'It's Like a Funeral at CNN' After Teamsters' Leadership Didn't Endorse Kamala Harris

Doug P.  |  6:40 PM on September 18, 2024
Twitchy

As we told you earlier, Teamsters President Sean O'Brien, who spoke at the Republican convention in Milwaukee this summer, announced that the union he heads up will not be making a presidential endorsement this year, which hasn't happened in decades.

The Teamster president's refusal to endorse comes despite the fact that the union's own internal polling shows the members overwhelmingly supporter Donald Trump. Their members' poll shows the rank-and-file backs Trump 60 percent to Harris' 34 percent:

You might remember that United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain endorsed Kamala Harris last month, all while admitting that the majority of the members of that union would also be voting for Trump. 

The Teamsters' non-endorsement is tantamount to a win for the Trump campaign (the Democrats are not happy), and CNN seemed a little down while delivering the news: 

There seems to be some cope happening in the media at the moment.

Hopefully that was a very minimal preview of election night, but we'll see.

