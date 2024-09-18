'It's Like a Funeral at CNN' After Teamsters' Leadership Didn't Endorse Kamala Harris

As we told you earlier, Teamsters President Sean O'Brien, who spoke at the Republican convention in Milwaukee this summer, announced that the union he heads up will not be making a presidential endorsement this year, which hasn't happened in decades.

The Teamster president's refusal to endorse comes despite the fact that the union's own internal polling shows the members overwhelmingly supporter Donald Trump. Their members' poll shows the rank-and-file backs Trump 60 percent to Harris' 34 percent:

TEAMSTERS RELEASE PRESIDENTIAL ENDORSEMENT POLLING DATA



“For the past year, the Teamsters Union has pledged to conduct the most inclusive, democratic, and transparent Presidential endorsement process in the history of our 121-year-old organization—and today we are delivering on… pic.twitter.com/CnFNN9uosx — Teamsters (@Teamsters) September 18, 2024

You might remember that United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain endorsed Kamala Harris last month, all while admitting that the majority of the members of that union would also be voting for Trump.

The Teamsters' non-endorsement is tantamount to a win for the Trump campaign (the Democrats are not happy), and CNN seemed a little down while delivering the news:

It’s like a funeral at CNN over the news that the Teamsters won’t endorse Kamala Harris, and that most of the union’s members back Trump.pic.twitter.com/pEeQNPQMLK — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) September 18, 2024

There seems to be some cope happening in the media at the moment.

I’d love to be a fly on the wall inside the Harris campaign offices in the northeast. It’s gotta be sheer panic..Michigan is gone. Trump will win Michigan. — mike (@mikeairbusdvr) September 18, 2024

The rank-and-file Teamsters know that Kamala is weak and will hurt their pocketbooks. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) September 18, 2024

We’re starting to get a little peek beneath the fake veneer the Dems and the MSM are putting on. We’re winning. I can feel it. — Jamazel (@JRAzeltine) September 18, 2024

Hopefully that was a very minimal preview of election night, but we'll see.