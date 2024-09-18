Survey: Seventeen Percent Say Trump Should Have Been Shot and Killed Sunday

Back in July, after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, a Morning Consult poll showed that 34 percent of registered Democrats believed it was "credible" that the shooting was staged and not intended to kill Trump — even though a firefighter in attendance died and several others were injured.

We thought that poll was shocking, but a poll taken this week after a man made a sniper's nest outside the golf course where Trump was playing and was scared off when Secret Service started shooting after sighting the barrel of his AK-17 through the course fence, is even more shocking.

Nearly 3 in 10 Democrats polled say it 'would be better if Trump had been killed' https://t.co/O80Mkkb4SA pic.twitter.com/fj605wgcSO — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 18, 2024

RMG Research's online survey of 1,000 registered voters played the blame game: which was more to blame for this second assassination attempt on the former president; 30 percent blamed Trump's own rhetoric, while 41 percent blamed the media. But would it have been better if Trump had just been shot and killed?

TheBlaze reports:

The question with the most staggering results was: "While it is always difficult to wish ill of another human being, would America be better off if Donald Trump had been killed last weekend?" Sixty-nine percent of respondents said no, and 14% said they were not sure. Seventeen percent of respondents said it would have been better for Trump to have been slaughtered on the green.

It looks like Democrats and the media have really helped turn down the temperature … although, as we've been reporting all week, the united mainstream media narrative is that Trump really brought the assassination attempt on himself with his extreme rhetoric.

And that's just the percentage of those that admitted as much. — Mr. Hanalei (@MisterHanalei) September 18, 2024

Boy, did we miss the mark in creating a strong society. — Angie (@greatmentes) September 18, 2024

As we reported Monday, the Trump campaign "broke out every receipt in the world" of Democrats saying that Trump was an "existential threat" to the country — Rep. Dan Goldman went on TV and said Trump "is destructive to our democracy … and he has to be eliminated."

Can you feel the joy? https://t.co/DjhzIitk8g — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 18, 2024

They will do truly anything to make sure their agenda is implemented — Robert Gunderbrook (@RobGunderbrook) September 18, 2024

No one even knows what Kamala Harris' agenda is today since it's all changed since her 2020 presidential run.

This is obvious, given the incitement being put out by Dems for years. — Noah Friedland (@NoahFriedland) September 18, 2024

Sick, brainwashed, intolerant, radicals.

I don’t want violence and death to crazy leftists, I want them to wake up and see that the people leading them do not have their best interests at heart. Most don’t know they are being used. — Matt (@Matso2024) September 18, 2024

Dems love that he was shot, they're pissed he survived. — Thomas (@Tommy00085) September 18, 2024

Did it really even count as an assassination attempt? The panel on MSNBC just said, "Somebody was caught in the bushes."

They have no idea what would be unleashed. — Susan Smith (@susansmith3434) September 18, 2024

The important take away, here, is these are the same people who are voting to save democracy and freedom, prevent a dictator from being elected, believe love wins, inclusion for all, and hate bullying behavior. Oh, and weapons of war should be banned. — Bronx Bomber (@Brnx_Bomber) September 18, 2024

Just as after the July 13 attempt, the gun control crowd has been pretty quiet about this.

This is shockingly disgusting. They’ve lost all humanity. — 🎗️Brooke Weiss Weird Republican & Rampant Zionist (@BrookeWeiss) September 18, 2024

I’m shocked that number isn’t higher. The modern left is completely delusional. — Cowboy Wayne Pest Removal (@CowboyWayne3) September 18, 2024

These polls are really shocking. We know politics is crazy, but this is pathological. As we reported earlier, C-SPAN had to cut off a Democratic caller advocating for people to "step up" and assassinate to "defend America."

