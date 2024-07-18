One-Third of Democrats Polled Believe Trump Staged His Own Assassination Attempt

We've got to admit, that number is shockingly high. Earlier today, we posted a video of MSNBC's Joy Reid claiming that Donald Trump's assassination attempt was staged and he may not even have been hit by a bullet. Our own Fuzzy Chimp will have a post later about "EarGate." George Takei doesn't think Trump's ear was actually hit by a bullet (even though an innocent husband and father in the crowd was killed by live fire). John Harwood wants to know how a round from an AR-15 "pierced" Trump's ear but didn't take it off.

Steven Beshloss posted the other day that the "ludicrously oversized" bandage was there to cover evidence that Trump wasn’t shot.

A poll from the Morning Consult says that 34 percent of Democrats believe it is either definitely or probably credible that Trump staged Saturday's shooting. This is what we call BlueAnon.

NEW: 34 percent of registered Dems believe Trump staged his own assassination attempt on Saturday, according shock poll this week.



Democrats have a massive BlueAnon problem on their hands, and it's far greater than QAnon ever was for the right.https://t.co/cU2P4YkVbi — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) July 18, 2024

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

A conspiracy theory has run unabated in Democratic circles following the assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump on Saturday. It posits that Trump staged the shooting for a photo op, that the wound on his ear was caused by something other than an assassin's bullet, and that he was never in mortal danger. It's a baseless conspiracy theory disproven by reams of documentary evidence and eyewitness accounts. And it's a belief held by one-third of the Democratic electorate. One in three registered Democrats believe it is "credible" that the shooting Saturday in Butler, Pa., was staged and not intended to kill Trump, according to a Morning Consult poll released Monday. The findings show that large swaths of the Democratic base have fallen prey to the phenomenon known as "BlueAnon," a play on the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory that once gripped portions of the Republican base and served as an obsession of the mainstream media throughout the first Trump administration.

We've heard that Trump used a blood pack to fake his injury — which doesn't explain why someone in the crowd was killed. That, or we guess they had a sharpshooter so good that he could nick Trump's ear and miss his head.

And if you think I'm joking, here are the crosstabs from the Morning Consult poll.



Poll was released Monday. No mainstream press has covered this. pic.twitter.com/guFMPtQTm7 — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) July 18, 2024

The family of Corey Comperatore and the two others in critical condition would like to have a word. — Tenn Bear 🐻 (@akaBarni) July 18, 2024

Dems always project exactly what and who they are, every single time — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) July 18, 2024

At a certain point Trump Derangement Syndrome seems to become pathological and impervious to basic logic and reason.



It’s the same phenomena for those who continue to mask.



I’m not sure how you help people recover from this. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) July 18, 2024

That tracks with the poll a few years back showing ~25% of Democrats believed Russia physically altered vote counts in 2016 — Allan (@AllanRicharz) July 18, 2024

You can thank all that irresponsible "Trump fell" reporting for that. — 𝕊𝐲Ͷţн (@SynthAngel) July 18, 2024

After hearing loud noises.

Some say that number appears low. This editor is shocked by how high it is, but then again, you have MSNBC pundits like Reid and Michael Steele on TV saying they won't believe anything until they see a medical report.

