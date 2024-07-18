One-Third of Democrats Polled Believe Trump Staged His Own Assassination Attempt

Andrew Bates Call Report That Biden Will Drop Out This Weekend 'Fan Fiction'
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on July 18, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We've got to admit, that number is shockingly high. Earlier today, we posted a video of MSNBC's Joy Reid claiming that Donald Trump's assassination attempt was staged and he may not even have been hit by a bullet. Our own Fuzzy Chimp will have a post later about "EarGate." George Takei doesn't think Trump's ear was actually hit by a bullet (even though an innocent husband and father in the crowd was killed by live fire). John Harwood wants to know how a round from an AR-15 "pierced" Trump's ear but didn't take it off. 

Steven Beshloss posted the other day that the "ludicrously oversized" bandage was there to cover evidence that Trump wasn’t shot.

A poll from the Morning Consult says that 34 percent of Democrats believe it is either definitely or probably credible that Trump staged Saturday's shooting. This is what we call BlueAnon.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

A conspiracy theory has run unabated in Democratic circles following the assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump on Saturday. It posits that Trump staged the shooting for a photo op, that the wound on his ear was caused by something other than an assassin's bullet, and that he was never in mortal danger.

It's a baseless conspiracy theory disproven by reams of documentary evidence and eyewitness accounts. And it's a belief held by one-third of the Democratic electorate.

One in three registered Democrats believe it is "credible" that the shooting Saturday in Butler, Pa., was staged and not intended to kill Trump, according to a Morning Consult poll released Monday. The findings show that large swaths of the Democratic base have fallen prey to the phenomenon known as "BlueAnon," a play on the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory that once gripped portions of the Republican base and served as an obsession of the mainstream media throughout the first Trump administration.

We've heard that Trump used a blood pack to fake his injury — which doesn't explain why someone in the crowd was killed. That, or we guess they had a sharpshooter so good that he could nick Trump's ear and miss his head.

After hearing loud noises.

Some say that number appears low. This editor is shocked by how high it is, but then again, you have MSNBC pundits like Reid and Michael Steele on TV saying they won't believe anything until they see a medical report.

***

