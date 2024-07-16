LAME Skywalker --> Twitter/X FORCEFULLY Shuts Mark Hamill Down for Mocking Trump's Gunshot Wound

Mark Hamill is just a horrible human being.

That's it.

Honestly, that was almost the headline for this piece but we weren't sure if people would know why we were saying he's a horrible human being because the guy has done a lot of horrible stuff. From trying to force his son's girlfriend to have an abortion (didn't he allegedly kidnap her?) to mocking a former president for actually getting SHOT, Hamill is definitely more Vader than Luke.

And he has been for quite some time.

For example:

1st APPEARANCE of ludicrously oversized ear bandage, apparently not needed prior to tonight. 👂🤣 pic.twitter.com/Fkc83h3jBN — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 16, 2024

An ear injury is very difficult to bandage as the ear does not lay flat and it is a strange shape. But sure, Mark, Trump picked a huge bandage so people would feel sorry for him AFTER HE GOT FREAKIN' SHOT.

These people

We're not the only ones who think Hamill is a waste of space:

You are such an asset to the Republicans. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 16, 2024

If you went through what Trump went through, the Secret Service would have had to lift you out of your own puddle of piss and tears and then cry you off.



You’re a weak, low-testosterone, short-dicked, hobbit of a man who wishes he had half the brass balls Trump has.



Go sit down… — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) July 16, 2024

Did you hit "send tweet" and then look around for people to applause? — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) July 16, 2024

You know he did.

So.. this is your life now? This is what you do? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 16, 2024

He got shot and went golfing the next day. You lot curl in a ball if someone calls you the wrong pronouns.



Levels. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) July 16, 2024

It’s so depressing how lame Luke Skywalker is in real life — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 16, 2024

Seriously.

There was an assassination attempt 72 hours ago.



But total drama queen. Right, Mark? pic.twitter.com/uHAnfyXdew — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 16, 2024

Trump is out and about in front of massive crowds TWO DAYS after an assassination attempt,



You would still be crying in your basement like the p*ssy you are.



He’s a legend, and you know it—and you can’t stand it. pic.twitter.com/f9285LUyPO — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) July 16, 2024

He's very insecure and desperate for attention, even if that attention is for saying and doing horrible stuff.

Whoa ... there is a similarity.

You wish you were a fraction of the man he is. pic.twitter.com/2vv5uso1Mw — Brady Middleton (@planetbrady) July 16, 2024

And fin.

