LAME Skywalker --> Twitter/X FORCEFULLY Shuts Mark Hamill Down for Mocking Trump's Gunshot Wound

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on July 16, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Mark Hamill is just a horrible human being.

That's it. 

Honestly, that was almost the headline for this piece but we weren't sure if people would know why we were saying he's a horrible human being because the guy has done a lot of horrible stuff. From trying to force his son's girlfriend to have an abortion (didn't he allegedly kidnap her?) to mocking a former president for actually getting SHOT, Hamill is definitely more Vader than Luke.

And he has been for quite some time.

For example:

An ear injury is very difficult to bandage as the ear does not lay flat and it is a strange shape. But sure, Mark, Trump picked a huge bandage so people would feel sorry for him AFTER HE GOT FREAKIN' SHOT.

These people

We're not the only ones who think Hamill is a waste of space:

You know he did.

Hosts of 'Morning Joe' are BIG Mad Over Their Forced Time Out and They're Not Going to Take It (WATCH)
justmindy
Seriously.

He's very insecure and desperate for attention, even if that attention is for saying and doing horrible stuff.

Whoa ... there is a similarity.

And fin.

======================================================================

Tags: ASSASSINATION MARK HAMILL TRUMP

