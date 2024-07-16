Writer Wonders If Trump’s Bandage Is Covering Up Evidence He Wasn’t Shot

Joe & Mika Enraged, Threaten to Quit 'Morning Joe!'
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on July 16, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Here come the bandage truthers. President Donald Trump made his first public appearance since Saturday's assassination attempt at the Republican National Convention on Monday night. And yes, his ear was bandaged:

As we reported earlier, the usual suspects like Mark Hamill wrote off the bandage as some kind of sympathy ploy, calling it "ludicrously oversized."

We first mistook Steven Beschloss for Michael Beschloss, NBC News' TDS-addled presidential historian … who knows, they could be related. Beschloss' bio says he's a writer who teaches at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Beschloss appears also to be a bandage truther, wondering if Trump was wearing the ludicrously oversized bandage on his ear to mask that he hadn't been shot.

Makes you think, doesn't it?

Speaking of journalism professors, Jeff Jarvis has thrown in with Claude Taylor that Trump wasn't shot but lightly injured by flying shards of glass.

"He took a shard for you. Am I wrong?" Photos would indicate that yes, you are.

Trump wasn't shot, he was hit by glass. Which of course would make a huge difference in the death of the former firefighter in the audience.

Someone tried to assassinate President Joe Biden's opposition, and Trump came out of it looking like a boss. That's why it's so important that he wasn't "really" wounded. It was just a little piece of debris — no reason to feel sympathy for the guy.

Wait, we almost overlooked one very important and equally credible person:

Big, goofy, ludicrously oversized bandage. Forgive the guy for not getting shot in the head, OK?

He could use the money, seeing as he's starting up his own independent media empire.

***

Tags: ASSASSINATION CONSPIRACY THEORIES DONALD TRUMP

