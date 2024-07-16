Writer Wonders If Trump’s Bandage Is Covering Up Evidence He Wasn’t Shot

Here come the bandage truthers. President Donald Trump made his first public appearance since Saturday's assassination attempt at the Republican National Convention on Monday night. And yes, his ear was bandaged:

Advertisement

🚨#BREAKING: Former President Trump has just arrived at the Republican National Convention making his first appearance since this weekend's tragic event at his rally in Pennsylvania walking strongly onto the stage, raising his fist in the air. pic.twitter.com/k8iXaC3yJE — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 16, 2024

As we reported earlier, the usual suspects like Mark Hamill wrote off the bandage as some kind of sympathy ploy, calling it "ludicrously oversized."

"That bandage is too big. He's just exaggerating his condition!"



Dude in a covid mask in 2024. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 16, 2024

We first mistook Steven Beschloss for Michael Beschloss, NBC News' TDS-addled presidential historian … who knows, they could be related. Beschloss' bio says he's a writer who teaches at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Beschloss appears also to be a bandage truther, wondering if Trump was wearing the ludicrously oversized bandage on his ear to mask that he hadn't been shot.

Is Trump’s bandage covering evidence that he wasn’t shot? Still waiting for confirmation from credible sources beyond Trump on his Truth Social that he was actually hit by a bullet rather than hit by glass or other debris. — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) July 16, 2024

Makes you think, doesn't it?

Speaking of journalism professors, Jeff Jarvis has thrown in with Claude Taylor that Trump wasn't shot but lightly injured by flying shards of glass.

Until we hear otherwise.... https://t.co/lnUpzwkEJO — Jeff (Gutenberg Parenthesis) Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) July 16, 2024

"He took a shard for you. Am I wrong?" Photos would indicate that yes, you are.

Are the glass truthers not aware the teleprompters were undamaged? pic.twitter.com/4BxNxcjnQy — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) July 16, 2024

Why would the teleprompters be damaged?



They were in front of Trump. Far enough that he could read them while standing behind the podium.



The shot came from the right, and grazed his ear as his head was turned nearly 90-degrees right.



Prompts weren't in the line of sight. — Close the Dip (@dose_of_Close) July 16, 2024

The Glassy Knoll™️ pic.twitter.com/1X6C5ziUbP — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) July 16, 2024

BlueAnon needs the glass theory for their bargaining needs. — John (@Bearcat50) July 16, 2024

Trump wasn't shot, he was hit by glass. Which of course would make a huge difference in the death of the former firefighter in the audience.

It's quite possible that round is lodged in the skull of dearly departed Mr. Comperator.



Maybe ask the coroner, you ghoul. https://t.co/ofHqxwL5On — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 16, 2024

Advertisement

Your bio is hilarious since you haven’t seen the 1000’s of videos & the still photo of the bullet going right by him. You’re an “expert” 🙄 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) July 16, 2024

You people need professional help, at this point.



Not a joke.



Anyway. — Publius Maximus (@MaximusPublius) July 16, 2024

I’m curious what difference it would make to you, and how you think something tearing through his ear would look different from something else tearing through his ear. — Nunya (@imtweetn) July 16, 2024

Y’all are simply pathetic. His doctor gave a live interview detailing exactly how he treated the wound etc. — Toni ✝️🇺🇸⭐️ (@Hubbs216) July 16, 2024

Listen to yourself, man. Then go back through your tweets and hit “delete” a helluva bunch of times. My God. — Griff, Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer (@Gtyndall) July 16, 2024

The American left is either completely insane or hopelessly stupid. Even if it was glass that hit him, why do you think there were shards flying in his direction? He was shot at, Steve. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 16, 2024

Someone tried to assassinate President Joe Biden's opposition, and Trump came out of it looking like a boss. That's why it's so important that he wasn't "really" wounded. It was just a little piece of debris — no reason to feel sympathy for the guy.

Advertisement

There's live video and images out there. Like everywhere — Bill Anham 🐊 (@AnhamBill) July 16, 2024

Filmmaker = propagandist. Ask me how I know. — Giacomo Carnevale (@GiacomoCarnvale) July 16, 2024

Wait, we almost overlooked one very important and equally credible person:

Dumb decision by Trump's handlers to have him appear with the big, goofy bandage. He wasn't wearing it yesterday. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 16, 2024

Big, goofy, ludicrously oversized bandage. Forgive the guy for not getting shot in the head, OK?

That misinformation has already been debunked. You can tell the left is cooked when their best argument is assassination denying. — wokey the offended android (@kornpaup) July 16, 2024

Hey, Wajahat! I will give you $500 if you can provide verifiable proof that Trump was not wearing a bandage on his ear on July 14, 2024. https://t.co/mXajQPoqPm — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 16, 2024

He could use the money, seeing as he's starting up his own independent media empire.

***