Paging the Secret Service: CSPAN Caller Advocates Shooting Former President Trump to 'Defend the Country'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on September 18, 2024
Meme screenshot

In case you were wondering where things are heading for us as a nation, here's a caller to C-SPAN opening advocating for people to 'step up' and assassinate former President Donald Trump to 'defend America.'

'Willie in Louisiana' (assuming that's his real name and state) will be getting a visit from the FBI and Secret Service, we hope.

But how is what this caller said any different from what comes out of the mouths of prominent Democrats and media figures? This is precisely the problem with the rhetoric, and why the Trump campaign was right to call it out with ALL the receipts.

Very, very disturbing.

Which is what the Left wanted.

It sure does.

He sure was advocating violence.

Openly and proudly.

The press and the Democratic Party.

But they're one in the same, really.

It's all because of Democratic rhetoric. No matter what they say to the contrary.

They are the actual threat.

Incredible to listen to.

That's where this writer stands. Host did the best he could given the outrageousness of the call.

Bingo.

Hillary Clinton went on television the day after the second assassination attempt and called Trump a danger. As did Kamala Harris.

KJP got into a heated exchange with Peter Doocy about calling Trump a threat.

Democrat leadership wants this.

