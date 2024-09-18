Paging the Secret Service: CSPAN Caller Advocates Shooting Former President Trump to 'Defend the Country'

In case you were wondering where things are heading for us as a nation, here's a caller to C-SPAN opening advocating for people to 'step up' and assassinate former President Donald Trump to 'defend America.'

Holy Sh*t: Democrat C-SPAN caller says quiet part out loud — gets cut off for praising Trump’s would-be assass*ns:



‘Take That Shot!’ pic.twitter.com/3iQxlxZYOD — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 18, 2024

'Willie in Louisiana' (assuming that's his real name and state) will be getting a visit from the FBI and Secret Service, we hope.

But how is what this caller said any different from what comes out of the mouths of prominent Democrats and media figures? This is precisely the problem with the rhetoric, and why the Trump campaign was right to call it out with ALL the receipts.

The fact that there’s so many people out there that feel like this is a very disturbing — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 18, 2024

Very, very disturbing.

They have been socially conditioned to believe EXACTLY what this caller said — it’s not "advocating violence” to want Trump dead — it’s “defending your country." — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 18, 2024

Which is what the Left wanted.

These are the very people that Kamala Harris and the democrats are using to try to take out our president.



They act like they aren’t complicit, but their rhetoric says otherwise. — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) September 18, 2024

It sure does.

>[caller advocates violence in the clearest way possible]



>[this idiot demon]"I'm sorry, you're not advocating violence are you?" pic.twitter.com/4ZVFxGPtnn — Brandon Walsh (@LGBrandonWalsh) September 18, 2024

He sure was advocating violence.

Openly and proudly.

This is how Democrats think. Look at Hillary. They honestly see him as evil.

It’s 100% the Press to blame for these stories designed to make him seem angry and divisive. https://t.co/PiquEQ6O4N — Jodi (@APLMom) September 18, 2024

The press and the Democratic Party.

But they're one in the same, really.

This is what the democrat rhetoric has caused in this country. C-span caller praises the 2 suspects who tried to assess*inate President Trump. https://t.co/2Brn93TcVv — Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) September 18, 2024

It's all because of Democratic rhetoric. No matter what they say to the contrary.

Biden, Harris, MSM repeat over and over that Trump is a ‘threat to democracy,’ socially conditioning Americans to believe it.



This caller says he’s not ‘calling for violence,’ to want Trump dead, he’s ‘defending democracy & America!’



The Left is the real threat to our Republic https://t.co/joU08pfhId — LionHearted (@LionHearted76) September 18, 2024

They are the actual threat.

WOW.



Someone just called into CSPAN advocating to shoot President Trump.

pic.twitter.com/HQ69S3ZUDN — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 18, 2024

Incredible to listen to.

Host handled it well. Had his finger on the button early — TheVesuvian (@TheVesuvian) September 18, 2024

That's where this writer stands. Host did the best he could given the outrageousness of the call.

These are the people democrats are targeting with their dangerous rhetoric. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) September 18, 2024

Bingo.

It’s only going to get worse over the next few months. Democrat leadership needs to speak up. https://t.co/frwjAhhM3F — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) September 18, 2024

Hillary Clinton went on television the day after the second assassination attempt and called Trump a danger. As did Kamala Harris.

KJP got into a heated exchange with Peter Doocy about calling Trump a threat.

Democrat leadership wants this.