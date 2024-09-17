Peter Doocy Asks KJP How Many More Times She's Going to Call Trump a 'Threat'

There was a second assassination attempt on Donald Trump this weekend, and the media spin is that Trump has brought these assassination attempts on himself with his hateful rhetoric and that it has nothing to do with the hundreds of times that Democrats, including Joe Biden, have called Trump an "existential threat" that, as Rep. Dan Goldman said, "has to be eliminated."

Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre Tuesday how many more assassination attempts it's going to take before the Biden administration stops referring to Trump as a "threat." Jean-Pierre had quite the long and roundabout answer, saying Doocy's very question was dangerous.

Doocy, after KJP AGAIN calls Trump a “threat."



"How many more assass*nation attempts on Trump until the President, Vice President, and you pick a different word other than ‘threat?'"



“Your question is incredibly dangerous."



They’re not going to stop.pic.twitter.com/RClO7peHf1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 17, 2024

"Your question is incredibly dangerous." Come on, Jack.

Holy shit.



Doocy just torched KJP. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) September 17, 2024

I want to thank Jean-Pierre for that amazing response. It was so good in fact, that my uncle who has been disabled, got up and walked for the first time in 30 years to turn off the TV — Evan Dyer (@EvanLeeDyer) September 17, 2024

So apparently, calling out the harmful rhetoric of Biden, Harris, and the Democrat Party is now considered dangerous?



Right, because holding these people accountable is the real threat here. Makes perfect sense. 🤔 — Nicholas Giordano (@PasReport) September 17, 2024

We are witnessing an attempt to end our country as we know it. — Anna Wiggy (@SlimWiggy) September 17, 2024

This administration is pathetic — Teri Batts (@battst76) September 17, 2024

But … Biden even reached out and said he was glad Trump wasn't killed by that shot to the head, five minutes before calling him an existential threat again.

So….. they aren’t going to stop. Got it. — Todd Humphreys (@KYQB3) September 17, 2024

They will double down. — Karen Ginther (@KarenGinther333) September 17, 2024

That fact that he's been almost killed twice shows what a threat he is to the country!

So the answer is never. To deflect it back and say the question was dangerous is hilarious 🤣 — The Idea  (@Smoothology101) September 17, 2024

Saying that mere questions are dangerous is dangerous. — Brushette (@brushette93) September 17, 2024

Almost as dangerous as a lunatic in the bushes with a criminal record and an AK-47. And a Biden-Harris campaign sticker on his truck.

No responsibility whatsoever. A hallmark of this administration. — Leesa J. (@LeesaWho) September 17, 2024

In this editor's hopes, America wises up and reelects Trump. He serves a four-year term just as he did last time. He doesn't become a dictator. It's not the last election America ever has. He doesn't roll tanks out into the streets. He works to make America energy independent again and brings a close to the war in Ukraine. He passes the torch to J.D. Vance after four years. The end. Life is just the same, except gas and groceries cost way less.

