Scientific American Endorses Kamala Harris for all the Science She'd Bring
Amid Lawsuit, Media Share Images of OceanGate Submersible Wreckage on Ocean Floor
LOL! New Jersey's X Account Wins the Internet With Possible New State Motto
WATCH: Partisan Hack David Muir Doing MAJOR Damage Control As His Show Ratings...
Democrats Use IVF As a Political Football: Despicable Senate Dems Block Rick Scott's...
Fake Liberal 'Bomb Threat' Hoax Blows Up: CNN Heads Explode!
Keith Olbermann Tries Picking a Fight with Brett Favre Over Pro-American Post and...
Tell Us Something We DON'T KNOW: The Hill Says Democrats Believe Kamala Harris...
JD Vance Shuts Hillary Clinton DOWN for Pushing to Jail Americans Over Speech...
David Frum TORCHED for Tone-Deaf Thread Trying to JUSTIFY Media Driving Dems to...
You Mad, Bro? Edward Snowden DRAGGED for Trying to Shame Israel Over Hezbollah's...
Ana Navarro Falls Flat on Her Face RUSHING to Blame JD Vance for...
NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following...
GHOULS: Mary Katharine Ham Takes The Hill APART for Making 2nd Trump Shooting...

Peter Doocy Asks KJP How Many More Times She's Going to Call Trump a 'Threat'

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on September 17, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

There was a second assassination attempt on Donald Trump this weekend, and the media spin is that Trump has brought these assassination attempts on himself with his hateful rhetoric and that it has nothing to do with the hundreds of times that Democrats, including Joe Biden, have called Trump an "existential threat" that, as Rep. Dan Goldman said, "has to be eliminated."

Advertisement

Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre Tuesday how many more assassination attempts it's going to take before the Biden administration stops referring to Trump as a "threat." Jean-Pierre had quite the long and roundabout answer, saying Doocy's very question was dangerous.

"Your question is incredibly dangerous." Come on, Jack.

But … Biden even reached out and said he was glad Trump wasn't killed by that shot to the head, five minutes before calling him an existential threat again.

Recommended

NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions
Sam J.
Advertisement

That fact that he's been almost killed twice shows what a threat he is to the country!

Almost as dangerous as a lunatic in the bushes with a criminal record and an AK-47. And a Biden-Harris campaign sticker on his truck.

In this editor's hopes, America wises up and reelects Trump. He serves a four-year term just as he did last time. He doesn't become a dictator. It's not the last election America ever has. He doesn't roll tanks out into the streets. He works to make America energy independent again and brings a close to the war in Ukraine. He passes the torch to J.D. Vance after four years. The end. Life is just the same, except gas and groceries cost way less.

***

Tags: ASSASSINATION DONALD TRUMP THREAT KARINE JEAN-PIERRE PETER DOOCY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions
Sam J.
WATCH: Partisan Hack David Muir Doing MAJOR Damage Control As His Show Ratings Tank Following Debate
Amy Curtis
LOL! New Jersey's X Account Wins the Internet With Possible New State Motto
Amy Curtis
Scientific American Endorses Kamala Harris for all the Science She'd Bring
Brett T.
Amid Lawsuit, Media Share Images of OceanGate Submersible Wreckage on Ocean Floor
Amy Curtis
Paging Hezbollah: A Special Message Just For You From Your Friendly Neighborhood Mossad
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions Sam J.
Advertisement