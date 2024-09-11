Ben Collins Reminds Us That Haitians Have Made Springfield, Ohio Awesome

Ben Collins, CEO of The Onion — which thought the shooting death of firefighter Corey Comperatore was rich material for humor — dug up a profile of Springfield, Ohio from PBS News Hour to show us the real situation. Never mind that heartbreaking testimony before the city council by a woman who said she "can't take it anymore" and has Haitian migrants squatting on her lawn and harassing her and her husband daily. Ignore the citizen journalists on the ground talking to residents.

Never mind that back in July, Springfield's city manager sent a letter to Sen. Sherrod Brown begging for federal aid for the city of 58,000 trying to build housing for 20,000 Haitian immigrants that were dumped on the city. "Springfield’s Haitian population has increased to 15,000 – 20,000 over the last four years in a community of just under 60,000 previous residents, putting a significant strain on our resources and ability to provide ample housing for all of our residents," he wrote.

Instead, watch this piece from PBS on how much Haitian immigrants have contributed to the city.

Watch this. This is a remarkable piece of journalism from @newshour about what's actually happening in Springfield, Ohio, where JD Vance lied and said Haitians are eating cats.



No cat murder, no braindead teen gossip Facebook scaremongering — just the reality in this town. pic.twitter.com/ajce3GAf73 — Tim Onion (@oneunderscore__) September 10, 2024

Frank Luntz reposted it:

Factory CEO in Springfield, Ohio:



“Our Haitian associates come to work every day, they don’t have drug problems, they’ll stay at their machines, they’ll achieve their numbers, they are here to work – that’s a sharp difference from what we’re used to.”pic.twitter.com/6NAaon41dI — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 11, 2024

On what planet do the needs of corporations and "refugees" supersede the needs of the people who actually pay their taxes? https://t.co/ya7UPdcxZA — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 11, 2024

The fact that corporations want cheap pliant foreign labor doesn’t mean the rest of us don’t get to have a country, Frank.



This is a nation. Nations owe their loyalty and allegiance to their own citizens. To their own towns and communities.



How many unvetted illegals from… — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 11, 2024

… How many unvetted illegals from Haiti are you hosting in your mansion? Would you still support the mass fly-in program if they were flying in to your community? You could volunteer to take them right now.

Hey wait. Didn’t we get a report that these companies never even advertised to residents? They just gave these jobs to illegals without letting anyone else know? — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) September 11, 2024

They're not illegal. They have Temporary Protected Status (TPS) from the Biden-Harris administration.

You can get super cheap factory workers if the government pays for their housing, food, and healthcare. — Jan Galt (@chump24042266) September 11, 2024

Being unwilling to pay an attractive wage to American workers doesn't somehow entitle you to import foreign workers willing to work for less and accept a lower quality of life.



These Chamber of Commerce conservatives need to be ostracized from the right. — Dissident Soaps (@DissidentSoaps) September 11, 2024

Of course he likes slave labor.



That’s not what is in question. The question is about the impact on the local community.



This just proves they stole American jobs , further proving immigration is a net negative for Americans and their families. — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) September 11, 2024

This CEO got 30 new employees while the city of Springfield has to foot the bill for increased costs for 15,000 new residents. If you listen to the whole PBS report it's clear that the local elite (the factory owner) has a huge benefit while the non-elite are paying the costs. — Cate Long (@cate_long) September 11, 2024

Wow, over 30 of his employees are Haitians.

Zeteo News media columnist Justin Baragona would like to remind you as well that they all have moved to the city because of job openings. We checked with city's website … they're even offering jobs.

It needs to be said over and over and over again.



The Haitians who have flocked to Springfield, Ohio, are not illegal immigrants! They are here legally and have moved to the city because of all the job openings in recent years. The town itself urged immigrants to move there! https://t.co/XDx8ovF2im — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 11, 2024

They are illegal aliens. They are only temporarily "legal" and may be deported as of January 2026 when the current TPS expires. — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) September 11, 2024

Wait! A town of 55,000 has 20,000 job openings? — Andy Hilton (@andy_hilton) September 11, 2024

Yes 20,000 Legal Immigrant Haitians moved to a city of 60,000 for all the job openings. Do you listen to yourself? — Slammin Sloth (@SlamminSloth69) September 11, 2024

Are you speaking of the job openings that weren’t made available for the citizens already living there? And by they came here legally for the jobs you mean they were flown in so they could be cheap labor, replacing the American people. — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) September 11, 2024

Rep. Dan Goldman said it best: Republicans just don't want to let people who aren't white into the country. But we desperately need these immigrants, who range from vegetable pickers to doctors and scientists.