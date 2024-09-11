Trump's Best Strategy to Tackle Questions about the Ohio Immigration Crisis
Ben Collins Reminds Us That Haitians Have Made Springfield, Ohio Awesome

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on September 11, 2024
Twitter

Ben Collins, CEO of The Onion — which thought the shooting death of firefighter Corey Comperatore was rich material for humor — dug up a profile of Springfield, Ohio from PBS News Hour to show us the real situation. Never mind that heartbreaking testimony before the city council by a woman who said she "can't take it anymore" and has Haitian migrants squatting on her lawn and harassing her and her husband daily. Ignore the citizen journalists on the ground talking to residents.

Never mind that back in July, Springfield's city manager sent a letter to Sen. Sherrod Brown begging for federal aid for the city of 58,000 trying to build housing for 20,000 Haitian immigrants that were dumped on the city. "Springfield’s Haitian population has increased to 15,000 – 20,000 over the last four years in a community of just under 60,000 previous residents, putting a significant strain on our resources and ability to provide ample housing for all of our residents," he wrote.   

Instead, watch this piece from PBS on how much Haitian immigrants have contributed to the city.

Frank Luntz reposted it:

… How many unvetted illegals from Haiti are you hosting in your mansion?

Would you still support the mass fly-in program if they were flying in to your community?

You could volunteer to take them right now.

They're not illegal. They have Temporary Protected Status (TPS) from the Biden-Harris administration.

Wow, over 30 of his employees are Haitians. 

Zeteo News media columnist Justin Baragona would like to remind you as well that they all have moved to the city because of job openings. We checked with city's website … they're even offering jobs.

Rep. Dan Goldman said it best: Republicans just don't want to let people who aren't white into the country. But we desperately need these immigrants, who range from vegetable pickers to doctors and scientists.

