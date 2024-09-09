Rep. Dan Goldman: GOP Doesn’t Want to Let People Who Aren’t White Into the Country

Buck Sexton Reminds Us That Those Haitian Migrants in Ohio Aren't Illegals
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on September 09, 2024
Twitter

We apologize, but you have to sit through a minute and 44 seconds of Rep. Dan Goldman talking before he gets to the racism accusations. Goldman was asked to address Kamala Harris' flip-flop on immigration — from her 2020 platform of decriminalizing illegal immigration and providing free health care for illegals. Goldman seems to think that Harris will reform the immigration system at the border, or at least he says he thinks so. Donald Trump separated families and put kids in cages (that the Obama administration built); the Biden-Harris administration, on the other hand, has lost track of some 291,000 unaccompanied minors.

Goldman also says we desperately need immigrants ranging from vegetable pickers to doctors and scientists. We're curious how many doctors and scientists are illegally crossing the border into America so they can fill those positions.

Then, of course, Goldman gets to the race issue, saying the GOP just doesn't want people who are not white coming into the country.

What does it say about Harris wanting to secure the border? Is she racist too?

