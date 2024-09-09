Rep. Dan Goldman: GOP Doesn’t Want to Let People Who Aren’t White Into the Country

We apologize, but you have to sit through a minute and 44 seconds of Rep. Dan Goldman talking before he gets to the racism accusations. Goldman was asked to address Kamala Harris' flip-flop on immigration — from her 2020 platform of decriminalizing illegal immigration and providing free health care for illegals. Goldman seems to think that Harris will reform the immigration system at the border, or at least he says he thinks so. Donald Trump separated families and put kids in cages (that the Obama administration built); the Biden-Harris administration, on the other hand, has lost track of some 291,000 unaccompanied minors.

Goldman also says we desperately need immigrants ranging from vegetable pickers to doctors and scientists. We're curious how many doctors and scientists are illegally crossing the border into America so they can fill those positions.

Then, of course, Goldman gets to the race issue, saying the GOP just doesn't want people who are not white coming into the country.

Rep. @danielsgoldman: Republicans want to close the border because "they do not want people who are not white to come into this country. It’s plain and simple." pic.twitter.com/2WEoF9Q88E — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 9, 2024

I don’t want the white ones coming illegally either. — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) September 9, 2024

Calling his opponents “racists” is a solid strategy that’s been working REALLY well, especially of late.



Keep up the great work, Danny- we’re all laughing at you! 😂😂😂 — Rick Hinshaw (@RickHinshaw) September 9, 2024

Normally, one could say that Rep. Goldman is obviously lying, simply because he's a Democrat. But, in this case, knowing that Rep. Goldman is one of the dumber members of Congress, he may actually believe this. — Boneless Fries 🇺🇸 🤘 🧠 (@CKnobb) September 9, 2024

Leftists are pathologically obsessed with skin color.



Everything is about skin color to these racists. — Dana (@OhMelodylane) September 9, 2024

What does it say about Harris wanting to secure the border? Is she racist too?

It's such a tired and old talking point. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) September 9, 2024

Nonsense on stilts. That's called projection. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) September 9, 2024

We no longer care if you call us racist. We just want our country back. Goldman is going to prison by the time this is over. — Aly Lew PhD (@alysonlawless) September 9, 2024

Good example of when you're caught in quicksand, don't panic. Struggling makes you sink faster.

Goldman is in a full-on panic as he flails harder and harder and sinks faster and faster. — David Crimmins (@dacrimmins) September 9, 2024

The old race card — Tom from Ohio (@TomfromOhio) September 9, 2024

We, too, are looking forward to hearing Harris clarify her border policy during Tuesday night's debate. Will she too prove to be racist?

***