Biden-Harris Administration Lost Track of Tens of Thousands of Unaccompanied Minors

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on August 20, 2024

A new report from the Department of Homeland Security says that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lost track of tens of thousands of unaccompanied migrant children. "A large portion of these unaccounted migrant children is a consequence of individuals failing to appear at immigration court hearings after being released from government custody," Fox News reports. Who would have suspected that illegal immigrants wouldn't show up for court dates years in the future after being let loose in the country?

The report, titled "Management Alert — ICE Cannot Monitor All Unaccompanied Migrant Children Released from DHS and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Custody," reads:

ICE must take immediate action to ensure the safety of UCs [unaccompanied migrant children] residing in the United States. Based on our audit work and according to ICE officials, UCs who do not appear for court are considered at higher risk for trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor. Although we identified more than 32,000 UCs who did not appear for their immigration court dates, that number may have been much larger had ICE issued NTAs [notices to appear] to the more than 291,000 UCs who were not placed into removal proceedings. By not issuing NTAs to all UCs, ICE limits its chances of having contact with UCs when they are released from HHS’ custody, which reduces opportunities to verify their safety. Without an ability to monitor the location and status of UCs, ICE has no assurance UCs are safe from trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor.

But remember when President Donald Trump put kids in cages built by the Obama administration and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez staged a photo shoot crying at a fence around a parking lot?

The report goes back five years, to 2019.

Candidate Joe Biden encouraged illegal immigrants to immediately "surge to the border" the moment he became president, and they did.

"Immigration" was mentioned three times on the first day of the Democratic National Convention.

They made their priorities clear at the DNC Monday night: "saving" democracy and access to abortion.

Remember back in 2018 when Senator Kamala Harris compared ICE to the Ku Klux Klan?

***

