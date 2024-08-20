Biden-Harris Administration Lost Track of Tens of Thousands of Unaccompanied Minors

A new report from the Department of Homeland Security says that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lost track of tens of thousands of unaccompanied migrant children. "A large portion of these unaccounted migrant children is a consequence of individuals failing to appear at immigration court hearings after being released from government custody," Fox News reports. Who would have suspected that illegal immigrants wouldn't show up for court dates years in the future after being let loose in the country?

Advertisement

The report, titled "Management Alert — ICE Cannot Monitor All Unaccompanied Migrant Children Released from DHS and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Custody," reads:

ICE must take immediate action to ensure the safety of UCs [unaccompanied migrant children] residing in the United States. Based on our audit work and according to ICE officials, UCs who do not appear for court are considered at higher risk for trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor. Although we identified more than 32,000 UCs who did not appear for their immigration court dates, that number may have been much larger had ICE issued NTAs [notices to appear] to the more than 291,000 UCs who were not placed into removal proceedings. By not issuing NTAs to all UCs, ICE limits its chances of having contact with UCs when they are released from HHS’ custody, which reduces opportunities to verify their safety. Without an ability to monitor the location and status of UCs, ICE has no assurance UCs are safe from trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor.

But remember when President Donald Trump put kids in cages built by the Obama administration and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez staged a photo shoot crying at a fence around a parking lot?

Biden-Harris lost track of 291,000 KIDS smuggled through the U.S. border.



WHERE THE HELL IS THE OUTRAGE? pic.twitter.com/4HiN9k3bqF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 20, 2024

The report goes back five years, to 2019.

Biden/Harris run the largest human trafficking organization on the planet. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 20, 2024

Candidate Joe Biden encouraged illegal immigrants to immediately "surge to the border" the moment he became president, and they did.

Rounding error. Just like the budget. — Always Looking for the Truth (@lehmanlaw) August 20, 2024

Why don't we hear the Democrats discussing this topic? — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 20, 2024

"Immigration" was mentioned three times on the first day of the Democratic National Convention.

The outrage is selective by the left based on pure politics — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 20, 2024

Pretty big failure by Czar. Too bad no media will pick this up. — Jason Lupo, Our Youth Our Nation (@Coach_Lupo) August 20, 2024

No photo opportunity for this pic.twitter.com/mcY1AgOqHv — The P.O.D (@THE_P_O_D) August 20, 2024

In May 2021 the Biden administration housed thousands of unaccompanied male minors at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio for months, then suddenly just flew them to different cities never to be heard from again. — Booker9e (@booker9e) August 20, 2024

Democrats lose track of money and children. Imagine that.🤔 — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) August 20, 2024

Why don't we hear the Democrats discussing this topic? — Cinema HUNT (@CinemaHuntOff) August 20, 2024

They weren't eligible voters, so they didn't matter to them — 🇺🇸✨🔭 David 🦆🐨🇺🇸 (@davco61383) August 20, 2024

Trump needs to shut down a 3-letter agency and make a new one that is solely focused on finding every single person involved in smuggling children. Then we decide what we want to do with them. — America”R”Us (@AmericaRus2024) August 20, 2024

Advertisement

All the smugglers has to do was put an address in their pocket and DHS would deliver this kids and never follow up. — TearsOfValhalla (@ValhallaTears) August 20, 2024

Biden/Harris run the largest human trafficking organization on the planet. — Cinema HUNT (@CinemaHuntOff) August 20, 2024

They were too busy strengthening our economy to keep track. — Lyle (@bacon_bagel_) August 20, 2024

Dems tune this out. Not of their concern, as long as we got a woman of color in office and legal abortion they’re fine with all of the chaos. — Hayden (@hdurh_) August 20, 2024

They made their priorities clear at the DNC Monday night: "saving" democracy and access to abortion.

Remember back in 2018 when Senator Kamala Harris compared ICE to the Ku Klux Klan?

***