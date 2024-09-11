Axios: Those Venezuelan Gang Rumors Are Unfounded

CBS News already reported on those "imaginary" Venezuelan gangs taking over apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado. A Denver law firm hired by a property manager in Aurora reported that "gang members are engaging in flagrant trespass violations, assaults and battery, human trafficking and sexual abuse of minors, unlawful firearms possession, extortion, and other criminal activities, often targeting vulnerable Venezuelan and other immigrant populations." Plus there were the videos that went viral and took the story national.

A police officer in Aurora anonymously testified that it was all true. Documents showed that city officials, the FBI, and DHS were all aware of the Tren de Aragua gang takeover. At first, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis denied it was happening, but then he flip-flopped and said he was taking the situation seriously.

My latest: Unfounded Venezuelan gang rumors spill into national immigration debate. https://t.co/AvUxRnw0cX — Esteban L. Hernandez (@EstebanHRZ) September 11, 2024

Hernadez writes:

Exaggerated claims over gang activity in Aurora are turning the city into the latest flashpoint in the national immigration debate. Why it matters: Republicans — including former President Trump — are perpetuating misinformation that gangs are overrunning apartment complexes in Aurora, which local police and residents deny. Catch up quick: Aurora police say at least 10 people linked to Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan prison gang known for human smuggling and money laundering, are operating in Aurora. At least six members are in custody, per the city of Aurora. Two of those six people are connected to a shooting in July.

Wait a minute. Hernandez said they were unfounded gang rumors, but in the piece, he claims they're just "exaggerated claims." Exaggerations of what, exactly? Then he notes that police are aware of Tren de Aragua gang members in Aurora, and at least six members are in custody. But that wasn't related to an apartment takeover … it was a shooting.

Two suspected Tren de Aragua members released from custody after Colorado shooting https://t.co/zNI5L0ahg4 pic.twitter.com/0B1qfz6DHj — New York Post (@nypost) September 6, 2024

So there are Venezuelan gangs in Aurora, but those videos we saw of them going door-to-door with a semi-automatic rifle sparked "unfounded rumors" about Venezuelan gangs. So what's Hernandez's point? We're not supposed to believe this Denver-based reporter?

NEW VIDEO armed group at troubled #aurora #colorado apartment complex now home to many migrants. Councilmember @DaniJurinsky says gangs have taken over the complex @KDVR @AuroraPD pic.twitter.com/J1uie8Y2M6 — Vicente Arenas (@vicentearenastv) August 28, 2024

You know there’s video, right?



You don’t hate these scumbag journos nearly as much as they deserve. https://t.co/9Bt7T8WQC4 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 11, 2024

And turns the comments off like a little b*tch — 🇺🇸 The Police State Is Here (@x_comunicatd) September 11, 2024

These idiots will keep their heads in the sand until it directly affects them. — Deb Suhr (@debsuhr1960) September 11, 2024





