THEY KNEW: Docs Reveal FBI, DHS, Colorado AG Were Aware of Venezuelan Gangs and DID NOTHING

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on September 05, 2024
AngieArtist

This news isn't shocking, but it is extremely maddening.

After weeks of videos showing violent, armed Venezuelan gang members taking over apartment complexes in Aurora, CO (and Chicago, IL too!), and gaslighting from both Colorado governor Jared Polis and the City of Aurora itself, new docs reveal they all knew.

The Colorado Attorney General. The FBI. DHS.

They all knew and did nothing.

Here's more from The Denver Gazette:

Letters obtained by The Denver Gazette from the law firm representing CBZ Management — whose apartment complex in Aurora was shut down over what the city described as safety issues last month — show officials were fully aware weeks ago of accusations that a Venezuelan gang had “forcibly taken control” of the property.

In an Aug. 28 letter to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, the law firm wrote that CBZ Management had been informed that “Aurora Multi-Family Projects have been forcibly taken control of by gang(s) that have immigrated here from Venezuela.”

Based in Brooklyn, CBZ Management operates rental apartments in New York and Colorado with 11 properties in Denver, Aurora, Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

The property manager was told not to go to those properties over fear of his safety.

And this all comes back to Kamala Harris and her failures as border czar.

The Biden-Harris administration thinks 'white supremacy' is a bigger threat than armed Venezuelan gangs.

Democrats destroy everything they touch.

Every. Single. Time.

BINGO.

And they'll willingly crack more than a few eggs to make this communist omelet.

This is your reminder that the Left's definition of 'equity' means American citizens live in squalor and violence.

It sure is.

Neither do we.

Yeah. Let's get our priorities straight, guys.

Destroying America. That's what their motivation is.

