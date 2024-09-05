THEY KNEW: Docs Reveal FBI, DHS, Colorado AG Were Aware of Venezuelan Gangs and DID NOTHING

This news isn't shocking, but it is extremely maddening.

After weeks of videos showing violent, armed Venezuelan gang members taking over apartment complexes in Aurora, CO (and Chicago, IL too!), and gaslighting from both Colorado governor Jared Polis and the City of Aurora itself, new docs reveal they all knew.

The Colorado Attorney General. The FBI. DHS.

They all knew and did nothing.

BREAKING: Newly obtained documents reveal city officials, the CO AG, FBI, and DHS, knew of the Venzualan gang takeover of apartment buildings in Aurora for WEEKS and did nothing.



Not only did they do nothing but they actively gaslit the public that it wasn't true and there was… pic.twitter.com/oQIkaWkJ9E — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 4, 2024

Here's more from The Denver Gazette:

Letters obtained by The Denver Gazette from the law firm representing CBZ Management — whose apartment complex in Aurora was shut down over what the city described as safety issues last month — show officials were fully aware weeks ago of accusations that a Venezuelan gang had “forcibly taken control” of the property. In an Aug. 28 letter to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, the law firm wrote that CBZ Management had been informed that “Aurora Multi-Family Projects have been forcibly taken control of by gang(s) that have immigrated here from Venezuela.” Based in Brooklyn, CBZ Management operates rental apartments in New York and Colorado with 11 properties in Denver, Aurora, Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

The property manager was told not to go to those properties over fear of his safety.

And this all comes back to Kamala Harris and her failures as border czar.

All of our departments suck.



We have gang problems from migrants, but instead of the DHS defending and the DOJ trying to figure out who dropped the ball here, they're going after Tim Pool. — Malcolm FleX (@Malcolm_fleX48) September 4, 2024

The Biden-Harris administration thinks 'white supremacy' is a bigger threat than armed Venezuelan gangs.

As a #Colorado native and resident my whole life, I'm not shocked.



Since progressive democrats took control of this state, it's been circling the drain since.



Many of us are working diligently to change politics/policies but its years in the making.#copolitics pic.twitter.com/jicXrFbQJ1 — schotts 🇺🇸 (@schotts) September 4, 2024

Democrats destroy everything they touch.

Democrats actively destroy the country, gaslight the public about it, rinse and repeat. pic.twitter.com/xwnsWy0fnb — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) September 4, 2024

Every. Single. Time.

BINGO.

They do not care how many people die or how violent it gets, as long as they can offer amnesty and then change the electorate to a one-party system. This is the plan. Nancy Pelosi just admitted it. — Ryan (@Ryan_nv_us) September 4, 2024

And they'll willingly crack more than a few eggs to make this communist omelet.

But it was fine for the residents? These people are complete scum! — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) September 4, 2024

This is your reminder that the Left's definition of 'equity' means American citizens live in squalor and violence.

Not at all surprised….our biggest threat in Colorado is our own government. https://t.co/cEOehSazTT — Heidi Ganahl (@heidiganahl) September 5, 2024

It sure is.

If you don't understand the intentful destruction of America by the communists by now, I don't know what to tell you. https://t.co/kkbbdFdxeH — E=MC HAMMERTIME (@scs_real) September 5, 2024

Neither do we.

Look guys, let's not rush to disparage Venezuelan gangs. We must embrace violence-divergent communities and focus on what really matters— never using ugly gendered words like "guys" to address diverse populations. https://t.co/jjMFyqTlKV — Steve Faktor (@ideafaktory) September 5, 2024

Yeah. Let's get our priorities straight, guys.

I was just saying yesterday that city officials, AG, FBI, and DHS are complicit when they have allowed this to continue with their full knowledge. The question is, what is their motivation. https://t.co/azy3X5mDfn — gerry dearie (@DearieGerry) September 5, 2024

Destroying America. That's what their motivation is.