WATCH: CBS Reports on the 'Imaginary' Venezuelan Gangs Taking Over Aurora, CO Apartments

Yesterday we told you that many government agencies, including DHS and the FBI, are aware of Venezuelan gangs operating in Aurora, CO. While Governor Jared Polis and the city of Aurora try to gaslight people and say that thing we saw happening on video isn't really happening, even local law enforcement was speaking out.

NEW: Venezuelan gang members are threatening to k*ll a property manager in Aurora, CO & are accused of child prost*tution according to a new bombshell legal letter.



The new revelation comes from a Denver law firm who was hired by a property manager in Aurora.



The gang is being… pic.twitter.com/SAyFBgIqrP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 6, 2024

'The takeover began last November' -- almost a year ago. And we're just hearing about it now. So we have to conclude this is happening elsewhere, and it just hasn't been reported yet.

This is all on Kamala 'Border Czar' Harris.

What is the Border Czar and de facto President Kamala Harris going to do about this Venezuelan gang takeover?? — Glenda (@Glendaragnarson) September 6, 2024

At this point the governor needs to send in the national guard.



Raid the complex and get all civilians out— we cannot let gangs think this is acceptable. 😤 — FloridaMan.eth 🍊 (@votefloridaman) September 6, 2024

Yo this is serious. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 6, 2024

@CollinRugg it’s happening in Dallas, TX now too. An entire part of town is called “Villa Dallas” due to high volume of Venezuelan illegals immigrants. An apartment building has been designated a “Habitual Crime Property” https://t.co/cXsWnUVQTV — PJ Paul (@RealPJPaul) September 6, 2024

This is also happening in Chicago.

Strange behavior for families just looking for opportunity and fleeing violent crime right? — David Pollack (@DavidPollackUSA) September 6, 2024

President Biden assured us these are fine, upstanding, law-abiding citizens.

This isn’t just crime; it’s an invasion of our communities.



Time to get serious about law and order. No more excuses for inaction. — John (@johnEiid) September 6, 2024

I can’t believe Americans are allowing this to happen. If this isn’t stopped now, it will only spread. https://t.co/ylTy1O3GON — Chaska (@ChaskaDaisy) September 6, 2024

And the city of Aurora & Denver will vote Democrat in November still. https://t.co/53QYerm5WS — Dado (@SloppyYellow) September 6, 2024

This is Kamala’s immigration policy. https://t.co/JaIOHyFIuJ — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) September 6, 2024

Which is why she wants to put as much daylight between it and herself as possible.

Meanwhile, Colorado governor @GovofCO is trying to tell residents that this is fake. Why are Democrats trying to cover to illegal migrant crime? It very much looks intentional at this point. https://t.co/FCqbP3C2vB — Al (@0kwhyn0t) September 6, 2024

Why? Because this is what they want, but they know if they accept responsibility for it, they'll maybe (finally) lose elections and power.

Honestly what did we expect? We have an open southern border. Aurora and most of the front range of Colorado have defunded their police. They don’t have the manpower to help their own citizens. https://t.co/ogpUskGz0y — Sarah Malcangi (@MalcangiSarah) September 6, 2024

And they don't have the will.