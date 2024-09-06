WATCH: CBS Reports on the 'Imaginary' Venezuelan Gangs Taking Over Aurora, CO Apartments

'Up in Flames'! Trump Sentencing Announcement in NY Is Latest Sign the Left's...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on September 06, 2024
Yesterday we told you that many government agencies, including DHS and the FBI, are aware of Venezuelan gangs operating in Aurora, CO. While Governor Jared Polis and the city of Aurora try to gaslight people and say that thing we saw happening on video isn't really happening, even local law enforcement was speaking out.

'The takeover began last November' -- almost a year ago. And we're just hearing about it now. So we have to conclude this is happening elsewhere, and it just hasn't been reported yet.

This is all on Kamala 'Border Czar' Harris.

No a damned thing.

Far too late for this.

Those buildings belong to the gangs now.

Very serious.

Oh.

This is also happening in Chicago.

President Biden assured us these are fine, upstanding, law-abiding citizens.

A full-scale invasion.

Yep. To every city.

Probably.

It sure is.

Which is why she wants to put as much daylight between it and herself as possible.

Why? Because this is what they want, but they know if they accept responsibility for it, they'll maybe (finally) lose elections and power.

And they don't have the will.

