Thanks, Border Czar Kamala! 75 Percent of Arrests in NYC Are Illegal Immigrants

Remember when the Left insisted that illegal immigrants commit far fewer crimes than American citizens? Ya know, if you ignore the fact that 100% of them have broken immigration laws. But we apparently don't enforce those anymore.

In Aurora, Colorado we've seen Venezuelan gangs take over apartment buildings and now they're doing the same thing in Chicago, Illinois. Seems newsy.

So does this:

Today's cover: Migrants flooding NYC’s justice system — making up ‘75% of arrests in Midtown’ — as ‘pathetic’ sanctuary city laws handcuff cops https://t.co/jNlMjtd7iM pic.twitter.com/weP6mdRrni — New York Post (@nypost) September 3, 2024

This is fine. The Left will tell you there's no problem here.

More from The New York Post:

Across New York, recently arrived migrants are flooding the criminal justice system — at far higher rates than public officials have acknowledged. Police sources shared with The Post a staggering estimate that as many as 75% of the people they’ve been arresting in Midtown Manhattan in recent months for crimes like assault, robbery and domestic violence are migrants. In parts of Queens, the figure is more than 60%, sources there estimate. On any given day, Big Apple criminal court dockets are packed with asylum seekers who have run afoul of the law.

The system cannot survive this.

Kamala’s America: coming to a city or town near you. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) September 3, 2024

Yep.

I was reliably told that migrants don’t cause crime and that I’m a bigot for noticing. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 3, 2024

Same.

Just like in the U.K., the Left thinks the problem is not the illegal immigration or the crime, but that we have the audacity to notice it.

Yet NYC will still heavily vote for Kamala… just can’t fix that kind of stupid — Michael Kiefer (@mike61400) September 3, 2024

And she'll win NYC by double digits again.

You get the government you vote for.

So. Much. Joy!

Illegals making up 75% of the arrests in NY. But, white supremacy is the greatest threat we face according to Biden’s FBI https://t.co/QNamqaCq2s — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 3, 2024

The FBI always has its elbow on the pulse of the problems facing this nation.

"Undocumented immigrants [are] the least likely to commit a crime [Laughter]." - Border czar Kamala Harris #BorderCrisispic.twitter.com/iTmY7xCLQ0 https://t.co/VNVTkpo9GI — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) September 3, 2024

Oh. There it is.

Man, this is really bad and an unsustainable situation. Anyway, send more. Keep sending them. https://t.co/ilSv7r0PJ9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 3, 2024

Send more.

Biden: All those here illegally are “model citizens.” https://t.co/mLtTSlixVA — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 3, 2024

Real stand up guys and gals, surely.

Your reminder that the Harris-Walz ticket supports sanctuary cities 100%. https://t.co/TZxFvQlAUg — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 3, 2024

100%.

Democrat sanctuary city policies are wrecking America’s cities.



Harris and Biden have unleashed an unprecedented border crisis that's hurting every American. https://t.co/q1DOsAvtVK — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) September 3, 2024

The GOP needs to do something about it.

This is the same thing happening in Colorado due to Colorado Democrat sanctuary city laws that prevent law enforcement from working with federal law enforcement to deport violent and dangerous criminals.#copolitics https://t.co/jLuUTA9Xsw — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) September 3, 2024

Enforcing the laws? What a concept!

Sigh. 75 percent. "Migrants flooding NYC’s justice system — making up ‘75% of arrests in Midtown’ — as ‘pathetic’ sanctuary city laws handcuff cops" https://t.co/DPWFMyRaS0 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) September 3, 2024

All you can do is sigh. And vote.

“Crime would be down significantly if there was a wall and we could account for everyone who comes into the country,” the cop grumbled. “And more importantly, throw them out if they commit a crime.” https://t.co/rhoyA2e8rY — Patrick McIlheran (@PaddyMacMke) September 3, 2024

Build. The. Wall.