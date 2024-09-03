Thanks, Border Czar Kamala! 75 Percent of Arrests in NYC Are Illegal Immigrants

There Will Be Justice: Andrew Cuomo Set to Testify Next Week on COVID...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on September 03, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Remember when the Left insisted that illegal immigrants commit far fewer crimes than American citizens? Ya know, if you ignore the fact that 100% of them have broken immigration laws. But we apparently don't enforce those anymore.

In Aurora, Colorado we've seen Venezuelan gangs take over apartment buildings and now they're doing the same thing in Chicago, Illinois. Seems newsy.

So does this:

This is fine. The Left will tell you there's no problem here.

More from The New York Post:

Across New York, recently arrived migrants are flooding the criminal justice system — at far higher rates than public officials have acknowledged.

Police sources shared with The Post a staggering estimate that as many as 75% of the people they’ve been arresting in Midtown Manhattan in recent months for crimes like assault, robbery and domestic violence are migrants. In parts of Queens, the figure is more than 60%, sources there estimate.

On any given day, Big Apple criminal court dockets are packed with asylum seekers who have run afoul of the law.

The system cannot survive this.

Yep.

Same.

Just like in the U.K., the Left thinks the problem is not the illegal immigration or the crime, but that we have the audacity to notice it.

And she'll win NYC by double digits again.

You get the government you vote for.

So. Much. Joy!

The FBI always has its elbow on the pulse of the problems facing this nation.

Oh. There it is.

Send more.

Real stand up guys and gals, surely.

100%.

The GOP needs to do something about it.

Enforcing the laws? What a concept!

All you can do is sigh. And vote.

Build. The. Wall.

