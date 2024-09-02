CBS News Warns There Are Powerful Forces (X) Spreading Election Disinformation
Jesse Kelly Posts Letter From Aurora, CO Police Officer and (Surprise!) Politicians Are GASLIGHTING Us

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on September 02, 2024
ImgFlip

We've told you quite a bit about what's going on in Aurora, Colorado. Video has shown armed, violent gangs of Venezuelan illegals taking over apartment buildings in the city. Governor Jared Polis first dismissed the problem as 'imaginary' and then remembered it was an election year and said he was taking the situation 'seriously.' 

Meanwhile, the official X account for the City of Aurora blamed landlords for the problem (cause that's a winning strategy, for sure).

So you'll be (not) surprised to learn politicians and leaders are lying about the situation in Aurora, in a major case of CYA.

Here's Jesse Kelly posting a letter from an understandably anonymous Aurora police officer, who says things on the ground are as bad -- if not worse -- than the videos showed:

Read the whole letter. And get mad that the people tasked with protecting us and addressing these issues are more concerned about their political agendas and careers than our safety.

And it'll keep spreading unless our leaders do something. They seem to have no interest in that, however.

It will.

Horrifying stuff.

That's a good idea, but it's a surefire way to end up on the unemployment line.

This is exactly how they planned it.

As soon as possible.

They're going to try to keep a lid on it.

But this writer is going to guess that Venezuelan gangs don't give a crap about Kamala's campaign or Polis's political career. They'll keep doing what they do best.

The goal of Democratic leadership has been to knock America and Americans' quality of life down a peg or two.

Aurora is the outcome of those policies.

Something's gotta give.

That which is rewarded gets repeated. And the government has been rewarding illegal immigration and crime for years.

If they don't believe video, this letter won't change their mind.

But for the rest of the population, it's more evidence our leaders are lying liars who despise us.

