Jesse Kelly Posts Letter From Aurora, CO Police Officer and (Surprise!) Politicians Are GASLIGHTING Us

We've told you quite a bit about what's going on in Aurora, Colorado. Video has shown armed, violent gangs of Venezuelan illegals taking over apartment buildings in the city. Governor Jared Polis first dismissed the problem as 'imaginary' and then remembered it was an election year and said he was taking the situation 'seriously.'

Meanwhile, the official X account for the City of Aurora blamed landlords for the problem (cause that's a winning strategy, for sure).

So you'll be (not) surprised to learn politicians and leaders are lying about the situation in Aurora, in a major case of CYA.

Here's Jesse Kelly posting a letter from an understandably anonymous Aurora police officer, who says things on the ground are as bad -- if not worse -- than the videos showed:

Don’t let The System gaslight you about what’s happening in Aurora, Colorado.



It’s very real. It’s very bad. And it only gets worse from here unless the communists are removed from power. pic.twitter.com/XO9jhBPK7g — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 2, 2024

Read the whole letter. And get mad that the people tasked with protecting us and addressing these issues are more concerned about their political agendas and careers than our safety.

I’m in Colorado. It’s bad. Trust me.



They are spreading to other cities too.



Time to get outta here — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 2, 2024

And it'll keep spreading unless our leaders do something. They seem to have no interest in that, however.

This very serious situation is happening and will continue to happen under bad leadership. pic.twitter.com/YzpKCQMIC1 — Jared Marsh (@JaredMarsh816) September 2, 2024

It will.

I live right next to Aurora in Parker. I am scared to death. I want to get out of here, but my daughter is a senior in high school. We are looking to leave as soon as she is done. — Jill (@spranksprinkles) September 2, 2024

Horrifying stuff.

If these police officers had ANY honor or courage at all, they would put together a task force, without the Chief of Police’s knowledge, and go arrest the gang members.



When “leaders” don’t do their job, real leaders have to step up and do what’s necessary. — Alex (@EuropaActual) September 2, 2024

That's a good idea, but it's a surefire way to end up on the unemployment line.

Open borders are working exactly as intended I see. — Dissident West (@dissidentwest) September 2, 2024

This is exactly how they planned it.

As soon as possible.

Aurora - its bad and they are going to keep a lid on it https://t.co/TJ3iNWMjwB — Whit Walters (@WhitneyWalters) September 2, 2024

They're going to try to keep a lid on it.

But this writer is going to guess that Venezuelan gangs don't give a crap about Kamala's campaign or Polis's political career. They'll keep doing what they do best.

DO NOT IGNORE THIS



Turns out the Venezuelan gangs in that apartment complex in Aurora is actually happening across the city.



If you have a hard time believing this happens outside of third world countries, you'd be right. This is what Democrat leadership looks like https://t.co/lkbi4PcmJQ — TYLER™ (@The_OG_Menace) September 2, 2024

The goal of Democratic leadership has been to knock America and Americans' quality of life down a peg or two.

Aurora is the outcome of those policies.

The defecation is fixing to hit the aerial oscillator in maximum force!

Who do you think is going to rise up and stop this?

Personally I think it's going to be a joint effort.#HeadsOnASwivel https://t.co/t034YlZtCU — ** CatZilla** (@StilettoRadio) September 2, 2024

Something's gotta give.

Remember the CHAZ in Seattle? Looks like that was just a trial run.



They’re taking over the town and Biden/Harris hasn’t said a word. https://t.co/HdTsNdpq5V — Gentry Gevers (@gentrywgevers) September 2, 2024

That which is rewarded gets repeated. And the government has been rewarding illegal immigration and crime for years.

In case you are one of the ones saying this isn’t real… https://t.co/Oj2biA71kV — JustTheTruthPlease (@JustTheTruth405) September 2, 2024

If they don't believe video, this letter won't change their mind.

But for the rest of the population, it's more evidence our leaders are lying liars who despise us.