Remembered It's an Election Year, Huh? Polis Now Says He's Taking Venezuelan Gangs Seriously (WATCH)

What a difference 48 hours makes. We told you on Thursday that Venezuelan gangs -- armed with guns -- have taken over apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado. There's video, and statements from citizens and witnesses who confess they're terrified by their new landlords and neighbors.

Yesterday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis responded to their concerns by saying it was all imaginary. Everything's fine! There aren't AK-47 wielding illegal immigrant gang members extorting American citizens for rent money. Don't believe the videos!

Guess he remembered it's an election year, huh?

Watch him now say he's taking the problem 'seriously':

Two days ago, Colorado Democrat Gov. Jared Polis dismissed armed Venezuelan gang members taking over apartment complexes in Aurora as figments of our "imagination."



Now he says that he is taking the situation "seriously."



The only person taking this seriously is President… pic.twitter.com/SYugR3eBWq — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 31, 2024

What a jerk Polis is.

Insane.. They're literally taking over Colorado and he wants to pretend nothing is happening LOL — aka (@akafacehots) August 31, 2024

It's amazing.

He dismissed it because he didn’t want to take responsibility for the mess he created. Now all of America is seeing it. How could anyone vote Democrat? — Ian’s Newsfeed 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@IanHNewsFeed) August 31, 2024

Excellent question.

America is not ready to handle Venezuelan gangs. They're like militias and brutally violent — Patriot of PA ™ (@ThePatriotofPA) August 31, 2024

It's going to get much uglier before it gets better.

Didn’t he say the real problem is the citizens who are complaining about the gangs? Kind of like what’s happening in the UK — ToniWanKanobi (@tbird765) August 31, 2024

Wouldn't surprise us if he did.

Better vote Trump or this country will be finished https://t.co/3uOubkfqox — cris miller (@crismiller12) August 31, 2024

Kinda hard to argue against it, given what we're seeing on video from Colorado.

If it's so safe, WHY isn't @GovofCO doing a press conference from that apartment building? https://t.co/wJxQpR7Oes — OldSaltCityAce 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 👑 (@OldSaltCityAce) August 31, 2024

Excellent question.

Looks like he changed his imagination https://t.co/aXFhwK80oc — FactorGenius (@thefactorgenius) August 31, 2024

Sure did.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis now says he is taking Venezuelan gang members seriously. I guess he got a call from the Harris campaign telling him to do something about it since it was making Harris look bad. https://t.co/rjoEeh6qj0 — Jason Turner (@the1101) August 31, 2024

That's exactly what happened.

Jared Polis two days ago: Armed gang members taking over an apartment complex is a figment of your “imagination”



Today: “We are taking this seriously.”



Amazing how quickly that changed pic.twitter.com/nynVqbiHaE — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 31, 2024

Amazing.