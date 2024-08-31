Remembered It's an Election Year, Huh? Polis Now Says He's Taking Venezuelan Gangs Seriously (WATCH)

CNN Host Shamelessly Pressures Gold Star Mother to Condemn Trump
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on August 31, 2024
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

What a difference 48 hours makes. We told you on Thursday that Venezuelan gangs -- armed with guns -- have taken over apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado. There's video, and statements from citizens and witnesses who confess they're terrified by their new landlords and neighbors.

Yesterday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis responded to their concerns by saying it was all imaginary. Everything's fine! There aren't AK-47 wielding illegal immigrant gang members extorting American citizens for rent money. Don't believe the videos!

Guess he remembered it's an election year, huh?

Watch him now say he's taking the problem 'seriously':

What a jerk Polis is.

It's amazing.

Excellent question.

It's going to get much uglier before it gets better.

Wouldn't surprise us if he did.

Kinda hard to argue against it, given what we're seeing on video from Colorado.

Excellent question.

Sure did.

That's exactly what happened.

Amazing.

