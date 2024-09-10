Brian Stelter Upset by Racist Cat Memes

As we reported earlier, CNN has re-hired Brian Stelter and Rep. Eric Swalwell had a meltdown in Congress over a meme of Donald Trump hugging a duck and a cat. We've compiled some of the best memes here and here. There are so many, we can't keep up.

The memes are a humorous (Humor? Remember that?) reaction to Springfield, Ohio residents claiming that some of the 20,000 Haitian migrants dumped on the town of fewer than 60,000 were eating ducks and cats. There is police bodycam video of black woman next to a cat she'd just killed, but there's no indication she's Haitian. Still, residents of Springfield have had enough.

Sam Janney had this post in her story earlier, but check out CNN's Dana Bash barely being able to get out the words to describe these memes.

We’ve reached the stage where cat memes are now racist.pic.twitter.com/naS71O96SI — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 10, 2024

Seriously, Bash looks like she's going to have a breakdown.

CNN wasn't done covering the racist memes, though. Media analyst Brian Stelter had his say:

"Migrants are stealing and eating pets" is both a racist lie AND a meme. People like the owner of this website are spreading the claim and laughing about it at the same time – further poisoning the info environment. pic.twitter.com/kJirbJ90aQ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 10, 2024

Aw, Stelter is sad. Another right-wing conspiracy theory.

Here's the thing, though. The New York Post reported back in July that Ohio senators were seeking federal assistance to build housing for the 20,000 Haitian migrants that had been dumped on Springfield, population < 60,000.

City Manager Bryan Heck of Springfield sent an urgent letter requesting federal aid to U.S. Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. Despite the city’s ongoing advancements in housing projects, the sheer number of migrants arriving and residing in the area has strained resources to their limits. “Springfield has seen a surge in population through immigration that has significantly impacted our ability as a community to produce enough housing opportunities for all,” Heck wrote. “Springfield’s Haitian population has increased to 15,000 – 20,000 over the last four years in a community of just under 60,000 previous residents, putting a significant strain on our resources and ability to provide ample housing for all of our residents.”

The New York Post reported on it. We reported on it. Imagine the impact of taking in 20,000 Haitian migrants: on city services, on schools, on everything.

But it took cat memes for CNN to wake up. They don't even acknowledge the problem or address the many videos of citizens asking their city council what their plan is. J.D. Vance sent to keep the memes coming.

It's not poisoning the information environment … it's opening CNN's eyes to a very real problem.

Brian. Since you’re a journalist how about doing an honest in-person investigation? And start from the position that you know nothing and work out from there (like reporters used to do). — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) September 10, 2024

Which reporter are they sending to Springfield?

The issue, Brian, is that the media continues to lie. Show me where @JDVance perpetuated the rumor here? He didn’t, he acknowledged that it could be just that. And then he went into the actual issues with the Haitians that Biden et al. allowed to flood Ohio. https://t.co/bhS21UiFlQ — Mega MAGA Republican Maplefritos, Esq. 🏴‍☠️ (@maplefritos) September 10, 2024

Poisoning the info info environment from CNN is the pot calling the kettle black. — Brink Ovlov (@BrinkOvlov) September 10, 2024

You're supposedly a journalist: have you gone to Springfield and interviewed residents yourself? You know, reporter things? — William Teach2 🏴‍☠️ #refuseresist (@WTeach2) September 10, 2024

Not racist. Not a lie. They're memes. Get over it. — Cole's Younger Self (@ColesYoungrSelf) September 10, 2024

How about the young boy recently murdered by a Haitian in Springfield? I guess his life doesn't matter to you, lard ass. You make me vomit — Volundr1963 (@volundr19636637) September 10, 2024

Put your money where your mouth is, Humpty. Go to Ohio and prove the claims wrong. — Texas Viking (@AndrewJ23359565) September 10, 2024

This is what it takes for CNN to acknowledge a serious crisis. There are citizen journalists on the ground in Springfield talking to residents, but they're not "real" reporters, like the ones sitting in a studio in New York City.

Here’s an idea, journalists. Get your fat (or bony, if you’re an anchor) asses to Springfield Ohio and see what’s going on there, if anything. — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) September 10, 2024





