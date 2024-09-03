He's BAAAACK! Brian 'Potato' Stelter Announces His Return to CNN and Tens of Viewers Cheered

In another truth is stranger than fiction moment, Brian Stelter, otherwise known as 'Potato' on conservative Twitter, is returning to CNN.

I'm returning to @CNN in a brand new role as Chief Media Analyst. I'll be appearing on TV, developing digital content, and once again helming the Reliable Sources newsletter. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 3, 2024

And now I get to collaborate with them again. The Reliable Sources newsletter will officially relaunch on Monday. We're going to reimagine the digest and deliver what you value most. Everyone and everything is a source now. So what's reliable? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 3, 2024

I'm coming back to CNN with a fresh perspective. See, I always scoffed at people who said "getting fired was the best thing that's ever happened to me" — until it happened to me. After 20+ years as a news junkie, I changed my media habits. I tuned out for a bit... — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 3, 2024

and I was incredibly lucky to have time as a stay-at-home dad. In the hours when Sunny and Story were at school, I tried on a variety of other hats: Harvard fellow, BBC talking head, magazine writer. I wrote for 20+ outlets and learned about the ups and downs of freelancing... — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 3, 2024

...and I experienced the news more like an everyday consumer. In doing so, I learned a whole lot about the attention economy and the information ecosystem. So this time around will be different, because I am different. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 3, 2024

Apparently, after some time at home playing Mr. Mom, he is a changed man and he now sees the media ecosystem in a whole different way. Don't hold your breath, ladies and gentleman. From the looks of his daily Twitter feed, he still plans to be a communications arm of the DNC.

Lol CNN continues to burn any shred of credibility they had left https://t.co/QKsRWF36WM — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) September 3, 2024

What very little they had left.

Throwback to when @BrianStelter claimed in 2017 that @KellyannePolls was spreading "misinformation" when she called the Steele dossier "completely unverified" — with Stelter arguing "much" of the dossier was verified. The Steele dossier was total bullsh@t.pic.twitter.com/3gV20j5iZL https://t.co/LY2cyJxTvZ — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) September 3, 2024

Oh, what a walk down memory lane.

I'd like to congratulate @cnn on having more employees than viewers. https://t.co/63V0p0dGLJ — John's Memes (@Johnmc42069) September 3, 2024

All of their 10's of viewers are celebrating this new addition.

Fake news is back baby! YES https://t.co/goeAbUcw7c — Allan Bartlett (@allanbartlett) September 3, 2024

Frankly, it never left. Just this particular purveyor of fake news (allegedly) is back.