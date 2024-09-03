Elon Musk Can’t Wait for a Role in Auditing Government Agencies
The Left Thinks You're Too Gullible to Enjoy Freedom of Speech
WATCH 2024 Primary Results From Massachusetts LIVE With Twitchy
Megyn Kelly Says Ignore Lefty Critics: Dennis Quaid's 'Reagan' Shines, Beats Box Office...
WATCH: Douglas K. Murray Reminds Piers Morgan It's HAMAS, Not Israel, Who Won't...
Women ALWAYS LOSE: JK Rowling and Others Run LAPS Around Trans Paralympic Athlete,...
Here's President Biden at His Tiny Fake White House Desk
'Character' Matters, Spelling Apparently Doesn't: Check Out MAJOR Error on 'Republicans fo...
Karine Jean-Pierre Says Grocery Costs Have Come Down Over the Last Year
Kamala Harris Attacked Gold Star Families, but The Hill Insists She's Ready to...
Kamala Claims to Have Always Had Only 'One Client' (LOL, Guess How THAT...
Tablet Magazine: COVID Was Merely Crisis the Left Needed to Push Voting Reform...
Illegal Voting Is 'Rare' Says AP, As They Wonder Why Republicans Are Making...
There Will Be Justice: Andrew Cuomo Set to Testify Next Week on COVID...

He's BAAAACK! Brian 'Potato' Stelter Announces His Return to CNN and Tens of Viewers Cheered

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on September 03, 2024
Twitchy

In another truth is stranger than fiction moment, Brian Stelter, otherwise known as 'Potato' on conservative Twitter, is returning to CNN.

Advertisement

Recommended

WATCH: Douglas K. Murray Reminds Piers Morgan It's HAMAS, Not Israel, Who Won't Compromise
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Apparently, after some time at home playing Mr. Mom, he is a changed man and he now sees the media ecosystem in a whole different way. Don't hold your breath, ladies and gentleman. From the looks of his daily Twitter feed, he still plans to be a communications arm of the DNC.

What very little they had left.

Advertisement

Oh, what a walk down memory lane.

All of their 10's of viewers are celebrating this new addition.

Frankly, it never left. Just this particular purveyor of fake news (allegedly) is back.

Tags: BRIAN STELTER CNN DNC FAKE NEWS DOSSIER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Douglas K. Murray Reminds Piers Morgan It's HAMAS, Not Israel, Who Won't Compromise
Amy Curtis
Women ALWAYS LOSE: JK Rowling and Others Run LAPS Around Trans Paralympic Athlete, Label Him a Cheat
Amy Curtis
Elon Musk Can’t Wait for a Role in Auditing Government Agencies
Brett T.
Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Scumbag Rick Wilson for GROSSLY Sexist, Creepy Post About a Woman's Privates
Sam J.
'Character' Matters, Spelling Apparently Doesn't: Check Out MAJOR Error on 'Republicans for Harris' Sign
Amy Curtis
Here's President Biden at His Tiny Fake White House Desk
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Douglas K. Murray Reminds Piers Morgan It's HAMAS, Not Israel, Who Won't Compromise Amy Curtis
Advertisement