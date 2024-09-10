Big Baby Eric Swalwell Has a MASSIVE Breakdown Over 'Trump Protecting Pets' Memes (WATCH)

While CA Burns, Gavin Newsom Does Media Tours, Says Current VP Kamala Harris...
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:10 PM on September 10, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Any day causing Eric Swalwell to have a meltdown is a good day. He might have to call his old spy girlfriend to comfort him.

His local 'Kinkos' hates to see him coming with some memes that made him mad. Heh. The part where he grabs his head at the end is really the cherry on top.

Eric will need therapy after this.

He really does deserve an Emmy for this dramatic fake outage.

Stop! Next, he will say he is being bullied.

Eric is going through it.

Free the Cats!

It's the best.

It's all so punny!

To be honest, if people are dumb enough to support him, they are probably easily confused.

