Big Baby Eric Swalwell Has a MASSIVE Breakdown Over 'Trump Protecting Pets' Memes (WATCH)

Any day causing Eric Swalwell to have a meltdown is a good day. He might have to call his old spy girlfriend to comfort him.
Eric Swalwell has a total meltdown over the Trump cat memes.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 10, 2024
Friends, you know what to do!
Tag @ericswalwell @RepSwalwell with your Trump/cat memes in the comments👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/vRKndilu4B
His local 'Kinkos' hates to see him coming with some memes that made him mad. Heh. The part where he grabs his head at the end is really the cherry on top.
Cry more @ericswalwell https://t.co/oO3Htb8XDh pic.twitter.com/hS3qFTsn1C— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 10, 2024
Eric will need therapy after this.
The guy that was sleeping with a Chinese spy has his parties in a knot over memes. https://t.co/G0bi1fI2l5— IAmOne (@_I_Am_One_) September 10, 2024
Dude is taking this loss hard. https://t.co/N94Y5mFaVU— Aware Wolf (@0dinIsWithUs) September 10, 2024
This actually made me do a real laugh. The state of politics these days is dangerously funny. https://t.co/xCPGyEr3tm— bort (@littlegreh) September 10, 2024
He really does deserve an Emmy for this dramatic fake outage.
The Left can’t meme. https://t.co/7ZkXexkAFr— Keegan Riley (@KRNewsWatch2) September 10, 2024
Is that the fart gas guy? https://t.co/xnaiY6mdhE— Chart Cruncher (@NaughtonPaolo) September 10, 2024
Stop! Next, he will say he is being bullied.
Dude really out here breaking down over a meme. pic.twitter.com/JH7YNL3Yvt— 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) September 10, 2024
Eric is going through it.
@RepSwalwell @RepSwalwell I got one for you. pic.twitter.com/weqlhZRu1Y— SputnikSpreader (@VasBroughtToX) September 10, 2024
Cats near me are flying this flag pic.twitter.com/LuGRAjUtjW— BowtiedQueenBee/HomeschooledHomeschooler (@BowtiedQueenBee) September 10, 2024
Free the Cats!
There is nothing better than to have enemies who completely and totally lack a sense of humor.— Ari H. Mendelson "Premier Psychic of Our Day" (@kingmakerseries) September 10, 2024
Their hatred of being mocked makes mocking them just that much better. pic.twitter.com/s53lhSX2ml
It's the best.
Vote for Trump pic.twitter.com/2SOnqG4UHN— శ్రీరామ్ 💫 (@Sriramyt5) September 10, 2024
Trump has to walk into the debate tonight with a cat in his arms...🤣@realDonaldTrump— WCall (@WilliamCall19) September 10, 2024
This will be remembered as the year the ducks and kittens dominated the presidential elections. Something Kamala cannot duck from anymore.— Mike Leigh Torres (@MikeLeighTorres) September 10, 2024
It's all so punny!
When you’re losing and you purposely try to reach to find anything you can to make them look bad when really you just can’t take a joke! 😆— MoonDoggy (@Jurkowsk1Moon) September 10, 2024
What does he not melt down about?? 😂😂— AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 10, 2024
Hilarious. He knows there are reports of migrants eating pets and birds. But he has to dunk on GOP House Judiciary, so he says "aliens" to confuse his brainwashed supporters into thinking they mean green martian men aliens, and not illegal immigrants. Nice try.— Ketch (@ketchb) September 10, 2024
To be honest, if people are dumb enough to support him, they are probably easily confused.
