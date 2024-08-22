MSNBC's Joy Reid Says the Men of the DNC Promote '21st Century Masculinity'

Not that all mainstream media outlets parrot each other, but as we reported earlier, CNN's Dana Bash talked about the men of the Democratic National Convention — America's Dad Tim Walz and Dad-in-Chief Doug Emhoff — not being that sort of "testosterone-fueled" masculinity that would have Hulk Hogan speak at their convention.

Advertisement

Over at MSNBC, where they actually had a booth as opposed to the fake backdrop of the Republican National Convention, Joy Reid and Alex Wagner also went on about testosterone. We mean, look at how Walz opened up about infertility … a subject he's lied about for weeks to score points against J.D. Vance.

Actually, we don't know what they're saying. You listen:

MSNBC: Unlike Republicans' "testosterone"-infused masculinity, Tim Walz offers us a "21st century masculinity"



"What’s really been fascinating is to watch the men of the Democratic Party model a kind of masculinity that is 21st- century masculinity. pic.twitter.com/TbbF91nrpH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 22, 2024

Walz and Emhoff really showed off low testosterone levels in their DNC speeches. The feminization of men is coming along well in the Democrat Party.

In other words, they’re not masculine. — MGM (@M20GeM) August 22, 2024

I will stick with 20th century masculinity. Their version is not my idea of what men should aspire to be. — David Karim (@davidkarim) August 22, 2024

21st Century Leftist “men” that reject the importance of fatherhood,who demand we use fantasy land pronouns,who can’t change a tire, who think food grows on grocery store shelves and who don’t have a self-sufficient bone in their bodies. That charade is actual toxic masculinity. — Nathaniel Lawrence (@thundersnownate) August 22, 2024

Oh yeah, changing a tire. We'd forgotten about Harvard graduate David Hogg asking who you'd rather have if you had a flat tire: Walz or Vance? Hogg confessed to dreaming about Walz and said, "Tim Walz is the definition of what healthy masculinity looks like."

I still have to pinch myself every time they say and VP Tim Walz. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) August 20, 2024

That's healthy masculinity.

What kind of men do they think defend this country? More importantly, what kind of men do they WANT defending this country and do they think that will keep America alive?



If Walz is any example, well…he has no combat experience to speak of, so…not exactly ideal, eh? — Arctic Ninja (@arcticninjapaul) August 22, 2024

China must be terrified of this “21st-century masculinity” you speak of. — The Right Voice (@therightvoice) August 22, 2024

“Soy-boy masculinity” — Jasmine Keith (@Jasmine_Keith1) August 22, 2024

Telling that they really, really want to be thought of as "masculine." A lot of MAGA envy there? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 22, 2024

Which is to say, femininity? — Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) August 22, 2024

Advertisement

Yep.

Weak men create hard times. — DJ (@dj_case) August 22, 2024

Transitional males. One generation from full assimilation. — Brubes (@Brubes793) August 22, 2024

Oh yes, I love hearing the same women who have berated, muted, and neutered classic masculinity tell me about how masculine the young Dems in attendance are. So joyous. — Indiana Dad (@Indiana21Dad) August 22, 2024

There's a lot of chatter about testosterone — or the lack of it — at the Democratic National Convention. Being "testosterone-fueled" is so 20th Century. We need real men like Walz to lead us.

***