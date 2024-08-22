MSNBC's Joy Reid Says the Men of the DNC Promote '21st Century Masculinity'

Kamala's Husband Promises They'll Help Out His Fellow Jewish People the Next Time...
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on August 22, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Not that all mainstream media outlets parrot each other, but as we reported earlier, CNN's Dana Bash talked about the men of the Democratic National Convention — America's Dad Tim Walz and Dad-in-Chief Doug Emhoff — not being that sort of "testosterone-fueled" masculinity that would have Hulk Hogan speak at their convention.

Over at MSNBC, where they actually had a booth as opposed to the fake backdrop of the Republican National Convention, Joy Reid and Alex Wagner also went on about testosterone. We mean, look at how Walz opened up about infertility … a subject he's lied about for weeks to score points against J.D. Vance.

Actually, we don't know what they're saying. You listen:

Walz and Emhoff really showed off low testosterone levels in their DNC speeches. The feminization of men is coming along well in the Democrat Party.

Forget Kamala's Speech, John Stossel Has EVERYTHING You Need to Know About Harris Right Here
Doug P.
Oh yeah, changing a tire. We'd forgotten about Harvard graduate David Hogg asking who you'd rather have if you had a flat tire: Walz or Vance? Hogg confessed to dreaming about Walz and said, "Tim Walz is the definition of what healthy masculinity looks like."

That's healthy masculinity.

Yep.

There's a lot of chatter about testosterone — or the lack of it — at the Democratic National Convention. Being "testosterone-fueled" is so 20th Century. We need real men like Walz to lead us.

***

