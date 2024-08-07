Ilhan Omar Being in Congress Cheers Up Tim Walz When He’s Having a Tough Day

On Tuesday night, we told you Cori Bush lost her primary in Missouri's House District 1. She joins Jamaal Bowman on the unemployment line, as he lost his primary back in June. The Squad is being pared down slowly but surely. Unfortunately, we still have Rep. Ilhan Omar in Congress. She's the one whose antisemitic remarks became too much to ignore, with then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi ready to censure her. Instead, the House watered it down to include Islamophobia and all other hate speech, to the point where Omar voted for the very resolution that started because of her antisemitism.

There's good reason to believe Vice President Kamala Harris passed over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro to be her running mate. Shapiro was a bigger threat to the Republicans, but he's also Jewish, although they did try their best to scrub his history working with the IDF.

Canary Mission found some video of Walz praising Omar, saying that just knowing she's in Congress brightens him up.

Well, this is troubling. "When I'm having a tough day .... and I'm feeling kinda down & the world is pressing on me, I think, 'Ilhan Omar is a congresswoman,' and it just brightens you up." @GovTimWalz: What exactly is it about this vile antisemite that "brightens you up?" pic.twitter.com/KSZmFkRMJz — Canary Mission (@canarymission) August 7, 2024

Is that why they replaced Minnesota's "problematic" flag with one that resembles the flag of the Puntland State of Somalia, where Omar is from?

We're not sure, but it was obviously sometime after 2012 when Omar posted, "Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel."

He's just rooting for his team and proud that an immigrant from Somalia could make so much of herself in this wonderful country.

