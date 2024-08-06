And Then There Were Two: Cori Bush Loses Primary, Joins Jamaal Bowman on the Unemployment Line

Another one bites the dust. Squad member Cori Bush has lost her primary, unseated by fellow Democrat Wesley Bell, according to Decision Desk, who called the race about a half an hour ago:
Decision Desk HQ projects Wesley Bell wins the Democratic primary for US House in Missouri's 1st Congressional District. #DecisionMade: 10:07pm ET— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) August 7, 2024
Follow live results here: https://t.co/R4bJ6cPREe pic.twitter.com/Ikmo4vY6BU
She is the second member of the Squad to lose a primary race.
She will not be missed.
So long, Cori. Enjoy the unemployment line!— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 7, 2024
Don't let the door hit ya.
Enjoy early retirement Cori Bush. 🤡— Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) August 7, 2024
She'll land a nice, cushy job as a lobbyist, we're sure.
August 7, 2024
So do we.
Good riddance @CoriBush 👋🏽👋🏽— Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) August 7, 2024
Good riddance, indeed.
Good riddance to the worst representation in the history of Missouri, Cori Bush.— T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) August 7, 2024
The Missouri voters have spoken.
LMAOOOO— David 🇮🇱 (@David_Johnson41) August 7, 2024
We're laughing too, David.
August 7, 2024
There are still several members of the Squad remaining, but we'll take the wins where we can get them.
Never like a democrat in my life but taking out one of the most pro Hamas congresswomen.. kudos to him— Tjberko (@TJBERKO18) August 7, 2024
He can't be as rabidly anti-Israel as she was.
Welp … https://t.co/Zw4GRGTFk4 pic.twitter.com/acKSSayjKK— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 7, 2024
Guess she's going to find out.
The collective IQ of Congress has just massively increased as America's dumbest Congresswoman loses her seat.— Kevin Boyd 🇺🇸 (@TheKevinBoyd) August 7, 2024
Good riddance https://t.co/oyFVkg5an3
A much deserved defeat.
Good riddance to straight trash. https://t.co/fVrbMbFulp— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 7, 2024
Lots of people are glad to see her go.
Don’t let the door hit you in your Hamas-loving ass on the way out, Cori Bush. https://t.co/5u9HxHJ50D— Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) August 7, 2024
Amen.
The Hamas Caucus is imploding. https://t.co/MgokYhewaC— Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) August 7, 2024
You hate to see it. But more than that, you love to see it.
Hamas loses another senior member in just 4 days. https://t.co/X60BVsMfFD— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 7, 2024
Absolutely brutal.
We wonder what Cori will have to say about this. As of right now, neither her personal nor her official X account have posted anything. But we're sure she will. And when she does, we'll be there.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member