Algeria Blames ‘Zionist Lobby’ for Imane Kelif Backlash
Forbes Digs Tim Walz Out of His Red States Are 'Mostly Rocks and...
Flashback: Here’s Gov. Tim Walz ‘Fixing’ Minnesota’s Flag
Tim Walz Is Kamala Harris' First Big Policy Decision, and It's a BAD...
British Prosecutor Suggests Extraditing Anti-Migrant Social Media Influencers
WATCH: British Police Make Arrests Over 'Offensive' Facebook Posts
Biden Admin Temporarily Pauses Migrant ‘Parole Flights’ After Fraud Findings
AOC Attempts a Dunk on J.D. Vance, but Twitter Came with ALL the...
You Mad, Bro? Editor of the Financial Times Says Elon Musk Is a...
In a Terrible Omen, Democrats Compare Kamala's Campaign to Jimmy Carter's 'Beautiful Mosai...
Under Walz, Minnesota Rationed COVID Drugs Bases on BIPOC Status
LET THEM EAT CAKE! Our Economy's Tanking, but Doug Emhoff Wants You to...
Lincoln Project Looks Forward to JD Vance Debating ‘America’s Dad’
Mainstream Media Scrambled to Craft Walz as the 'Folksy' Man Next Door

And Then There Were Two: Cori Bush Loses Primary, Joins Jamaal Bowman on the Unemployment Line

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:45 PM on August 06, 2024

Another one bites the dust. Squad member Cori Bush has lost her primary, unseated by fellow Democrat Wesley Bell, according to Decision Desk, who called the race about a half an hour ago:

Advertisement

She is the second member of the Squad to lose a primary race.

She will not be missed.

Don't let the door hit ya.

She'll land a nice, cushy job as a lobbyist, we're sure.

So do we.

Good riddance, indeed.

The Missouri voters have spoken.

We're laughing too, David.

There are still several members of the Squad remaining, but we'll take the wins where we can get them.

He can't be as rabidly anti-Israel as she was.

Recommended

Forbes Digs Tim Walz Out of His Red States Are 'Mostly Rocks and Cows' Comment
Brett T.
Advertisement

Guess she's going to find out.

A much deserved defeat.

Lots of people are glad to see her go.

Amen.

You hate to see it. But more than that, you love to see it.

Absolutely brutal.

We wonder what Cori will have to say about this. As of right now, neither her personal nor her official X account have posted anything. But we're sure she will. And when she does, we'll be there.

Tags: CONGRESS HOUSE HOUSE DEMOCRATS MISSOURI CORI BUSH SQUAD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Forbes Digs Tim Walz Out of His Red States Are 'Mostly Rocks and Cows' Comment
Brett T.
AOC Attempts a Dunk on J.D. Vance, but Twitter Came with ALL the Embarrassing Receipts
justmindy
Flashback: Here’s Gov. Tim Walz ‘Fixing’ Minnesota’s Flag
Brett T.
Algeria Blames ‘Zionist Lobby’ for Imane Kelif Backlash
Brett T.
You Mad, Bro? Editor of the Financial Times Says Elon Musk Is a 'Menace to Democracy'
Amy Curtis
British Prosecutor Suggests Extraditing Anti-Migrant Social Media Influencers
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Forbes Digs Tim Walz Out of His Red States Are 'Mostly Rocks and Cows' Comment Brett T.
Advertisement