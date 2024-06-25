AOC FAIL! Squad Favorite Goes Down BIG TIME in NYC Dem Primary

As you know, Dem Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who was facing a primary challenge from another Democrat, received the energetic support of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over the weekend. AOC looked like she'd just been called onto the stage to compete on The Price Is Right:

Fox News is big mad that we’re for the many, not the money.



We rallied 1200 people in the Bronx to take on dark money, get fired up, and send busloads of volunteers to canvass and phone bank.



It’s called organizing. And it’s fun as hell.



Get into it: https://t.co/KhvvokqBG6 https://t.co/xJpJIi2HhM pic.twitter.com/bBx3HhjsLH — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2024

LOL @AOC at full cringe mode at her rally in the Bronx



pic.twitter.com/BYMMKBZzc4 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 22, 2024

It's now being reported that the antisemitic fire alarm pulling congressman has lost his primary, according to Decision Desk HQ:

Decision Desk HQ projects George Latimer wins the Democratic primary for US House in New York's 16th Congressional District.#DecisionMade: 9:21pm ET



Follow live results here: https://t.co/friJx43L44 pic.twitter.com/XH8m3sfRY0 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) June 26, 2024

OUCH!

🚨BREAKING: Jamaal Bowman, a Hamas sympathizer and alarm puller, LOSES his reelection to George Latimer. pic.twitter.com/zIr5NvDDI4 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 26, 2024

So much for the value of over the top campaign appearances that were basically "cheap fakes."

🚨 Jamaal Bowman is OUT. One of the worst members of Congress — a bigot, a liar, a radical — has been defeated. Thank you, NY-16 Democratic primary voters. https://t.co/7kBq62QVaM pic.twitter.com/PaQFEbvC0d — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 26, 2024

Will this send a message to the rest of these leftist clowns? Maybe... maybe not.

Jamaal Bowman looking for any and every fire alarm to pull right now https://t.co/W7ta1xTPWo — John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 26, 2024

Pull that fire alarm because somebody got burned https://t.co/j7mwlDK72W — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 26, 2024

What a good night! How fast will AOC move on from this? We're guessing pretty quick.

UPDATE:

AOC can at least take big consolation in the fact that she did win her own primary:

Wall Street came for us again, and the people prevailed.



Thank you to the Bronx and Queens for choosing me to be your Congresswoman.



It is the honor of my life to fight for working families and everyday people.



To receive this level of support is deeply moving. Pa’lante. 💪🏽💜 pic.twitter.com/L4iuFb6Obz — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 26, 2024

Maybe Bowman can get a job on AOC's staff now.