AOC FAIL! Squad Favorite Goes Down BIG TIME in NYC Dem Primary

Doug P.  |  9:40 PM on June 25, 2024

As you know, Dem Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who was facing a primary challenge from another Democrat, received the energetic support of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over the weekend. AOC looked like she'd just been called onto the stage to compete on The Price Is Right: 

It's now being reported that the antisemitic fire alarm pulling congressman has lost his primary, according to Decision Desk HQ:

OUCH!

So much for the value of over the top campaign appearances that were basically "cheap fakes."

Will this send a message to the rest of these leftist clowns? Maybe... maybe not.

What a good night! How fast will AOC move on from this? We're guessing pretty quick.

UPDATE

AOC can at least take big consolation in the fact that she did win her own primary:

Maybe Bowman can get a job on AOC's staff now.

