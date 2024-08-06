Flashback: Here’s Gov. Tim Walz ‘Fixing’ Minnesota’s Flag

This editor admits he's not too familiar with Minnesota governor and vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, but he has been keeping an eye on Minnesota as they do things like issue driver's licenses to illegal aliens so they can "fully participate in life," according to Rep. Ilhan Omar. A big clue as to Walz's politics came in May when he proclaimed one Saturday to be George Floyd Remembrance Day — a day to "honor him and every person whose life has been cut short due to systems of racism and discrimination."

Advertisement

Last December, we reported that Minnesota was replacing its problematic flag, which pictured "a Native American riding off into the sunset while a white settler plows his field next to a rifle leaning on a nearby stump." Critics said the imagery was offensive, as the Native American was being driven off his land. The new flag was unveiled, and there was no question that it bore a certain resemblance to the flag of the Puntland State of Somalia, where Rep. Ilhan Omar (and most of the population of Dearborn) is from.

Minnesota is home to the largest Somali population in the West. Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minnesota) is from Puntland.



Minnesota just unveiled their new flag.



I'm sure this is just a coincidence: pic.twitter.com/yayoteQoXE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 17, 2023

To be fair, that was one of the finalists. They kept the star on the blue field but left out the stripes on the final version.

Here's a flashback video of Walz removing the old, offensive flag and replacing with the shiny new one.

🚨Flashback: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz changed the Minnesota flag so that it could more closely resemble the Somalian flag.

pic.twitter.com/H5XmvILcSZ — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) August 6, 2024

That's not better.

Oh that was him — Nancy (@mermaidtaille) August 6, 2024

The Somalian flag has a 5 point star. Minnesota has the star of Islam. They passed Somalia in the left lane. — JehuVibes (@R0mans1_22) August 6, 2024

The great state of Somalia — Alpha DiCaprio (@LeoTheAthlete) August 6, 2024

Globalist. Their trying to bring their dream to life — Dalton Harris (@DaltonHarris99) August 6, 2024

The vast majority of Minnesotans opposed this new flag. They shoved it down their throats anyway. Slowly erasing true history. — Bobby Halstead (@bobby_halstead) August 6, 2024

It's a pretty drastic change. Did the people get to vote on this?

So the Dems picked the old white guy who is responsible for turning Minnesota into a Somalian colony?



They aren’t even hiding it anymore. The same thing they did to Minnesota, they plan on doing to the entire country.



Look at the UK right now. That’s what they want for America. pic.twitter.com/SHPcZUWXiS — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) August 6, 2024





***