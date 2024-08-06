Flashback: Here’s Gov. Tim Walz ‘Fixing’ Minnesota’s Flag

And Then There Were Two: Cori Bush Loses Primary, Joins Jamaal Bowman on...
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on August 06, 2024
Minnesota Historical Society

This editor admits he's not too familiar with Minnesota governor and vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, but he has been keeping an eye on Minnesota as they do things like issue driver's licenses to illegal aliens so they can "fully participate in life," according to Rep. Ilhan Omar. A big clue as to Walz's politics came in May when he proclaimed one Saturday to be George Floyd Remembrance Day — a day to "honor him and every person whose life has been cut short due to systems of racism and discrimination."

Last December, we reported that Minnesota was replacing its problematic flag, which pictured "a Native American riding off into the sunset while a white settler plows his field next to a rifle leaning on a nearby stump." Critics said the imagery was offensive, as the Native American was being driven off his land. The new flag was unveiled, and there was no question that it bore a certain resemblance to the flag of the Puntland State of Somalia, where Rep. Ilhan Omar (and most of the population of Dearborn) is from.

To be fair, that was one of the finalists. They kept the star on the blue field but left out the stripes on the final version.

Here's a flashback video of Walz removing the old, offensive flag and replacing with the shiny new one.

That's not better.

It's a pretty drastic change. Did the people get to vote on this?


***

