Illegal immigrants can now obtain driver's licenses in Minnesota, making the roads safer

Rep. Ilhan Omar has some great news to share. Starting this week, anybody can obtain a driver's license in Minnesota regardless of legal status. Now all of the illegals who are here illegally can stop driving their cars illegally. Plus, they'll have an official U.S. photo ID. What's the downside to living in the U.S. illegally, because it's becoming harder and harder to tell. You have all of the privileges of an American citizen except the right to vote, and we know that's next in the pipeline.

Great news! Starting this week, all Minnesotans, regardless of legal status will be able to obtain a driver's license. This makes Minnesota roads safer, lets 81K immigrants fully participate in life, and shows that our state welcomes all residents. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) October 2, 2023

Please tell me there are provisions in place for the obvious. pic.twitter.com/LE5iUbBaHy — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) October 3, 2023

And allowing them to vote is next which goes against OUR Constitution, something you’ve never read — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 3, 2023

International driver's license is not attainable from country of orgin, but welcome to MN. — #NeverForget911 (@TweepleBug) October 2, 2023

This isn't going to age well — Erik Armstrong (@Erockingout) October 2, 2023

Great! More voter fraud. — Carolina. (@realCarola2Hope) October 2, 2023

This should make an easy to read list for ICE — Spacewad (@DavidSpacewad) October 3, 2023

I hope they'll be driving electric vehicles. — Lou Perez (@TheLouPerez) October 3, 2023

IIhan, I am not sure how allowing extra drivers on the road makes those "roads safer". This seems especially true when the drivers in question couldn't even manage to enter this country legally. It seems the opposite. Seems much less safe. — rob berg (@robberg15) October 3, 2023

I don't understand how someone who is here illegally can get a license. Won't the government then know where they are? Is the government literally doing nothing? — RORO (@roropsych) October 2, 2023

No, the government's helping to make your experience as an illegal immigrant as comfortable as possible.

Will they be insured? — The Real Liekitisn’t (not Parody) (@liekitisnot) October 3, 2023

Can you explain this? I brought crayons for you to draw me pictures. How does allowing ILLEGALS to have a DL make the roads safer?



1. They are here illegally. They should be in jail for breaking OUR LAWS or waiting at the border for the PROPER, LEGAL process to take its course. — 🦇eBlaine🎃👻 (@EBlainesWorld) October 3, 2023

2. They are here illegally. They are not citizens yet thus do not qualify for anything our country offers, yet.



Which includes the PRIVILEGE of being able to drive LEGALLY in our country. — 🦇eBlaine🎃👻 (@EBlainesWorld) October 3, 2023

Is that 81K immigrants who respected our country's laws and entered legally? Because we have always accommodated them with what is necessary for a full life. These ARE those immigrants you speak of, right? — Leah (@Leah19519359) October 3, 2023

You really have to be a sucker to immigrate legally. Do you even get a free phone?

How’s that make us safer again ? — Paint The Trump (@paint_the_trump) October 3, 2023

How does giving illegals driver's licenses make the roads safer? And as many have pointed out, these aren't "Minnesotans" — they're illegal immigrants.

They want them to vote so badly.

***