Illegal immigrants can now obtain driver's licenses in Minnesota, making the roads safer

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on October 03, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Rep. Ilhan Omar has some great news to share. Starting this week, anybody can obtain a driver's license in Minnesota regardless of legal status. Now all of the illegals who are here illegally can stop driving their cars illegally. Plus, they'll have an official U.S. photo ID. What's the downside to living in the U.S. illegally, because it's becoming harder and harder to tell. You have all of the privileges of an American citizen except the right to vote, and we know that's next in the pipeline.

No, the government's helping to make your experience as an illegal immigrant as comfortable as possible.

You really have to be a sucker to immigrate legally. Do you even get a free phone?

How does giving illegals driver's licenses make the roads safer? And as many have pointed out, these aren't "Minnesotans" — they're illegal immigrants.

They want them to vote so badly.

