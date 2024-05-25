Grocery Prices Set to Decrease in May Thanks to Joe Biden's Leadership
Biden-Harris HQ Still Claiming President Trump Told Americans to Inject Bleach
The Best Vacation Plan is Staying Put Here in the United States Where...
NYT Analysis Finds Elon Musk Using X to Criticize President Biden
WaPo Passed on the Highly Controversial Alito Flag Incident at the Time
Two Illegal Aliens From Chechnya Found Near North Carolina Military Base
Parts of Biden’s Gaza Pier Are Reportedly Floating Away
Dangerous Clown Show Shot/Chaser: Mayorkas' Border BS vs. Unchecked Illegal's Warning
That Monster: Rolling Stone Calls Trump's Promise of Cheap Gas, Energy Independence 'Awful...
Biden Reminded West Point Grads Putin Didn't Invade Ukraine Until After He Took...
Rumble in the Bronx: Borough Residents at Trump Rally Tell AOC to Stay...
Denial Ain't Just a River in Egypt: UCLA Med School Says Reports of...
DNC Marks George Floyd Memorial Day, Pushes for MORE Police Reforms ('Cause the...
San Francisco Chronicle Freaks Out Over 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag, Gets Hoisted by...

Minnesota Issues Proclamation Making Saturday 'George Floyd Remembrance Day'

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on May 25, 2024
Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, Pool

President Joe Biden has already sent out his memorial to George Floyd, posting a statement saying, "Today, I join all those who loved him and all those touched by the civil rights movement he inspired in remembering the tragedy and injustice of his death." Biden added, "He changed the world."

Advertisement

That was the take from the official @POTUS account. Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi also remembered Floyd, saying, "We must honor his memory by passing Democrats' George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2024." Wow, not only does he get statues erected, he gets legislation named after him. What that legislation calls for we're not sure, but we must pass it to honor Floyd's memory.

We didn't realize an entire state was going to get involved, but Minnesota has released a proclamation declaring Saturday "George Floyd Remembrance Day." Here's Gov. Tim Walz:


Recommended

Grocery Prices Set to Decrease in May Thanks to Joe Biden's Leadership
Brett T.
Advertisement

First Easter was declared the Trans Day of Visibility and now Memorial Day weekend is spent honoring Floyd.

Advertisement

Yes, but today, the people of Minnesota honor him.

We're not going to honor Floyd today, but we will remember the kind of person he was. They've actually put up statues of George Floyd while tearing down or moving statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

How are you going to honor Floyd on George Floyd Remembrance Day?

***


Tags: MEMORIAL DAY MINNESOTA GEORGE FLOYD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Grocery Prices Set to Decrease in May Thanks to Joe Biden's Leadership
Brett T.
NYT Analysis Finds Elon Musk Using X to Criticize President Biden
Brett T.
Parts of Biden’s Gaza Pier Are Reportedly Floating Away
Brett T.
CNN Host Asked Sen. Ted Cruz for Vote Fraud Evidence and Did NOT Want to Hear the Answers
Doug P.
Biden Reminded West Point Grads Putin Didn't Invade Ukraine Until After He Took Office (and More)
Doug P.
Two Illegal Aliens From Chechnya Found Near North Carolina Military Base
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Grocery Prices Set to Decrease in May Thanks to Joe Biden's Leadership Brett T.
Advertisement