Minnesota Issues Proclamation Making Saturday 'George Floyd Remembrance Day'

President Joe Biden has already sent out his memorial to George Floyd, posting a statement saying, "Today, I join all those who loved him and all those touched by the civil rights movement he inspired in remembering the tragedy and injustice of his death." Biden added, "He changed the world."

That was the take from the official @POTUS account. Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi also remembered Floyd, saying, "We must honor his memory by passing Democrats' George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2024." Wow, not only does he get statues erected, he gets legislation named after him. What that legislation calls for we're not sure, but we must pass it to honor Floyd's memory.

We didn't realize an entire state was going to get involved, but Minnesota has released a proclamation declaring Saturday "George Floyd Remembrance Day." Here's Gov. Tim Walz:

On George Floyd Remembrance Day, we honor him and every person whose life has been cut short due to systems of racism and discrimination.



My administration remains committed to deconstructing generations of systemic racism and inequities in our state. pic.twitter.com/KX5T0osyeg — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 25, 2024

Wow. A governor proclaiming a Remembrance Day for a career criminal who died of a self-inflicted drug overdose. — PA VOTER (Marla) (@PAKAG2020) May 25, 2024

I remember that George was a violent career criminal who held a gun on a pregnant woman and then died from a fentanyl overdose after passing counterfeit bills. The left couldn't love him any more, unless he was also a pedophile.

Why does the left celebrate degeneracy so much? — SailorGal (@TexasSailorGal) May 25, 2024





Minnesota just named today “George Floyd Remembrance Day”.



This country is so gone down the drain it’s not even funny. pic.twitter.com/gYkBnNr5tn — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) May 25, 2024

Minnesota just declared May 25th as “George Floyd Remembrance Day”….



On Memorial Day weekend.



George Floyd in no way shape or form should be honored. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) May 25, 2024

We knew this was coming. On Memorial Day Weekend. 😢 — Sharon Sparks (@Sparks1Sharon) May 25, 2024

They are trying to upend anything good. — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) May 25, 2024

They’ll get what they vote for. — Chris (@subieboys2) May 25, 2024

If anyone wants to know why our country is falling apart. This is it. Honoring a criminal during Memorial Day weekend. — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) May 25, 2024

They worship degeneracy. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) May 25, 2024

Why? This is stupid. — Betsy Dorman (@BetsyDorman) May 25, 2024

I give our veterans a salute of gratitude and George a one finger salute. — GodFirstLibsLast (@IhatewokeBS) May 25, 2024

Agree.

This is a travesty. — mike williams (@Gunny714Mike) May 25, 2024

First Easter was declared the Trans Day of Visibility and now Memorial Day weekend is spent honoring Floyd.

Canada can have Minnesota. — kdeanc 🇺🇲 (@kdeanc) May 25, 2024

Isn’t that wonderful that they recognize a lifelong criminal drug addict in such a profoundly beautiful way?

The woke are so wonderful.



🤢🤮 — CHRISTOPHER FACCIOL 📷 (@RidingFarNow) May 25, 2024

Minnesota is now a terrorist state. — Mike (@ShozbotMike2022) May 25, 2024

Yeah, I remember him. He was that black felon that fought with a cop, held a gun to a pregnant woman's stomach while invading her house and then died of a fentanyl overdose. — Paul (@pstarr7799) May 25, 2024

Yes, but today, the people of Minnesota honor him.

In honor of the day, they should publish his criminal record on the front page of every paper in the state. — Mason Brinley (@BrinleyMason) May 25, 2024

George Floyd was a convicted felon, a drug addict and a thug who held a gun to a pregnant woman while his friends robbed her.



He was no one to honor. He contributed NOTHING to society.



How dare you smear this memorial day where we honor fallen soldiers with this atrocity. — Mimi Joeckle (@cantcancelmimi) May 25, 2024

Well done, Minnesota — Paul Cannon (@PaulCannon64) May 25, 2024

We're not going to honor Floyd today, but we will remember the kind of person he was. They've actually put up statues of George Floyd while tearing down or moving statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

How are you going to honor Floyd on George Floyd Remembrance Day?

***



