DNC Marks George Floyd Memorial Day, Pushes for MORE Police Reforms ('Cause the Last Ones Worked SO WELL)

The talking points must've gone out, because in the last hour or so, several prominent Democrat and media X accounts have all posted the similar things about George Floyd, who died four years ago.

This is nothing more than shameless race baiting and the glorification of a convicted criminal whose death sparked a summer of violent riots.

But our president, the former Speaker of the House, and others choose to remember George Floyd on the anniversary of his death by calling for more police reforms that make our communities less safe.

George Floyd should be alive. He deserved so much more.



Today, I join all those who loved him and all those touched by the civil rights movement he inspired in remembering the tragedy and injustice of his death.



He changed the world.



Now, let's act in his memory. pic.twitter.com/uPSCkxFMRs — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2024

'Changed the world'?

Burning Minneapolis, Kenosha, and other cities to the ground 'changed the world'?

George Floyd worship is so fcking stupid.



The dude was a violent criminal. Not some sort of hero.



Stop virtue signaling. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 25, 2024

That's all this is.

He died of a drug overdose according to the autopsy report.



They found no other injuries that would have resulted in his death. — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) May 25, 2024

Exactly.

George Floyd should be alive, but he took a lot of fentanyl — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) May 25, 2024

A lot of fentanyl.

GEORGE FLOYD WAS NOT MURDERED.



Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/MzdO0inM89 — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) May 25, 2024

That's the toxicology report.

I can’t believe the drugs were racist and killed him — Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) May 25, 2024

Those racist drugs.

Floyd robbed a pregnant woman at gunpoint.



Democrats have horrible heroes. https://t.co/xfdki5qvw5 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 25, 2024

Absolutely terrible heroes.

Are we really doing this on Memorial Day weekend? https://t.co/N1glya1gmN — 5% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) May 25, 2024

Yes, we are, apparently.

Holy crap! This from the official account of the President of the United States.



Remember when we honored people who did great things? https://t.co/SiQArWxZcE — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) May 25, 2024

Really turning down the temperature, restoring norms, healing the soul of the nation.

Question: why isn’t this called stochastic terrorism?



The left throws that accusation at @libsoftiktok / @ChayaRaichik10 all the time, but we had just about a whole year of riots inspired by the death of George Floyd, and were perfectly fine with a sitting president stirring up… https://t.co/1yLsOFVriS — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 25, 2024

Remember when stochastic terrorism was a thing? We do.

Why is this not stochastic terrorism?

Because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Four years ago, George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis. His last words, “I can’t breathe,” mobilized millions around the world to call for an end to police brutality.



We must honor his memory by passing Democrats' George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2024. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 25, 2024

'Honor his memory' and make cities less safe, and more at the mercy of violent criminals like Floyd.

Hasn’t the left screwed up policing enough?!😡 — Alanis (@WhiteDogBabe) May 25, 2024

Crime rates aren't high enough for them, apparently.

Oh ffs



Remember when they were all idiots?? https://t.co/BOpULtW8aG pic.twitter.com/6EbhQsrMR1 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) May 25, 2024

Yep.

Welcome to America, where our citizens are getting invaded and attacked by illegals, inflation is out of control, our grocery and gas prices are sky high and our politicians celebrate drug addicts 🫡 https://t.co/NZopO0lxfr — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) May 25, 2024

They have their priorities.

And the safety law-abiding American citizens isn't one of them.

They’re trying to get people to riot again. https://t.co/Srs9CCRr01 — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) May 25, 2024

Sure feels that way.

Four years ago, George Floyd was murdered by a police officer who betrayed his oath to protect and serve.



He was a son, a father and a brother.



As we remember his last 9 and a half minutes, let’s recommit to using every minute we have left to demand comprehensive police reform. pic.twitter.com/pKxDPhsBuf — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) May 25, 2024

He was also a criminal with enough illegal drugs in his system to drop a horse. But they make him out to be a hero.

He was not murdered. He one time did hold a gun to the stomach of a pregnant woman . — Captain Dylan Hunt, USS Excalibur (Jeffmw )🇺🇸✝️ (@Jeffmw) May 25, 2024

And they don't care.

But women -- vote for them! They'll protect you from big, mean Trump.

Or something.

Four years ago, protests erupted after a video of the murder of George Floyd spread.



Philonise Floyd talks about carrying on his brother's legacy as states like Florida double-down on laws that seem to reverse police reforms. https://t.co/8VSX2LavAw — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 25, 2024

And, as always, the media are right there to parrot the DNC talking points and be the propaganda wing of the Democratic Party.

You don't despise them nearly as much as they clearly despise you.

"In honor of George Floyd we will be lighting up the White House, the Empire State building and downtown Minneapolis in red and orange." https://t.co/SiQArWxZcE — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) May 25, 2024

Another summer of riots. Peachy.