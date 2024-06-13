NASA Draws a Pride Flag … With SCIENCE!
The Left Can't Meme: Attorney Weighs Hunter Biden's Gun Crimes Against Kyle Rittenhouse
REEEEEEEE: Konstantin Kisin Posts Clip from 'An Irreverent Feminist Manifesto' and We Are...
The Atlantic: ‘Biden May Gaffe, But He Lives in Reality’
Climate Nutjobs Form Human Circle Around Citi Employees Trying to Get to Work
Rep. Adam Schiff Repeats the Word 'Guilty' 34 Times at Hearing on Trump...
We Love Them Even More: Video Shows IDF Lobbing Fire Into Lebanon With...
Biden Wishes Reporters Would ‘Play by the Rules’ When Asking Questions
Multimillionaire Kamala Harris Says She Chose the Life of a Public Servant AND...
We Asked Wilmington Residents What They Thought of Hunter Biden's Verdict. Their Reaction...
HACKERY! Charles C.W. Cooke Takes Philip Bump APART for Refusing to Admit He...
It's Called Fashion, Look It Up: John Fetterman Sports INTERESTING Outfit in the...
Corey DeAngelis OWNS Greedy Gen-Z Influencer Trying to Dunk on Him Over School...
Where TF Is He GOING?! WATCH the Looks on World Leader's Faces as...

DOJ Memo Says Merrick Garland Can’t Be Prosecuted for Contempt

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on June 13, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

As Twitchy reported earlier this month, former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison for defying subpoenas from the January 6 select committee. Bannon had been held in contempt of Congress … just like Eric Holder, Hunter Biden, and Merrick Garland.

Advertisement

However, The Hill reports that according to the Justice Department, Garland can't be prosecuted for defying a subpoena to release the Robert Hur recordings, which must be really damning if he'd choose contempt of Congress over releasing them. He's actually been held in contempt of Congress twice, once by the House Judiciary Committee and once by the entire House

The Hill reports:

An internal Justice Department (DOJ) memo argued Attorney General Merrick Garland would be protected from prosecution for contempt of Congress given President Biden’s assertion of executive privilege over audio tapes Republicans have sought by subpoena.

The 57-page memo from the department’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), obtained by The Hill, lays out the case for Garland’s refusal to turn over the audio of Biden’s conversation with special counsel Robert Hur. The GOP already has a transcript of the interview.

“Because the committees have the transcripts of the special counsel’s interviews, the needs the committees have articulated for the recordings are plainly insufficient to overcome a privilege claim grounded in these important separation of powers concerns,” according to the memo.

“The audio recording will not reveal any information relevant to the committees’ stated needs that is not available in the transcripts.”

Recommended

REEEEEEEE: Konstantin Kisin Posts Clip from 'An Irreverent Feminist Manifesto' and We Are DYING
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Then just release the audio recording, don't write a 57-page memo.

Actually, the White House has said the transcript has very "minor differences" from the recording, as they cleaned up all the "uh"s and "um"s and repeated "I"s and "and"s. Hur said a jury would look at President Joe Biden as an elderly man with a poor memory and fail to convict because he was "well-meaning." In other words, yes, he's guilty of willfully retaining classified documents, some dating back to his days as a senator.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats want to "rein in" the Supreme Court with legislation, but Congress doesn't have oversight over the Justice Department.

Advertisement

True, the attacks and conspiracy theories are dangerous.

Advertisement

And the memo only argues that there's no precedent for it.

It's so great that norms have been restored: the president is openly defying the Supreme Court and the attorney general is exempting himself from prosecution after being held in contempt of Congress.

*** 


Tags: CONGRESS JUSTICE DEPARTMENT MERRICK GARLAND

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

REEEEEEEE: Konstantin Kisin Posts Clip from 'An Irreverent Feminist Manifesto' and We Are DYING
Grateful Calvin
We Love Them Even More: Video Shows IDF Lobbing Fire Into Lebanon With Trebuchets and Bows
Grateful Calvin
The Left Can't Meme: Attorney Weighs Hunter Biden's Gun Crimes Against Kyle Rittenhouse
Brett T.
Where TF Is He GOING?! WATCH the Looks on World Leader's Faces as Biden Wanders Off ... Again (Video)
Sam J.
NASA Draws a Pride Flag … With SCIENCE!
Brett T.
Yeah ... That's a LOT but Something Is DEFINITELY Missing: Part of Biden's 'Drug Cocktail' Leaked
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
REEEEEEEE: Konstantin Kisin Posts Clip from 'An Irreverent Feminist Manifesto' and We Are DYING Grateful Calvin
Advertisement