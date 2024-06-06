WaPo: It's Rare That Prosecutors Charge in Cases Like Hunter Biden's
Judge Orders Steve Bannon to Jail by July 1 for Contempt of Congress

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on June 06, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon will report to prison on July 1 to serve a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas from the January 6 select committee.

NBC News reports:

A federal judge on Thursday ordered former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to report to prison on July 1 to begin a four-month prison sentence for defying subpoenas from the Jan. 6 Committee after a higher court rejected his appeal.

Bannon was found guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress in July 2022 for defying the committee’s subpoenas, but his sentence had been put on hold while he appealed the case. U.S. District Judge Carl said Thursday he did not believe that the “original basis” for his stay of the imposition of Bannon's sentence existed any longer after an appeals court upheld Bannon's conviction. Bannon could still appeal Nichol’s ruling that he must report to prison.

Are we reading this correctly? Two counts of contempt of Congress? Do you know who else is currently in contempt of Congress? Hunter Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

And all we'll hear from the mainstream media is how Donald Trump, if re-elected, will abuse his power to prosecute and jail his political opponents.

Biden retaliates against American citizens he disagrees with by turning them into political prisoners. The country is becoming unrecognizable. This cannot continue.

It's some coincidence that a World War II veteran told a reporter today on the anniversary of D-Day that he doesn't recognize the country anymore.

Garland was held in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over the Robert Hur recordings.

How long did Eric Holder spend in prison?

Hunter Biden made a spectacle of holding a press conference on the steps of the Capitol where he was supposed to be testifying. It couldn't be any more in-your-face if they tried.

And will get a slap on the wrist, told to stay off crack, and walk free.

Independents see the double standard.

For what it's worth, Bannon said outside the courthouse that this won't shut him up.

The consensus in the replies seems to be that Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, and Hunter Biden were all held in contempt of Congress and nothing happened to them. This way, they can shut down Bannon's popular podcast for four months during election season.

Here's a longish post to close things out:

…  they can’t give him a time machine to undo time already spent under lock and key.

Think about where that leaves the country.

The Supreme Court needs to intervene in this attempt to shut down a key voice before the election. And they can do a lot simply by granting a stay pending resolution of a cert petition and then Bannon could stay free until late September at least.

I’m sure Bannon’s lawyers have their cert petition up on the drafting table now. (The DC Circuit likely will deny a stay.)

And the Supreme Court should go farther and grant cert in their pre-October Term 2024 orders list at the end of the Summer. The DC Circuit’s Licavoli decision should be reversed and the Supreme Court should use this occasion to reinforce that lower courts cannot empty the word “willfully” of all meaning.

***


