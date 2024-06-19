Gov. Kathy Hochul Predicts 'Temperatures at Levels Not Seen in Our Lifetimes'

With good reason, we made fun of The Daily Mirror last week for its story warning that the U.K. was bracing for a 48-hour, 26-degree Celsius heatwave. It didn't take long for Americans to make the calculation and find that the Mirror was talking about less than 79 degrees Fahrenheit.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is issuing a dire warning herself, saying that the upcoming temperatures in New York State are "not a natural hot weather stretch." So it's going to be 90 degrees?
New York Governor Kathy Hochul on the forecast predicting 90°F weather in NY:— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 19, 2024
"Temperatures at levels not seen in our lifetimes… a significant health event"
"Not a natural hot weather stretch" pic.twitter.com/FpM6bdN7po
Not seen in our lifetimes!
Except in 2016pic.twitter.com/nh0JqnADlF— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 19, 2024
So totally caused by "climate change"?— Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 19, 2024
What about 1896 when a ten day heat wave with temps in the 90's killed 1,500 New Yorkers? pic.twitter.com/QDzJUk5fz8
Kathy Hochul is an imbecile.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 19, 2024
We’ve had hotter weather before.
She’s not a serious leader in any way. pic.twitter.com/trTWqHDGg4
I think it's called summertime. 🤔— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 19, 2024
The temperatures in New York State have been over 90 for a long time, in fact, since 1900 the temperature hit was over 90 in 90 out of 124 years.— @amuse (@amuse) June 19, 2024
Breaking: it's almost summer and temperatures are rising like they do every year.— General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) June 19, 2024
First summer in New York, Governor?— JazBInKC 🎸 (@jazbinkc2) June 19, 2024
I grew up on the northeast coast, in the 1970s & 1980s, without air conditioning, when summer temperatures would hit 100 on the regular, Kathy.— Tricia Flanagan (R-NJ) (@NewDayForNJ) June 19, 2024
You know what we had to cool off? Popsicles.
This is nothing new.
This is awkward… pic.twitter.com/pvfF1HRdzW— Leeleeliberty (@Leeleeliberty11) June 19, 2024
"Give us more money and we will fix the weather." It's worked out so well for homelessness, education, medicine etc.— Snappy (@snappymemes) June 19, 2024
“We are going to see temperatures at levels not seen in our lifetimes”— Rebecca (@RebeccaMtn) June 19, 2024
(Except for the 2011 heat wave where temperatures exceed 100 degrees and the 1936 (or 1926) heat wave) pic.twitter.com/tnhuBUior6
Every summer, the same nonsense.— Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) June 19, 2024
And every summer, we get the same think pieces about how air conditioning is "the next big threat" to the planet — and it's not just bad, but sexist. Cynthia Nixon's mayoral campaign for New York City announced that air conditioning was "notoriously sexist."
It's called summer, Governor.— floridanow1 (@floridanow1) June 19, 2024
In six months you'll be panicking because of the cold. That is called winter.
That use to teach this in schools before they started telling kids how to change their genders.
“Significant public health event” that tells you where they are going with this.— GRHDHP (@grhdhp) June 19, 2024
Yep. Hochul will have to grant herself some emergency powers to slow climate change in New York.
***
