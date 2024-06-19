New Yorker: Book on Hitler Reminds Us of a Conservative Chaotic Clown With...
Gov. Kathy Hochul Predicts 'Temperatures at Levels Not Seen in Our Lifetimes'

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on June 19, 2024
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

With good reason, we made fun of The Daily Mirror last week for its story warning that the U.K. was bracing for a 48-hour, 26-degree Celsius heatwave. It didn't take long for Americans to make the calculation and find that the Mirror was talking about less than 79 degrees Fahrenheit.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is issuing a dire warning herself, saying that the upcoming temperatures in New York State are "not a natural hot weather stretch." So it's going to be 90 degrees?

Not seen in our lifetimes!

And every summer, we get the same think pieces about how air conditioning is "the next big threat" to the planet — and it's not just bad, but sexist. Cynthia Nixon's mayoral campaign for New York City announced that air conditioning was "notoriously sexist."

Yep. Hochul will have to grant herself some emergency powers to slow climate change in New York.

***

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE KATHY HOCHUL

