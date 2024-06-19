Barbra Streisand Demonstrates Streisand Effect With New York Post

Objective journalist John Harwood found himself triggered by an op-ed piece in the New York Post the other day saying that President Joe Biden's cognitive decline was real:
shameless liars https://t.co/2Uytw3fwio— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 15, 2024
Barbra Streisand didn't want people looking at her Malibu mansion, and now she doesn't want them reading the New York Post.
I had not heard about this. But now that you've brought it to my attention, I will certainly check it out. Thank you, Mrs. Streisand. Your tweets are having a real effect.— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 18, 2024
You could call it "The Streisand Effect."
The phenomenon of telling people to not share something only to have it spectacularly backfire is literally named after you. https://t.co/WUTxhlsevH— Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 17, 2024
Please share what it is lying about.— @amuse (@amuse) June 17, 2024
Is it Russian disinformation?— Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) June 18, 2024
It's fake video that's intended to make Biden look old and frail.
Have you ever heard of the Streisand effect?— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 18, 2024
The result of your post is only going to be more people reading what the NY Post wrote, more people watching video of Biden led around like an elderly man who got lost and more people agreeing with us that Biden’s mentally unfit.
It’s literally called the “Streisand effect”.— Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) June 18, 2024
How fucking dumb are you to continue to publish lies?
“Not mentally fit to stand trial”— Ron Wilson (@RonW_FJB) June 17, 2024
How do you defend that?
We are NOT blind, Babs. https://t.co/yezy6cAFNL— Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) June 17, 2024
Where was your outrage when 99% of the media outlets played into the “Trump dossier” hoax and the “Hunter Biden laptop isn’t real,” debacle?— Ashley Muñoz 🇺🇸 (@RedLady2024) June 17, 2024
This has to be a joke.
The New York Post was locked out of its Twitter account for six weeks because it wouldn't remove the tweet to the Hunter Biden laptop story. We wouldn't want any lies about Biden getting out.
If only we had a word for a self-important moron calling attention to information she wants to stay hidden...— 99% Johnny Graz (@jvgraz) June 18, 2024
Clearly your plastic surgeon sucked out all your brain cells! Here’s Truth, Here’s Reality….. pic.twitter.com/JQUt7nzccU— SparkyBru (@SparkyBru) June 18, 2024
Biden is a zombie that needed Obama to help him off stage.— General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) June 18, 2024
Pass it on.
Thank you for not amplifying this by announcing it on Twitter.— wokeandwoofing (@wokeandwoofing) June 18, 2024
