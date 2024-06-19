Barbra Streisand Demonstrates Streisand Effect With New York Post

Objective journalist John Harwood found himself triggered by an op-ed piece in the New York Post the other day saying that President Joe Biden's cognitive decline was real:

Advertisement

Barbra Streisand didn't want people looking at her Malibu mansion, and now she doesn't want them reading the New York Post.

I had not heard about this. But now that you've brought it to my attention, I will certainly check it out. Thank you, Mrs. Streisand. Your tweets are having a real effect. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 18, 2024

You could call it "The Streisand Effect."

The phenomenon of telling people to not share something only to have it spectacularly backfire is literally named after you. https://t.co/WUTxhlsevH — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 17, 2024

Please share what it is lying about. — @amuse (@amuse) June 17, 2024

Is it Russian disinformation? — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) June 18, 2024

It's fake video that's intended to make Biden look old and frail.

Have you ever heard of the Streisand effect?



The result of your post is only going to be more people reading what the NY Post wrote, more people watching video of Biden led around like an elderly man who got lost and more people agreeing with us that Biden’s mentally unfit. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 18, 2024

It’s literally called the “Streisand effect”.



How fucking dumb are you to continue to publish lies? — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) June 18, 2024

“Not mentally fit to stand trial”

How do you defend that? — Ron Wilson (@RonW_FJB) June 17, 2024

We are NOT blind, Babs. https://t.co/yezy6cAFNL — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) June 17, 2024

Where was your outrage when 99% of the media outlets played into the “Trump dossier” hoax and the “Hunter Biden laptop isn’t real,” debacle?



This has to be a joke. — Ashley Muñoz 🇺🇸 (@RedLady2024) June 17, 2024

The New York Post was locked out of its Twitter account for six weeks because it wouldn't remove the tweet to the Hunter Biden laptop story. We wouldn't want any lies about Biden getting out.

If only we had a word for a self-important moron calling attention to information she wants to stay hidden... — 99% Johnny Graz (@jvgraz) June 18, 2024

Clearly your plastic surgeon sucked out all your brain cells! Here’s Truth, Here’s Reality….. pic.twitter.com/JQUt7nzccU — SparkyBru (@SparkyBru) June 18, 2024

Biden is a zombie that needed Obama to help him off stage.



Pass it on. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) June 18, 2024

Thank you for not amplifying this by announcing it on Twitter. — wokeandwoofing (@wokeandwoofing) June 18, 2024

***



