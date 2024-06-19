Barbra Streisand Demonstrates Streisand Effect With New York Post

First Do No Harm to Free Speech: Oregon Medical Board May Require Docs...
Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on June 19, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Objective journalist John Harwood found himself triggered by an op-ed piece in the New York Post the other day saying that President Joe Biden's cognitive decline was real:

Barbra Streisand didn't want people looking at her Malibu mansion, and now she doesn't want them reading the New York Post.

You could call it "The Streisand Effect."

It's fake video that's intended to make Biden look old and frail.

The New York Post was locked out of its Twitter account for six weeks because it wouldn't remove the tweet to the Hunter Biden laptop story. We wouldn't want any lies about Biden getting out.

***


