Pastor Wants to See How Many Proud Patriots Condemn His Juneteenth Statement

We're not sure where this is supposed to be going. It was posted by Dr. Darrell Scott, who claims to be a senior advisor for Trump 2024 in his X bio. The Trump campaign posted a campaign statement commemorating Juneteenth. "The principle of freedom has always been at the foundation of the Republican Party," Trump's black media director writes.

Advertisement

Scott wants to see how many proud patriots (patriots is a dirty word now) condemn Team Trump's statement. His comment section is open, so let's see.

Lemme see how many proud Patriots that love President Trump condemn his statement acknowledging, honoring, and commemorating Juneteenth. My comment section is open. pic.twitter.com/GUgr2jmkNU — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) June 19, 2024

Why is it that nearly every post I see of yours nowadays has some sort of negativity attached? Why would anyone condemn this statement? Why even put this negativity out there? I just wish you would be more positive and productive — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) June 19, 2024

I like Trump’s message



What’s the point of hating on Trump’s supporters? Educating them is better than hating on them. You’re in a great position to teach us stuff we don’t know or understand. You’re Trump’s preacher. — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) June 19, 2024

I'm not sure I understand what you're looking for. Why would this be perceived as bad? — Boodro 🇮🇪 (@Boodro79) June 19, 2024

Pastor, educate me please. I don’t understand why this is bad. Honestly, I’m saying that with sincere heart. — Miss GrannyP Lupus Warrior! 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@YountCortesi) June 19, 2024

Why would I condemn it? — Leisha (@LoneStarChica) June 19, 2024

I think Juneteenth is great. — James Gain 🇺🇸 (@JamesGain6) June 19, 2024

I like Junteenth so nothing to be butt hurt about. — Colonel Mustard (@ColMustard88) June 19, 2024

As he did in 2018 🇺🇸👏🏼https://t.co/CRwcS9DoxZ — Lady Lisa ♥️🇺🇸♥️ (@SumSol44) June 19, 2024

Why would they condemn it? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 19, 2024

Great message. — RipOfTruth (@steve34087990) June 19, 2024

I see nothing wrong with this statement. Acknowledges the past while looking toward the future. — Dazzledown (@MAGAORBUST2024) June 19, 2024

Anyone who finds a problem with that statement would find a problem with HELLO. — Chuck Douglas (@ChuckDTalker) June 19, 2024

What are you even doing right now..... — Liz E (@LizE44012182824) June 19, 2024

That's what we don't get. Our only guess is that the Left has successfully conflated the word "patriot" with white supremacy. Patriots are all of those racist rednecks with AR-15 who think they're going to take on the Biden administration and his F-15s.

The guy really is a Trump campaign advisor and we have no idea what he's doing.

***