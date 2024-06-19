New Yorker: Book on Hitler Reminds Us of a Conservative Chaotic Clown With...
Gov. Kathy Hochul Predicts 'Temperatures at Levels Not Seen in Our Lifetimes'
First Do No Harm to Free Speech: Oregon Medical Board May Require Docs...
Adam Kinzinger Says. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Workout Is 'So Gross'
Barbra Streisand Demonstrates Streisand Effect With New York Post
Backpedal Alert: Maldives Pauses Ban on Israeli Travelers After Realizing Israel Is a...
'You Look Exactly How I Would Imagine You’d Look - Stop Oil Trust...
Mt. St. Helen Is 'Recharging' and Throws Some MAJOR Shade at Mt. Rainier...
Mom: Florida Kid’s Life ‘Destroyed’ By Being Outed as Male
Comms Director for Rep. Kaptur Gets DRAGGED After Thanking Biden Forgiving His Student...
This Is Fine: John Stossel Shares MAJOR Wake Up Call on How Much...
WHOOPS! CBS News Explains Why 'Wrong Version of a Video' Was Removed From...
FBI Releases Statement on Texas Children’s Hospital Whistleblower
Just Fly the Plane: Pilot Union Wants to Eliminate Masculine Words Like 'Cockpit'...

Pastor Wants to See How Many Proud Patriots Condemn His Juneteenth Statement

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on June 19, 2024
AngieArtist

We're not sure where this is supposed to be going. It was posted by Dr. Darrell Scott, who claims to be a senior advisor for Trump 2024 in his X bio. The Trump campaign posted a campaign statement commemorating Juneteenth. "The principle of freedom has always been at the foundation of the Republican Party," Trump's black media director writes. 

Advertisement

Scott wants to see how many proud patriots (patriots is a dirty word now) condemn Team Trump's statement. His comment section is open, so let's see.

Recommended

'You Look Exactly How I Would Imagine You’d Look - Stop Oil Trust Fund Dweeb Reveals Himself
Gordon K
Advertisement

That's what we don't get. Our only guess is that the Left has successfully conflated the word "patriot" with white supremacy. Patriots are all of those racist rednecks with AR-15 who think they're going to take on the Biden administration and his F-15s.

The guy really is a Trump campaign advisor and we have no idea what he's doing.

*** 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP PATRIOTS JUNETEENTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You Look Exactly How I Would Imagine You’d Look - Stop Oil Trust Fund Dweeb Reveals Himself
Gordon K
New Yorker: Book on Hitler Reminds Us of a Conservative Chaotic Clown With a Violent Following
Brett T.
Mt. St. Helen Is 'Recharging' and Throws Some MAJOR Shade at Mt. Rainier As Possible Eruption Looms
Amy Curtis
Gov. Kathy Hochul Predicts 'Temperatures at Levels Not Seen in Our Lifetimes'
Brett T.
Adam Kinzinger Says. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Workout Is 'So Gross'
Brett T.
WHOOPS! CBS News Explains Why 'Wrong Version of a Video' Was Removed From Biden 'Cheap Fake' Hackery
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'You Look Exactly How I Would Imagine You’d Look - Stop Oil Trust Fund Dweeb Reveals Himself Gordon K
Advertisement