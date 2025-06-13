NY Times' Spin on Sen. Padilla Getting Detained at Kristi Noem's Presser Is a Hack Media Hall of Famer

By now you've heard about Democrat Sen. Alex Padilla's stunt yesterday during a press conference from Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem. Padilla's theatrics were designed to achieve exactly what happened so the Dems could manufacture hyperventilating narratives like "if this can happen to a U.S. senator it could happen to you!" That from the same side that until a few months ago was pushing "no one is above the law."

As a reminder, here's how it unfolded while a Padilla staffer was also in the room making sure to record the obviously pre-planned stunt:

Okay here's video of the start of the Padilla Clown Show. You can't see him but you can hear him shouting over her, and I don't think he was identifying himself to anyone until after they started trying to stop his clown showpic.twitter.com/5HTBwAnTQC — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) June 12, 2025

The security detail was clearly in the right because they had no idea who this guy that just barged in was or what he had in mind.

What do you do with all that if you're a New York Times correspondent? Simple:

Crybaby Padilla just keeps going. The New York Times is ridiculous for even writing this. https://t.co/AT6Uq0XwGM pic.twitter.com/koP6m1TZPm — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) June 13, 2025

The propaganda press just keeps on churning it out.

Laughable NYTimes puff piece on

CRAZED DEMOCRAT Senator Padilla, who, dressed like a janitor w/ no Identification, pushed security/interrupted a DHS press conference.



In other words--he was behaving like a Democrat.



Please play sad violin music before you start reading. pic.twitter.com/YuGqEQ97Jm — Joe Dan Gorman (@JoeDanMedia) June 13, 2025

The headline "Another drama queen Democrat causes a disruption while his colleagues unleash fake outrage" would have been a more accurate headline.