NY Times' Spin on Sen. Padilla Getting Detained at Kristi Noem's Presser Is a Hack Media Hall of Famer

Doug P. | 4:00 PM on June 13, 2025
Twitchy

By now you've heard about Democrat Sen. Alex Padilla's stunt yesterday during a press conference from Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem. Padilla's theatrics were designed to achieve exactly what happened so the Dems could manufacture hyperventilating narratives like "if this can happen to a U.S. senator it could happen to you!" That from the same side that until a few months ago was pushing "no one is above the law."

As a reminder, here's how it unfolded while a Padilla staffer was also in the room making sure to record the obviously pre-planned stunt: 

The security detail was clearly in the right because they had no idea who this guy that just barged in was or what he had in mind.

What do you do with all that if you're a New York Times correspondent? Simple: 

The propaganda press just keeps on churning it out. 

The headline "Another drama queen Democrat causes a disruption while his colleagues unleash fake outrage" would have been a more accurate headline.

