Time Once Again to Play 'How the Media Framed This ICE Raid vs. What REALLY Happened'

Doug P. | 1:55 PM on June 13, 2025
Journalism meme

Can you only imagine how low the Democrat approval would be (and how high Trump's would be for that matter) if the country had a media focused on the facts instead of helping spread lib narratives and propaganda? 

Fox News' Bill Melugin often finds media reports that are either misleading or flat-out dishonest, and today is no different. 

First, here's the story in question:

That story, which you have to read half of to even find out that ICE agents were there for the woman's husband, contains this: "Four months pregnant with her fifth child, the Huntington Park mother said if her husband is deported, the family’s future is bleak."

Never once does the story say what the man was wanted for in addition to being in the country illegally. 

Melugin added context they just couldn't find room for in the story: 

Here's the full post from Melugin in case you can't see it all above:

I was at this operation with Noem. It wasn’t targeting a “pregnant mother”, it was targeting her previously deported illegal alien Mexican husband who had been convicted of drug trafficking in February & had an attempted murder charge pleaded down to an assault conviction. ICE had a criminal judicial warrant for his arrest, signed off on by a federal judge, because he illegally re-entered the U.S. after removal, which is a felony.  

Of course, none of that context is in @KTLA reporting here as they only spoke to his wife, who apparently *shockingly* didn’t disclose any of his criminal history.

And KTLA turned it into a sob story to make ICE look like, well, exactly how the Democrat narrative paints them.

It's like "Maryland dad" but even more shameless.

It's full-on propaganda and it's a widespread problem. 

