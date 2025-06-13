Time Once Again to Play 'How the Media Framed This ICE Raid vs. What REALLY Happened'

Can you only imagine how low the Democrat approval would be (and how high Trump's would be for that matter) if the country had a media focused on the facts instead of helping spread lib narratives and propaganda?

Fox News' Bill Melugin often finds media reports that are either misleading or flat-out dishonest, and today is no different.

First, here's the story in question:

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem attends ICE raid at home of pregnant L.A. County mother https://t.co/YYi8WI8bTR — KTLA (@KTLA) June 13, 2025

That story, which you have to read half of to even find out that ICE agents were there for the woman's husband, contains this: "Four months pregnant with her fifth child, the Huntington Park mother said if her husband is deported, the family’s future is bleak."

Never once does the story say what the man was wanted for in addition to being in the country illegally.

Melugin added context they just couldn't find room for in the story:

I was at this operation with Noem. It wasn’t targeting a “pregnant mother”, it was targeting her previously deported illegal alien Mexican husband who had been convicted of drug trafficking in February & had an attempted murder charge pleaded down to an assault conviction. ICE… https://t.co/NqxMGTDWkn — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 13, 2025

I was at this operation with Noem. It wasn’t targeting a “pregnant mother”, it was targeting her previously deported illegal alien Mexican husband who had been convicted of drug trafficking in February & had an attempted murder charge pleaded down to an assault conviction. ICE had a criminal judicial warrant for his arrest, signed off on by a federal judge, because he illegally re-entered the U.S. after removal, which is a felony. Of course, none of that context is in @KTLA reporting here as they only spoke to his wife, who apparently *shockingly* didn’t disclose any of his criminal history.

And KTLA turned it into a sob story to make ICE look like, well, exactly how the Democrat narrative paints them.

Calling it a “home of pregnant L.A. County mother” is one heck of a euphemism for targeting a guy who tried to murder someone. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 13, 2025

It's like "Maryland dad" but even more shameless.

KTLA has been reporting this way for days now. A fourth grader taken, a grandmother, a pregnant mother, a puppy. — G (@stevensongs) June 13, 2025

It's bad enough when the headline is misleading but to not disclose ANY of it in the story itself is flat out lying. — Clint Buckingham (@clintbuckingham) June 13, 2025

It's full-on propaganda and it's a widespread problem.