House Judiciary Committee Votes to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt of Congress

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on January 10, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

What took them so long?

This is kind of awkward, isn't it? The president's son being held in contempt of Congress, after Hunter Biden refused to appear for a subpoena to testify — a stunt his father, President Joe Biden, knew very well he was going to do. As we reported earlier, Biden made a big show of attending his own contempt hearing, only to rush out when the committee members started asking questions, like why wasn't he being arrested right there on the spot?

The vote was 23-14.

And that will be the end of it. Nothing will happen to him, and he knows it.


We really missed out on the opportunity to put him in handcuffs.

That's really the most realistic way to look at it.

***

