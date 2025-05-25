The Man from M.A.G.A.: Confused Democrats Think CNN’s Jake Tapper is Secretly Working for Trump

Offshore Shilling: James Comey Issues Veiled Threats Over Trump Admin’s Reforms to the...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on May 25, 2025
Townhall Media

Jake Tapper (a Democrat who plays a 'journalist' on CNN) is currently trying to whitewash the legacy media’s active participation in covering up former President Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline during his singular term in office. Many of Tapper’s fellow Democrats are so confused by what he’s doing that they think the CNN Dem has gone full MAGA and is working for Trump. Tapper’s gone MAGA? If that sounds utterly ridiculous, that’s because it is.

Start here. (READ)

Aren’t Democrats always in a state of confusion?

You’d have to be crazy to think Tapper has traded in his DNC and CNN for MAGA, but posters say tens of millions of Americans believe it.

Comrade Tapper!

Commenters see Tapper’s book for what it is. It’s a sad attempt to whitewash the legacy media’s role in covering for Biden while using the former president's health issues to pivot to attacking Trump.

Let Democrats think Tapper’s working for Trump. It’ll be fun to see what conspiracy theories they come up with that explain Tapper going after Trump’s health 24/7 once his book's promotion tour is over.

