The Man from M.A.G.A.: Confused Democrats Think CNN’s Jake Tapper is Secretly Working for Trump

Jake Tapper (a Democrat who plays a 'journalist' on CNN) is currently trying to whitewash the legacy media’s active participation in covering up former President Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline during his singular term in office. Many of Tapper’s fellow Democrats are so confused by what he’s doing that they think the CNN Dem has gone full MAGA and is working for Trump. Tapper’s gone MAGA? If that sounds utterly ridiculous, that’s because it is.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

🚨 REPORT: Many Democrats now theorize that Jake Tapper is acting as an "undercover MAGA agent" because of his new book exposing Biden's health scandal - USA Today



😂 pic.twitter.com/ezA24Y75LU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 24, 2025

Jake Tapper transitions from CNN star to “MAGA sleeper cell” for writing a book.



Democrats confuse plot twists with reality. 📚🕵️‍♂️💊 — EverIntrugued (@EverIntrigued) May 24, 2025

Aren’t Democrats always in a state of confusion?

You’d have to be crazy to think Tapper has traded in his DNC and CNN for MAGA, but posters say tens of millions of Americans believe it.

the real insanity is damn near half of America believing this BS. — Fathercptn (@ustechgod) May 24, 2025

Their insanity is hilarious and beyond belief. They are the idiot stooges in an historic cover-up that is going to be fascinating to unravel. — Glory Bee (@HibdonAnn) May 24, 2025

Lemme guess....he's now Russian too. — MerryFKNSunshine (@MerryIsBack) May 24, 2025

Comrade Tapper!

Commenters see Tapper’s book for what it is. It’s a sad attempt to whitewash the legacy media’s role in covering for Biden while using the former president's health issues to pivot to attacking Trump.

Tapper is actually using it as cover and is pivoting to attack Trump again.



He wants to appear non-partisan. 😂😂😂 — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) May 24, 2025

No seriously. They’re going to start using this to go after Trump 🤷🏻‍♀️ — mydarlinclementine (@Eroo13) May 24, 2025

No he’s obviously pivoting to demanding Trump’s health records — Unbiased Bias Meter (@PunchlinePatrio) May 24, 2025

He’s trying to pivot to “this was awful. Since we’re coming clean now, let’s skip the investigations and pass legislation ensuring g this never happens again (that is, giving us more power than ever to spy on the current POTUS) — Elle D (@ellelledeell) May 24, 2025

You will see how inaccurate that is when you see him hammering on about Trump’s health every day. — Michael Huff (@ClassicFord52) May 24, 2025

Let Democrats think Tapper’s working for Trump. It’ll be fun to see what conspiracy theories they come up with that explain Tapper going after Trump’s health 24/7 once his book's promotion tour is over.