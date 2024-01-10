Hunter Biden Shows Up at Contempt Hearing, Rep. Nancy Mace Calls for His Arrest, Hunter Flees

Late last year you might recall Hunter Biden defying a congressional subpoena, but he did show up outside the Capitol that day to make a statement. Today there's a hearing about advancing the vote to hold the president's son in contempt:

House Republicans will begin the process of holding Hunter Biden in criminal contempt of Congress on Wednesday for not complying with a congressional subpoena to sit for a closed-door deposition last month, and the president’s son is unexpectedly on Capitol Hill. Both the House Oversight and House Judiciary committees, which subpoenaed the president’s son for his testimony as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, are holding separate markups of the contempt resolution. Hunter Biden was spotted in the halls of Congress with his lawyers outside the Oversight Committee hearing, creating a tumultuous scene inside and outside the committee room as lawmakers debated what to do.

When the hearing began, guess who showed up for what is yet another, as Rep. Nancy Mace called it, "PR stunt":

BREAKING: Hunter Biden makes surprise appearance at House committee hearing to hold him in contempthttps://t.co/MPjgQRmzjX pic.twitter.com/xw00SxDAaR — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 10, 2024

🚨 BREAKING: Hunter Biden makes surprise appearance as Committees seek to vote to advance vote on holding him in contempt



pic.twitter.com/yLuUrM9zuB — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 10, 2024

Hunter Biden just walked in our Oversight hearing to hold him in contempt.



Hunter can’t follow the law!



Showing up after he’s broken the law by violating his subpoena is not following the law, Hunter must follow the law!!



All Hunter has done is break the law. pic.twitter.com/HTvr7vvUaS — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 10, 2024

Rep. Mace didn't mince any words after Biden made an appearance:

Nancy Mace just insisted Hunter Biden, who made a surprise appearance at the hearing, "get arrested right here and right now..." Telling Hunter while staring at him that he is not above the law 🔥 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) January 10, 2024

Mace: You're the epitome of white privilege, coming into the oversight committee, spitting in our face, You have no balls to come up here and --



Moskowitz: We can hear from Hunter Biden right now



Mace: Are women allowed to speak?!? Hunter Biden should be arrested right here pic.twitter.com/4Ao8kNbfKm — Acyn (@Acyn) January 10, 2024

Then, just as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was about to speak, Hunter and his lawyers fled the scene:

Hunter Biden has walked out of the hearing room. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 10, 2024

Thirty minutes into hearing. Hunter Biden leaves. He tells ⁦@CBSNews⁩ he would’ve testified if called to do so pic.twitter.com/RzDxtfaaBy — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 10, 2024

Hunter Biden storms out of the House Oversight Committee hearing: "What a coward" pic.twitter.com/hm18j4L57o — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2024

Well, that stunt seems to have backfired on Biden.

Amazing.



The entire Biden Crime Syndicate needs to be brought down and all involved need to be criminally charged. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) January 10, 2024

Hunter might want to ask his lawyer what was gained by that stunt.

And if we needed more proof it was a PR stunt:

Hunter is doing all of this for his documentary. pic.twitter.com/qyRROsZiWJ — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) January 10, 2024

SO genuine.

