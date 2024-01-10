I Trended 'He's a Fed' on X to Mock Ray Epps and All...
The Feud Between Elon Musk and Mark Cuban Is Heating Up
Biden's WH Has Ordered Cabinet Secretaries to Do WHAT? (All Is NOT Well)
Michelle Obama Reveals What Keeps Her Up at Night
Video Infographic From Kevin Bass Shows Scary Change in Political Ideologies by Profession
Anti-Gun Nut Learns That Pro-2nd Amendment Twitter Users Are Just Fine With Black...
Cry School Musical
Melania Trump Announces the News of Her Mother's Death
PBS Documentary Looks at the Fear of Those Opposed to the Sacred Mission...
Florida Dems Get BLASTED For Complaining That Ron DeSantis Can't Control the Weather
Schools Out For Migrants? New York Kids Forced Into Virtual Learning As Schools...
Washington Post Keeps Us Up-to-Date on Rep. Mayra Flores and 'Grubgate'
New Poll Has People Saying Nikki Haley Will Win New Hampshire If Chris...
CBS News Investigates How Much Texas Has Spent to Bus Illegal Immigrants

Hunter Biden Shows Up at Contempt Hearing, Rep. Nancy Mace Calls for His Arrest, Hunter Flees

Doug P.  |  10:36 AM on January 10, 2024

Late last year you might recall Hunter Biden defying a congressional subpoena, but he did show up outside the Capitol that day to make a statement. Today there's a hearing about advancing the vote to hold the president's son in contempt:

Advertisement

House Republicans will begin the process of holding Hunter Biden in criminal contempt of Congress on Wednesday for not complying with a congressional subpoena to sit for a closed-door deposition last month, and the president’s son is unexpectedly on Capitol Hill. 

Both the House Oversight and House Judiciary committees, which subpoenaed the president’s son for his testimony as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, are holding separate markups of the contempt resolution. Hunter Biden was spotted in the halls of Congress with his lawyers outside the Oversight Committee hearing, creating a tumultuous scene inside and outside the committee room as lawmakers debated what to do.

When the hearing began, guess who showed up for what is yet another, as Rep. Nancy Mace called it, "PR stunt":

Recommended

I Trended 'He's a Fed' on X to Mock Ray Epps and All I Got Was This Lousy T-shirt (Psst ... He's a FED!)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Rep. Mace didn't mince any words after Biden made an appearance:

Then, just as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was about to speak, Hunter and his lawyers fled the scene:

Well, that stunt seems to have backfired on Biden.

Advertisement

Hunter might want to ask his lawyer what was gained by that stunt.

And if we needed more proof it was a PR stunt:

SO genuine.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

I Trended 'He's a Fed' on X to Mock Ray Epps and All I Got Was This Lousy T-shirt (Psst ... He's a FED!)
Sam J.
Biden's WH Has Ordered Cabinet Secretaries to Do WHAT? (All Is NOT Well)
Doug P.
Anti-Gun Nut Learns That Pro-2nd Amendment Twitter Users Are Just Fine With Black People Owning Guns
Coucy
Cry School Musical
Gordon K
The Dangerous Pro-Palestine Protests Have a Common Thread ... His Name Is Rudy
justmindy
Florida Dems Get BLASTED For Complaining That Ron DeSantis Can't Control the Weather
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
I Trended 'He's a Fed' on X to Mock Ray Epps and All I Got Was This Lousy T-shirt (Psst ... He's a FED!) Sam J.
Advertisement