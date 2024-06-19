Gov. Kathy Hochul Predicts 'Temperatures at Levels Not Seen in Our Lifetimes'
Pastor Wants to See How Many Proud Patriots Condemn His Juneteenth Statement
First Do No Harm to Free Speech: Oregon Medical Board May Require Docs...
Adam Kinzinger Says. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Workout Is 'So Gross'
Barbra Streisand Demonstrates Streisand Effect With New York Post
Backpedal Alert: Maldives Pauses Ban on Israeli Travelers After Realizing Israel Is a...
'You Look Exactly How I Would Imagine You’d Look - Stop Oil Trust...
Mt. St. Helen Is 'Recharging' and Throws Some MAJOR Shade at Mt. Rainier...
Mom: Florida Kid’s Life ‘Destroyed’ By Being Outed as Male
Comms Director for Rep. Kaptur Gets DRAGGED After Thanking Biden Forgiving His Student...
This Is Fine: John Stossel Shares MAJOR Wake Up Call on How Much...
WHOOPS! CBS News Explains Why 'Wrong Version of a Video' Was Removed From...
FBI Releases Statement on Texas Children’s Hospital Whistleblower
Just Fly the Plane: Pilot Union Wants to Eliminate Masculine Words Like 'Cockpit'...

New Yorker: Book on Hitler Reminds Us of a Conservative Chaotic Clown With a Violent Following

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on June 19, 2024
meme

The New Yorker is reposting this story from March, so the desperation must be setting in. There's a new book about Adolf Hitler, “Takeover: Hitler’s Final Rise to Power,” and guess whom it's eerily reminiscent of. The fear here seems not to be of Donald Trump but of his enablers.

Advertisement

Adam Gopnik wrote back in March:

[Historian Timothy W.] Ryback details, week by week, day by day, and sometimes hour by hour, how a country with a functional, if flawed, democratic machinery handed absolute power over to someone who could never claim a majority in an actual election and whom the entire conservative political class regarded as a chaotic clown with a violent following. Ryback shows how major players thought they could find some ulterior advantage in managing him. Each was sure that, after the passing of a brief storm cloud, so obviously overloaded that it had to expend itself, they would emerge in possession of power.

First, no one regards the possession of power more than the Democrats — just see how hard they're working to undermine the "rogue" Supreme Court. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked of Congress, "What power are we going to exercise to rein in a fundamentally unaccountable and rogue court." None, because you have no power.

Anyway, a democratic election did hand over (not "absolute") power to someone who could never claim a majority in an actual election. That happened despite the Hillary Clinton campaign's exhaustive efforts to connect the Trump campaign to the Russians. If anyone, the political class regards President Joe Biden as a "chaotic clown" (but only because of all those deep-fake videos).

Recommended

'You Look Exactly How I Would Imagine You’d Look - Stop Oil Trust Fund Dweeb Reveals Himself
Gordon K
Advertisement

Right?

Advertisement

We all know who Biden's enabler is, and she should be ashamed of herself.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP HITLER NEW YORKER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You Look Exactly How I Would Imagine You’d Look - Stop Oil Trust Fund Dweeb Reveals Himself
Gordon K
Gov. Kathy Hochul Predicts 'Temperatures at Levels Not Seen in Our Lifetimes'
Brett T.
Mt. St. Helen Is 'Recharging' and Throws Some MAJOR Shade at Mt. Rainier As Possible Eruption Looms
Amy Curtis
Adam Kinzinger Says. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Workout Is 'So Gross'
Brett T.
Mom: Florida Kid’s Life ‘Destroyed’ By Being Outed as Male
Brett T.
WHOOPS! CBS News Explains Why 'Wrong Version of a Video' Was Removed From Biden 'Cheap Fake' Hackery
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'You Look Exactly How I Would Imagine You’d Look - Stop Oil Trust Fund Dweeb Reveals Himself Gordon K
Advertisement