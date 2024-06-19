New Yorker: Book on Hitler Reminds Us of a Conservative Chaotic Clown With a Violent Following

The New Yorker is reposting this story from March, so the desperation must be setting in. There's a new book about Adolf Hitler, “Takeover: Hitler’s Final Rise to Power,” and guess whom it's eerily reminiscent of. The fear here seems not to be of Donald Trump but of his enablers.

A book on Hitler’s rise to power examines how a country with a functional, if flawed, democratic machinery handed absolute power over to someone whom the conservative political class regarded as a chaotic clown with a violent following. https://t.co/4xDu51K9sv — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) June 19, 2024

Adam Gopnik wrote back in March:

[Historian Timothy W.] Ryback details, week by week, day by day, and sometimes hour by hour, how a country with a functional, if flawed, democratic machinery handed absolute power over to someone who could never claim a majority in an actual election and whom the entire conservative political class regarded as a chaotic clown with a violent following. Ryback shows how major players thought they could find some ulterior advantage in managing him. Each was sure that, after the passing of a brief storm cloud, so obviously overloaded that it had to expend itself, they would emerge in possession of power.

First, no one regards the possession of power more than the Democrats — just see how hard they're working to undermine the "rogue" Supreme Court. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked of Congress, "What power are we going to exercise to rein in a fundamentally unaccountable and rogue court." None, because you have no power.

Anyway, a democratic election did hand over (not "absolute") power to someone who could never claim a majority in an actual election. That happened despite the Hillary Clinton campaign's exhaustive efforts to connect the Trump campaign to the Russians. If anyone, the political class regards President Joe Biden as a "chaotic clown" (but only because of all those deep-fake videos).

Hitler's cult believed in theosophy, neo-paganism, socialist "workers party" politics, big govt, the lie-techniques Goebbels learned from reading Marx, and as a reaction to a lot of the German communist revolution of 1917-1919. Reverse black-side of the SAME socialist red-coin. — Counter Tyranny XII (@CounterTyrannyX) June 19, 2024

National Socialist is now a conservative I guess. https://t.co/YQ8E6UTfiU — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 19, 2024

The "conservative political class" during the Weimar Republic were monarchists. Hitler was a big government socialist-progressive. — 🇺🇸Uncle Bosie, Cannibal Entrée🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@SowellianHaggis) June 19, 2024

He was a socialist and a big fan of big government like you guys.



What absolute drivel. — EnergyCynic (@EnergyCynic) June 19, 2024

Yet we all see which side is attacking Jews. — Souls 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@PSouls2) June 19, 2024

It's about time someone wrote a book about Hitler's rise to power — Peter (@DasJarg) June 19, 2024

Right?

WOW... really? That's what you post? — Syndicate X Library (@Syndicate_X_) June 19, 2024

Hitler was a socialist whose beliefs are closer to the beliefs of New Yorker writers than American conservatives. — Lencz (@Lencz01) June 19, 2024

Germany was a monarchy 12 years before Hitler's election. — Top Senate Republican (@topsenategop) June 19, 2024

You should read a history book. A real one. Hitler was a socialist who believed in a segregated society. Indoctrination of the youth,the destruction of the family, some of his first acts. Sound familiar? — Ocid Clan (@ClanOcid) June 19, 2024

I recommend you leftists hold a mirror up to yourselves. Trump is not the one who opened the borders in violation of democratically passed law. He’s not the one who ignored the SCOTUS on student loan forgiveness. He’s not the one deemed incompetent by the DOJ. — Tomas McEochaidh (@TMceochaidh) June 19, 2024

We all know who Biden's enabler is, and she should be ashamed of herself.

