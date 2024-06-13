Where TF Is He GOING?! WATCH the Looks on World Leader's Faces as...
DeSantis vs Reporter, Hageman vs Nadler, Fox News vs Stunned Democrat!
Yeah ... That's a LOT but Something Is DEFINITELY Missing: Part of Biden's...
Miami Herald Editorial Board Lets Floridians Know Flooding From Rain Is a Preview...
Mark Cuban Comes Back for ANOTHER Beating Using Yahoo Article to Defend His...
LOL! WATCH Fani Willis' Ex Nathan Wade's Reaction When Asked About Timing of...
The New York Post Shares Interesting Harvard Study and X Is Here for...
What Trump Claimed Nancy Pelosi's 'Whacko' Daughter Said About Him AND Nancy Is...
BINGO BONGO BOOM! This Huge WIN for RNC and Election Integrity Means Huge...
Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Tears, Throws Bill Clinton Under the Bus
Transcript Shows What Judge Said to Elderly Pro-Lifer Jailed for Praying Was Only...
Climate Change Loons Who Rushed Congressional Baseball Game Crying About Being 'Brutalized...
Follow the Science: German Study Shockingly Reveals That Most Girls Outgrow 'Trans Identit...
We 'Member: Drew Holden Takes Us on Another Trip Down Memory Lane With...

'Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM' --> AOC Goes Straight-Up TYRANT in Rant About Congress 'Reining In' SCOTUS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:30 PM on June 13, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

For years now, we've been making fun of AOC for saying irretrievably stupid things ... hey, she's been consistent. But lately, a lot of her rhetoric has gone past stupid to downright crazy or even dangerous.

Advertisement

She seems to think Congress should have the power to control SCOTUS.

Hey, don't take our word for it, watch this insanity:

The post continues:

“It’s not a question if congress has jurisdiction over the Supreme Court, it is what power are we going to exercise to rein in a fundamentally unaccountable and rogue court."These Democrat fascists want to usurp the independence of the court in the name of “democracy” because they can't control it.

Not just no, but Hell no.

Get thee behind us, Socialist.

As long as they can wield that power to control the people and harm their enemies.

Yup.

Of course it's about power. It always has been and it always will be.

Recommended

Yeah ... That's a LOT but Something Is DEFINITELY Missing: Part of Biden's 'Drug Cocktail' Leaked
Sam J.
Advertisement

That's 'democracy.'

They only complain when they don't get their way.

We've seen it time and time again. Heck, Obama himself admitted the Constitution was a barrier keeping him from doing the things he wanted to get done. Thank GOD for our Constitution ... true story.

======================================================================

Related:

Mark Cuban Comes Back for ANOTHER Beating Using Yahoo Article to Defend His Minimum Wage Claim and HOOBOY

LOL! WATCH Fani Willis' Ex Nathan Wade's Reaction When Asked About Timing of Affair With Fani (Video)

What Trump Claimed Nancy Pelosi's 'Whacko' Daughter Said About Him AND Nancy Is Hilariously CLASSIC Trump

Transcript Shows What Judge Said to Elderly Pro-Lifer Jailed for Praying Was Only Tip of CRUEL Iceberg

Climate Change Loons Who Rushed Congressional Baseball Game Crying About Being 'Brutalized' Goes SO Wrong

=======================================================================

Tags: AUTHORITARIAN SCOTUS AOC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yeah ... That's a LOT but Something Is DEFINITELY Missing: Part of Biden's 'Drug Cocktail' Leaked
Sam J.
Where TF Is He GOING?! WATCH the Looks on World Leader's Faces as Biden Wanders Off ... Again (Video)
Sam J.
Immaculate Conception by Lesbian Force Witches: Real Star Wars Fans Roast 'The Acolyte'
Aaron Walker
Mark Cuban Comes Back for ANOTHER Beating Using Yahoo Article to Defend His Minimum Wage Claim and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Transcript Shows What Judge Said to Elderly Pro-Lifer Jailed for Praying Was Only Tip of CRUEL Iceberg
Sam J.
BINGO BONGO BOOM! This Huge WIN for RNC and Election Integrity Means Huge LOSS for Democrats (Thread)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Yeah ... That's a LOT but Something Is DEFINITELY Missing: Part of Biden's 'Drug Cocktail' Leaked Sam J.
Advertisement