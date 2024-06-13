'Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM' --> AOC Goes Straight-Up TYRANT in Rant About Congress 'Reining In' SCOTUS

For years now, we've been making fun of AOC for saying irretrievably stupid things ... hey, she's been consistent. But lately, a lot of her rhetoric has gone past stupid to downright crazy or even dangerous.

She seems to think Congress should have the power to control SCOTUS.

Hey, don't take our word for it, watch this insanity:

AOC: If Congress can’t “rein in" the Supreme Court, then we are heading towards "authoritarianism, tyranny and the abuse of power."



“It’s not a question if congress has jurisdiction over the Supreme Court, it is what power are we going to exercise to rein in a fundamentally… pic.twitter.com/H4tmMlznmG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 12, 2024

The post continues:

“It’s not a question if congress has jurisdiction over the Supreme Court, it is what power are we going to exercise to rein in a fundamentally unaccountable and rogue court."These Democrat fascists want to usurp the independence of the court in the name of “democracy” because they can't control it.

Not just no, but Hell no.

Get thee behind us, Socialist.

"Democrats respect the rule of law." https://t.co/XUGp6glktn — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 13, 2024

As long as they can wield that power to control the people and harm their enemies.

Yup.

So, there's no "democracy" without totalitarianism. Got it, @AOC, got it — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 12, 2024

Oh my lord she is fckng dumb — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) June 12, 2024

AOC made it clear. It is all about POWER. The Dem Commies are using their power to try to rein in the only branch of the government that they don’t have total control over. — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) June 13, 2024

Of course it's about power. It always has been and it always will be.

That's 'democracy.'

Democrats never complain when some nutty court in a state or the federal system creates law out of whole cloth but when conservatives vote to adhere to the Constitution is somehow un-democratic. — James Hutton (@JEHutton) June 12, 2024

They only complain when they don't get their way.

We've seen it time and time again. Heck, Obama himself admitted the Constitution was a barrier keeping him from doing the things he wanted to get done. Thank GOD for our Constitution ... true story.

