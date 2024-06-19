First Do No Harm to Free Speech: Oregon Medical Board May Require Docs...
Barbra Streisand Demonstrates Streisand Effect With New York Post
Backpedal Alert: Maldives Pauses Ban on Israeli Travelers After Realizing Israel Is a...
'You Look Exactly How I Would Imagine You’d Look - Stop Oil Trust...
Mt. St. Helen Is 'Recharging' and Throws Some MAJOR Shade at Mt. Rainier...
Mom: Florida Kid’s Life ‘Destroyed’ By Being Outed as Male
Comms Director for Rep. Kaptur Gets DRAGGED After Thanking Biden Forgiving His Student...
This Is Fine: John Stossel Shares MAJOR Wake Up Call on How Much...
WHOOPS! CBS News Explains Why 'Wrong Version of a Video' Was Removed From...
FBI Releases Statement on Texas Children’s Hospital Whistleblower
Just Fly the Plane: Pilot Union Wants to Eliminate Masculine Words Like 'Cockpit'...
Cast of ‘Queer Eye’ Received at White House by Kamala Harris
Priorities: X User Bonchie Notices Who Does and Doesn't Get an Invite to...
'ORDERS RECEIVED'! Here's How Aggressively the Media's Pushing Biden WH's 'Cheap Fake' Tal...

Adam Kinzinger Says. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Workout Is 'So Gross'

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on June 19, 2024
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

We don't know why Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene uploaded this video, but she is a public figure and she is fair game. The Republicans Against Trump account asks, "What's Marjorie Taylor Greene doing?" It looks to this editor like working out; more specifically, doing sit-ups.

Advertisement

Whatever it is, "Republican" against Trump Adam Kinzinger honestly found it "so gross."

You don't have to post every day, you know.

Recommended

'You Look Exactly How I Would Imagine You’d Look - Stop Oil Trust Fund Dweeb Reveals Himself
Gordon K
Advertisement
Advertisement

We know that Kinzinger follows Republicans Against Trump and also that he thinks exercise is gross. As we said, you don't have to reply to every post out there. Save it for when you have something to say.

***

Tags: ADAM KINZINGER MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You Look Exactly How I Would Imagine You’d Look - Stop Oil Trust Fund Dweeb Reveals Himself
Gordon K
Mt. St. Helen Is 'Recharging' and Throws Some MAJOR Shade at Mt. Rainier As Possible Eruption Looms
Amy Curtis
Barbra Streisand Demonstrates Streisand Effect With New York Post
Brett T.
WHOOPS! CBS News Explains Why 'Wrong Version of a Video' Was Removed From Biden 'Cheap Fake' Hackery
Doug P.
Backpedal Alert: Maldives Pauses Ban on Israeli Travelers After Realizing Israel Is a Multicultural State
Amy Curtis
Mom: Florida Kid’s Life ‘Destroyed’ By Being Outed as Male
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'You Look Exactly How I Would Imagine You’d Look - Stop Oil Trust Fund Dweeb Reveals Himself Gordon K
Advertisement