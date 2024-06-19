Adam Kinzinger Says. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Workout Is 'So Gross'

We don't know why Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene uploaded this video, but she is a public figure and she is fair game. The Republicans Against Trump account asks, "What's Marjorie Taylor Greene doing?" It looks to this editor like working out; more specifically, doing sit-ups.

What’s Marjorie Taylor Greene doing? pic.twitter.com/HUTokRjBJy — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 19, 2024

Whatever it is, "Republican" against Trump Adam Kinzinger honestly found it "so gross."

Honestly it’s so gross https://t.co/V5vyYxgO5n — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) June 19, 2024

You don't have to post every day, you know.

You should make a video crying about it. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) June 19, 2024

“OH NO! A woman who won’t date me is exercising! It’s the end of democracy!” pic.twitter.com/UFik0jwVxH — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 19, 2024

Haven’t you ever exercised princess?

It’s so obvious that @MTGrepp is keeping in shape! — josette caruso (@josettecaruso) June 19, 2024

Why shame her for exercising? Maybe if she was sitting around eating donuts? She's trying to do something to better herself. I despise this woman, but ya gotta give credit where credit is due. This is hard work. — Lilith Cain (@MsLilithCain) June 19, 2024

She would beat your skinny beta ass 💀 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) June 19, 2024

You seem obsessed with her. — Nikki Moonitz (@NMoonitz) June 19, 2024

Of course you would think it’s “gross” for a woman to be way stronger than you with your pitiful scrawny physique.



God, you’re pathetic — Linda Traitz (@LindaTraitz) June 19, 2024

Women gross Adam out. He's on another team 🏳️‍🌈 — Bronconation (@Bronconation_80) June 19, 2024

I am once again asking why we are attacking someone working out instead of their policies?



Soft — Anthony CHAD-DAD Knobbe (@anthonysramblin) June 19, 2024

You're just embarrassed because there's no way you could do more crunches than Marge. 😆 — ideaman@inventitnow (@Ideaman21) June 19, 2024

What a sad little guy, here… pic.twitter.com/iK2sU32y3i — Steve Vanairsdale (@goallind) June 19, 2024

Dude, you’re catty little teenage girl. — Remember The Fallen (@44MagnumBlue1) June 19, 2024

It’s called exercise Adam. — FreedomHealth (@LaughlandMorgan) June 19, 2024

Awe. Can’t stand to see a woman working out?



Go cry about it. — Twangotti (@TwanKilleen) June 19, 2024

Easy to mistake this tweet for a mean girls cope parody account. — Kurt Steiner (@Kurt_Steiner) June 19, 2024

There’s no way you were in the military. No military service member - especially one who went on to be a Congressman - would ever say such a thing about another human being, much less a woman. It’s so incredibly undignified. — VoxMerus (@VoxMerus) June 19, 2024

What she is doing is not gross.

You looking at a strong independent woman doing what she likes. — GUS BROSE (@GusBrose) June 19, 2024

We know that Kinzinger follows Republicans Against Trump and also that he thinks exercise is gross. As we said, you don't have to reply to every post out there. Save it for when you have something to say.

