LIVE: Twitchy Election Results - Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina, and OH-6
CBS News' Major Garrett Says Hunter Biden's Conviction Was Painful for the Nation
European Socialists Not Reacting Well to the 'Far-Right' Winning Elections
DOJ Searched for Connections Between It and Alvin Bragg’s Office and Found None
Joe Biden Asks Who in God's Name Needs a Magazine That Holds 200...
Monster Who Fatally Stabbed 3-Year-Old Makes Faces in Court
It's a Marxist Cult: 24-Hour Fitness Provides List of 'Approved' Flair for Team...
Hunter Biden Guilty, Pelosi J6 Tapes Leaked, Mayorkas a Traitor?!
AWKWARD! Hours After Biden's Son Is Convicted of Felony Gun Charges He Speaks...
Aaron Rupar's Attempt at Making Hunter Biden's Crimes Look 'Victimless' Backfires SPECTACU...
EXCLUSIVE Interview With the NRA’s New Executive Vice President Doug Hamlin
The Good, the Bad, and the EXCEPTIONALLY Stupid! Here are the 'Best' Reactions...
Mollie Hemingway Calls Down the THUNDER on Merrick Garland for THREATENING People Not...
John Fetterman Abandons Progressives, Explains to Bill Maher Why He's Leaving the Label...

Catherine Herridge Says Hunter Biden May Not Be Out of Hot Water Yet

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on June 11, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

CBS News fired Catherine Herridge this February and seized her files and records, while keeping on clowns like Major Garrett, who shares the nation's pain today following Hunter Biden's conviction on three felony counts. Herridge hasn't stopped digging, though, and says Biden is still under potential legal jeopardy.

Advertisement

The first piece of evidence brought in Biden's gun trial was his infamous laptop, proving its authenticity as if we didn't know already. Herridge says some of the data from that laptop is of interest in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

"… potential FARA violations."

Just last week, Rep. Dan Goldman posted that files can be manipulated, and "no forensic analysis has found it all to be authentic." Goldman still believes Russian disinformation was planted on the laptop, even after the FBI verified it was Biden's. And yes, it took them long enough, but the media did conduct a forensic analysis.

Recommended

DOJ Searched for Connections Between It and Alvin Bragg’s Office and Found None
Brett T.
Advertisement

… involved with Hunters Lobbying efforts that would be subject to the same charges. 

But only one of those states are Red.

They want us to think justice has been done by convicting Biden on the least of his alleged crimes.

President Biden has ruled out a pardon for his son, but he never said anything about not commuting his sentence.

Advertisement

Would that be Air Force Two?

The gun crime was the one they couldn't trace back to Joe. Of course, liberals will make a big deal about how "no one is above the law" and how Hunter's conviction proves that Joe is the "living embodiment of the rule of law."

***

Tags: CATHERINE HERRIDGE HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DOJ Searched for Connections Between It and Alvin Bragg’s Office and Found None
Brett T.
CBS News' Major Garrett Says Hunter Biden's Conviction Was Painful for the Nation
Brett T.
Joe Biden Asks Who in God's Name Needs a Magazine That Holds 200 Shells
Brett T.
The Good, the Bad, and the EXCEPTIONALLY Stupid! Here are the 'Best' Reactions to Hunter Biden Verdict
Sam J.
It's a Marxist Cult: 24-Hour Fitness Provides List of 'Approved' Flair for Team Members
Grateful Calvin
LIVE: Twitchy Election Results - Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina, and OH-6
Twitchy Staff

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DOJ Searched for Connections Between It and Alvin Bragg’s Office and Found None Brett T.
Advertisement