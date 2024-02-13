Shocker: Catherine Herridge Fired by CBS News

Senior correspondent Catherine Herridge has been fired by CBS News:

Bloodbath at CBS News claims senior correspondent embroiled in First Amendment case — and another who weathered HR probe: sources https://t.co/PmZguOOQ5x pic.twitter.com/wq49Kxj7nJ — New York Post (@nypost) February 13, 2024

Advertisement

From the article:

Catherine Herridge — an award-winning senior correspondent whose First Amendment case is being closely watched by journalists nationwide — was among the hundreds of employees at CBS parent Paramount who got pink slips on Tuesday, sources told The Post. Insiders said Herridge had clashed with CBS News president Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews — a sharp-elbowed executive who was investigated in 2021 over favoritism and discriminatory hiring and management practices, as revealed by The Post

We're not going to speculate on the timing of, or the reasons for, this decision, as there hasn't been a formal announcement from CBS News or Herridge.

Some people are finding it a bit suspicious, though:

BREAKING: Respected American journalist Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) has just been fired by @CBS after her recent reporting, including this. https://t.co/sleNjgmdVu — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 13, 2024

Wow!! She is an intelligent and fair journalist! @CBSNews seems to only want biased reporting.



Sad! — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) February 13, 2024

Rule number 1, do not tell the truth or you’ll be fired. — lookingglasself (@lookingglass401) February 13, 2024

Looks like she was guilty of being a journalist. Can't have that! — Karl (@LibertyDogNH) February 13, 2024

Others had suggestions for the award-winning correspondent's next move:

SHOCK: CBS has purged 800 of their 'conservative' reporters and staffers including Catherine Herridge aka @CBS_Herridge. Perhaps there is a spot for her at @TuckerCarlson's company... pic.twitter.com/vBXE3dqfXi — @amuse (@amuse) February 13, 2024

She should focus more on X, it's best platform for journalist pic.twitter.com/izK2vnYWT8 — AMUSIC (@TRUMP4USD) February 13, 2024

Regardless of where Herridge winds up next, it's a pretty safe bet that she'll land on her feet.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!