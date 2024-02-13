CNN Announces Promotion of Natasha 'Fusion GPS' Bertrand
Shocker: Catherine Herridge Fired by CBS News

Amy  |  9:15 PM on February 13, 2024
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Senior correspondent Catherine Herridge has been fired by CBS News:

From the article:

Catherine Herridge — an award-winning senior correspondent whose First Amendment case is being closely watched by journalists nationwide — was among the hundreds of employees at CBS parent Paramount who got pink slips on Tuesday, sources told The Post.

Insiders said Herridge had clashed with CBS News president Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews — a sharp-elbowed executive who was investigated in 2021 over favoritism and discriminatory hiring and management practices, as revealed by The Post

We're not going to speculate on the timing of, or the reasons for, this decision, as there hasn't been a formal announcement from CBS News or Herridge.

Some people are finding it a bit suspicious, though:

Others had suggestions for the award-winning correspondent's next move:

Regardless of where Herridge winds up next, it's a pretty safe bet that she'll land on her feet.

