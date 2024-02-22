CBS Seizes Catherine Herridge’s Files and Records

Journalism recently suffered a setback as CNN promoted Natasha "Fusion GPS" Bertrand while CBS News laid off investigative reporter Catherine Herridge. Herridge was one of the few who actually earned the title of investigative reporter. She was the best talent CBS News had, and now she's unemployed.

Advertisement

A few journalists are calling it "unprecedented" that CBS seized all of Herridge's personal files and her computer.

This looks suspicious. I've worked at two newspapers, a wire service and a syndicated columnist. I also spent 23 years at ABC News. When I left those jobs, none of those outlets asked for my files. I've never heard of this happening. https://t.co/YQyg7t4gMd — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 22, 2024

Jonathan Turley writes for The Hill:

There is trouble brewing at Black Rock, the headquarters of CBS, after the firing of Catherine Herridge, an acclaimed investigative reporter. Many of us were shocked after Herridge was included in layoffs this month, but those concerns have increased after CBS officials took the unusual step of seizing her files, computers and records, including information on privileged sources. … A former CBS manager, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said that he had “never heard of anything like this.” He attested to the fact that, in past departures, journalists took all of their files and office contents. Indeed, the company would box up everything from cups to post-its for departing reporters. He said the holding of the material was “outrageous” and clearly endangered confidential sources.

CBS seized her files so they could give them to the corrupt FBI and its surveillance state cronies to help them hunt down and punish her sources. The American Stasi simply will not allow any criticism of its tyranny. https://t.co/OqQGLPh0gE — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 22, 2024

If anyone was still unsure if the US security state controls corporate media, here’s the answer. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 22, 2024

What's the chances the FBI or White House requested CBS do this? CBS knew this would cause a firestorm, and they did it anyway. — Dusty D (@dustyddunaway) February 22, 2024

I've been wondering why they allowed an honest reporter to stay working for them — SarahBoBarah (@Sarahbobarah456) February 22, 2024

Strange, back in my youth media would get jailed for contempt before releasing notes and sources. Of course, the media wasn't completely controlled by the feds, then. — Robert Armstrong (@RobTheBiker53) February 22, 2024

Brit, this is not suspicious. This is EXACTLY what it looks like it is.



The old days are over.



This is a full on regime power move. — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) February 22, 2024

Not too many dots to connect with this one. Feds wanted Catherine to out her sources. She refused. Feds went to CBS and said “do us a solid”. CBS does fires and confiscates Catherine’s files. — SteveInTennessee (@stephen_deakins) February 22, 2024

Absolutely every journalist should call this out publicly. Few have so far. The press must stand for freedom of the press which depends on trust that anonymity will be protected. — Dr. Life (@Judcarp) February 22, 2024

Where's Brian Stelter shrieking about this attack on a journalist?

This will be suspicious until it's not. The silence is what's driving it.



I guess we'll find out at some point whether it's harmful. That's what I'm waiting for. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) February 22, 2024

It’s an assault on a journalist and the institution of journalism, by an enterprise that claims to be journalism. — Control Alt Delete (@WantToDieOnMars) February 22, 2024

Advertisement

Super worrisome, especially in the current climate of groupthink in the MSMedia environment. @CBS_Herridge is one of the very few journalists to follow because she tells it straight. Intimidating tactics like this chills honest reporting, what little we have left. — Donna Bahorich (@DonnaB4Texas) February 22, 2024

They did it on behalf of the White House because she was reporting stuff about Joe Biden and his filthy son. That’s why they did it. And they need to be dragged out onto the carpet and piloried for it. — SMJaniczek (@janiczek_m) February 22, 2024

Herridge was one of the few reporters out there who actually did reporting. We were shocked when CBS News hired her, an actual journalist.

Meanwhile, Taylor Lorenz and Ben Collins still have jobs for reasons no one can explain.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



