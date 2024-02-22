CBS Seizes Catherine Herridge’s Files and Records

Google Gemini AI Can't Generate 'a Normal Rockwell Style Image'
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on February 22, 2024
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

Journalism recently suffered a setback as CNN promoted Natasha "Fusion GPS" Bertrand while CBS News laid off investigative reporter Catherine Herridge. Herridge was one of the few who actually earned the title of investigative reporter. She was the best talent CBS News had, and now she's unemployed.

A few journalists are calling it "unprecedented" that CBS seized all of Herridge's personal files and her computer.

Jonathan Turley writes for The Hill:

There is trouble brewing at Black Rock, the headquarters of CBS, after the firing of Catherine Herridge, an acclaimed investigative reporter. Many of us were shocked after Herridge was included in layoffs this month, but those concerns have increased after CBS officials took the unusual step of seizing her files, computers and records, including information on privileged sources.

A former CBS manager, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said that he had “never heard of anything like this.” He attested to the fact that, in past departures, journalists took all of their files and office contents. Indeed, the company would box up everything from cups to post-its for departing reporters. He said the holding of the material was “outrageous” and clearly endangered confidential sources.

Taylor Lorenz Asks Chaya Raichik for Comment on Story Linking Her to Student’s Death
Brett T.
Where's Brian Stelter shrieking about this attack on a journalist?

Herridge was one of the few reporters out there who actually did reporting. We were shocked when CBS News hired her, an actual journalist.

Meanwhile, Taylor Lorenz and Ben Collins still have jobs for reasons no one can explain.

***

Tags: BRIT HUME CATHERINE HERRIDGE CBS NEWS JONATHAN TURLEY

