CBS News' Major Garrett Says Hunter Biden's Conviction Was Painful for the Nation

It's usually President Joe Biden who brings up his son Beau's death out of context to pander to whichever audience he's speaking to. If he's speaking to a Gold Star family, he tells them he knows what they're going through because he lost a son in Iraq. Biden was in Colorado in 2022 declaring a national monument when he claimed Beau "lost his life in Iraq." The following month, Biden misspoke and swapped Iraq for Ukraine, explaining that Iraq was on his mind "because that's where my son died." He made the claim again the following summer.

Biden's other son, Hunter, was convicted on three federal gun charges this morning, a couple of hours before Biden gave a speech about gun control before Everytown’s Gun Sense University. CBS News' Major Garrett, who wrote a book claiming that the 2020 election was "the greatest success of American democracy in history," wants you to know he's in mourning with you over the verdict, because the president's family is America's family, and it's painful for all of us.

Oh, and he brings up Beau.

Major Garrett (@MajorCBS⁩): “This is a tragedy for the Biden family precipitated in large measure by the death of Beau Biden. For 8 years the attorney general of Delaware. Not the favorite son, but the more prominent of the two.” pic.twitter.com/ZhWXvTzxKw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 11, 2024

What does Beau dying have anything to do with this? — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) June 11, 2024

The Biden family did not suddenly become low class when Beau Biden died. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) June 11, 2024

Is there conversation in which poor Beau’s death won’t be invoked? — WhatsNewsHere (@WhatsNewsHere) June 11, 2024

Biden and his suckups use Beau's death to hide their bad behavior shamelessly.



It's gross the way they bring him up whenever it's convenient. — John in the Electric Forest (@jswriter65) June 11, 2024

I'm not digging through this detritus with a fine screen, but I'm fairly confident Hunter has been a major fuckup long before Beau died. People don't just whoopsy-daisy become crack addicts at 45 years old.



They use Beau as an excuse all the time. It's classless. — Bill Brasky (@BillBrasky11) June 11, 2024





Beau died of gun charges so it hits close to home for the Biden's. — Evets (@Evets94343955) June 11, 2024

Oh, here we go. Next the media will try to Ted Kennedy his way out of this with stories about the death of his mother and sister before Beau and how that excuses absolutely every terrible thing he’s ever done. — TexanByBirth&Choice (@Txnbybirth) June 11, 2024

It's not a "tragedy", it's called accountability. You can thank two IRS whistleblowers who put their careers on the line to ensure that charges were actually pressed & a DE judge who refused to go along with a sweetheart plea deal. — Alpharabius (@Alpharabius870) June 11, 2024

Yeah, it’s a real tragedy this entitled turd was convicted of crimes. Not the worst ones he committed, either.



GMAFB. — Prof B 4Ever (@BProfB) June 11, 2024

Seriously? No. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) June 11, 2024

Do you think they consider the Trump family part of the American family? — Miguel (@AshForkStudios) June 11, 2024

Damn, Major - this is just embarrassing. — Most Tweeters Don't Post Replies Like This (@NotMostTweeters) June 11, 2024

It's a dark day for the nation, but the mainstream media will help us pull through.

The bigger tragedy is the prosecutor/ DOJ letting the rest of the crimes expire — Hannibal Barca (@carthhannibal0) June 11, 2024

***