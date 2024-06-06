Rep. Dan Goldman's Attempt to Keep Original Hunter Biden Laptop Narrative Alive Goes Down in Flames

In 2020, the Democrats, media and Big Tech engaged in massive election interference by denying the authenticity of Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents while saying the Right was pushing Russian disinformation. Ironically, the Left accusing the Right of pushing a disinformation campaign was itself a disinformation campaign.

The FBI has testified at Hunter Biden's trial that the laptop is the real deal, even though the Democrats, much of the media and Big Tech spent the weeks leading up to the election pushing the "Russian disinformation" spin.

From the New York Post:

For the first time Tuesday, first son Hunter Biden’s notorious “laptop from hell” — whose scandalous contents were first reported by The Post nearly four years ago — was shown to a jury of his peers, with federal prosecutors making it a key part of their case accusing the president’s child of illegally owning a gun while addicted to drugs. The pivotal moment unfolded after prosecutor Derek Hines brought out a plastic-wrapped laptop, walked it across the courtroom and presented it to his first witness, FBI Special Agent Erika Jensen. Jensen took the MacBook Pro 13 and verified — after looking at the serial number on the back — that it had, in fact, belonged to President Biden’s son.

None of the 51 former intelligence community officials who signed the letter calling stories about the laptop a likely Russian disinformation campaign will apologize now because the media won't ask them about it. Cable news outlets will continue interviewing people like John Brennan and James Clapper to get their "expert" insights even though they're proven liars (a job requirement at some media outlets).

We can count on congressional Democrats to be even more shameless. Dem Rep. Dan Goldman is taking the approach of pretending the original narrative still holds water. Shameless, but not unexpected:

This is not complicated. The FBI has Hunter’s laptop. Giuliani received a hard drive copy of the laptop, which he turned over only to the NY Post.



Hard drives can be manipulated. While the hard drive has some authentic docs, no forensic analysis has found it all to be authentic. — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) June 6, 2024

Giuliani was colluding with Russian spies after he got the hard drive. He refused to give a copy of the hard drive to any media outlet other than the NY Post. The reporter testified that the Post never conducted a forensic analysis of the hard drive. — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) June 6, 2024

You have to almost begrudgingly admire Goldman's commitment to shoveling the BS even in the face of reality. Wrong at every single turn:

wrong



“My analysis revealed there is a 100% certainty that Robert Hunter Biden was the only person responsible for the activity on this hard drive and all of its stored data" -- Gus Dimitrelos, former Secret Service agent and cyberforensics expert. https://t.co/aJYIEFFOYA pic.twitter.com/PfPsUkurft — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) June 6, 2024

We called the people on the emails we reported. https://t.co/5p3C2TDXI2 — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) June 6, 2024

Maybe these Dems are just baffled when they see actual journalism performed and aren't sure what to make of it.

I had to check the date on this deluded narrative.



Are you saying that the FBI does not have the expertise to authenticate the laptop? That copies of emails and texts on the laptop are corroborated by the recipients of those same emails and texts are all fakes? That the laptop… https://t.co/U51ViqGiqa — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) June 6, 2024

In fairness to Goldman, he doesn't appear to be that bright.

The ratio here is awesome but why does he continue to do this? https://t.co/t5BFOzxUwm — Max Diesel (@MaxDieselRI) June 6, 2024

You lied to try and change the outcome of an election. Thank you for setting the precedent, now you can be investigated? https://t.co/idFm5ZBvDk — Brandon S (@BSaarX) June 6, 2024

The real headline is "Dems colluded with media and Big Tech to interfere in the 2020 election" but Goldman will never admit that. He'd rather just keep making a fool out of himself.