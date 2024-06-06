WaPo: It's Rare That Prosecutors Charge in Cases Like Hunter Biden's
Pass the Aloe: AP Gets MAJOR SUNBURN Over Contradictory Climate Change Story
Judge Orders Steve Bannon to Jail by July 1 for Contempt of Congress
Union Goof Says at Least John McCain Wasn't a Nazi, X Reminds Him...
Biden's Awkward D-Day Moment, Trump's Official VP List, Byron Donalds vs the Media!
Biden Stomps on a Few Self-Awareness Rakes During Lecture About Dictators and Bullies
FINISH HIM: Byron Donalds Claps Back HARD on Hakeem Jeffries Over Jim Crow...
Senator Kennedy Delivers an Ultimatum to FBI Director Wray
Calm Your VAG***S! --> Leftist Men Rant, Screech, Cry and RAGE on 'Hands...
'WTF Are You Talking About?' Piers Morgan Goes Off on Ovarian Cancer Action...
You Even HISTORY, Bro?! David Frum Picked the Wrong DAMN Day to Blame...
Star Wars Actress Openly Taking Joy in Ruining the Franchise for Millions of...
Off Her MEDS! Sen. Patty Murray Goes THERE in Desperate Post LYING About...
Maybe These Brutal Poll Numbers Are the Reason Biden's Pretending to Toughen Border...

Rep. Dan Goldman's Attempt to Keep Original Hunter Biden Laptop Narrative Alive Goes Down in Flames

Doug P.  |  5:10 PM on June 06, 2024
Sarah D.

In 2020, the Democrats, media and Big Tech engaged in massive election interference by denying the authenticity of Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents while saying the Right was pushing Russian disinformation. Ironically, the Left accusing the Right of pushing a disinformation campaign was itself a disinformation campaign.

Advertisement

The FBI has testified at Hunter Biden's trial that the laptop is the real deal, even though the Democrats, much of the media and Big Tech spent the weeks leading up to the election pushing the "Russian disinformation" spin.

From the New York Post:

For the first time Tuesday, first son Hunter Biden’s notorious “laptop from hell” — whose scandalous contents were first reported by The Post nearly four years ago — was shown to a jury of his peers, with federal prosecutors making it a key part of their case accusing the president’s child of illegally owning a gun while addicted to drugs. 

The pivotal moment unfolded after prosecutor Derek Hines brought out a plastic-wrapped laptop, walked it across the courtroom and presented it to his first witness, FBI Special Agent Erika Jensen. 

Jensen took the MacBook Pro 13 and verified — after looking at the serial number on the back — that it had, in fact, belonged to President Biden’s son.

None of the 51 former intelligence community officials who signed the letter calling stories about the laptop a likely Russian disinformation campaign will apologize now because the media won't ask them about it. Cable news outlets will continue interviewing people like John Brennan and James Clapper to get their "expert" insights even though they're proven liars (a job requirement at some media outlets). 

We can count on congressional Democrats to be even more shameless. Dem Rep. Dan Goldman is taking the approach of pretending the original narrative still holds water. Shameless, but not unexpected:

Recommended

FINISH HIM: Byron Donalds Claps Back HARD on Hakeem Jeffries Over Jim Crow Comments
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

You have to almost begrudgingly admire Goldman's commitment to shoveling the BS even in the face of reality. Wrong at every single turn: 

Maybe these Dems are just baffled when they see actual journalism performed and aren't sure what to make of it.

Advertisement

In fairness to Goldman, he doesn't appear to be that bright.

The real headline is "Dems colluded with media and Big Tech to interfere in the 2020 election" but Goldman will never admit that. He'd rather just keep making a fool out of himself.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FINISH HIM: Byron Donalds Claps Back HARD on Hakeem Jeffries Over Jim Crow Comments
Grateful Calvin
Pass the Aloe: AP Gets MAJOR SUNBURN Over Contradictory Climate Change Story
Amy Curtis
Union Goof Says at Least John McCain Wasn't a Nazi, X Reminds Him What the Left Said About McCain
Amy Curtis
Judge Orders Steve Bannon to Jail by July 1 for Contempt of Congress
Brett T.
Calm Your VAG***S! --> Leftist Men Rant, Screech, Cry and RAGE on 'Hands Off My Birth Control' Tag
Sam J.
Biden Stomps on a Few Self-Awareness Rakes During Lecture About Dictators and Bullies
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
FINISH HIM: Byron Donalds Claps Back HARD on Hakeem Jeffries Over Jim Crow Comments Grateful Calvin
Advertisement