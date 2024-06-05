Here's 20 Minutes Worth of Biden, Intel and Media Engaging in MASSIVE 2020 Election Interference

During Hunter Biden's trial in Delaware where he's accused of lying on a federal background check form in order to buy a gun, the FBI has admitted his laptop computer and its contents were not in fact part of a "Russian disinformation campaign":

...The defense also previously argued that the laptop may have been tampered with. Erika Jensen, an FBI agent, just testified that there is no evidence of tampering and that the laptop is real and authentic... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 5, 2024

In other words, media outlets and social media users in the days leading up to the 2020 presidential election were censored, suspended and muzzled for spreading a true story.

HUNTER BIDEN TRIAL🧵(Jun 5): The FBI confirms that Hunter's laptop was never altered or tampered with. They were able to compare the contents of the hard drive with an iCloud backup of the contents obtained via a search warrant served on Apple. pic.twitter.com/72wCmENnii — @amuse (@amuse) June 5, 2024

Not one media outlet who spread the CIA's bullshit "Russian disinformation" lie has retracted it or apologized: pic.twitter.com/SHGcOGhaVj — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 5, 2024

In other words, the next time the Left, Dem politicians, or the lib media talk about people engaging in "election interference," just hand them a mirror and maybe show them this:

The FBI has had possession of Hunter's laptop since… pic.twitter.com/5lzQaXitwq — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 5, 2024

The FBI just admitted in court that Hunter Biden's laptop is real. Here are 20 minutes of Joe Biden, U.S. intelligence officials, and the American media claiming that Hunter Biden's laptop was "Russian disinformation." The FBI has had possession of Hunter's laptop since December 2019. Leading up to the 2020 election, Twitter and Facebook censored the Biden laptop story because the FBI warned them of a potential hack-and-leak operation targeting Hunter Biden. The FBI knew that Hunter's laptop was real the entire time. In October 2022, @MarcoPolo501c3 published a 640-page Report on the Biden Laptop that meticulously documents 459 crimes involving the Biden family and their associates. The report provides evidence of Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) violations, money laundering, and tax fraud found on Hunter's laptop. It also exposes how federal law enforcement agencies, influenced by politics, protect the Biden family from prosecution while targeting President Biden's primary election opponent, Donald Trump. Shame on all of these people for lying to the American people, rigging our elections, and destroying the integrity of our nation.

They're guilty of everything they accuse the Right of, and then some.

Absolutely enraging to be reminded of what they did. Twenty straight minutes of corporate media pushing known pro-Democrat and anti-Republican disinformation, misinformation, propaganda and lies under the guise of fighting "disinformation." https://t.co/W3jI4PGpdA — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 5, 2024

The "election interference" call was definitely coming from inside the Dems' house.

If the country had an honest, objective media instead of regime propagandists they'd be asking all of those ex intel officials for comment based on the latest news.

This is why peoples trust in legacy media is at an all-time low https://t.co/nQbHz7If6c — Kelly McGugan (@KellyMcGugan) June 5, 2024

And yet the media is baffled as to why trust in their profession is at an all time low. What a mystery!