Here's 20 Minutes Worth of Biden, Intel and Media Engaging in MASSIVE 2020 Election Interference

Doug P.  |  6:45 PM on June 05, 2024
Meme

During Hunter Biden's trial in Delaware where he's accused of lying on a federal background check form in order to buy a gun, the FBI has admitted his laptop computer and its contents were not in fact part of a "Russian disinformation campaign":

In other words, media outlets and social media users in the days leading up to the 2020 presidential election were censored, suspended and muzzled for spreading a true story.

In other words, the next time the Left, Dem politicians, or the lib media talk about people engaging in "election interference," just hand them a mirror and maybe show them this: 

Full tweet from @KenekoaTheGreat

The FBI just admitted in court that Hunter Biden's laptop is real.  

Here are 20 minutes of Joe Biden, U.S. intelligence officials, and the American media claiming that Hunter Biden's laptop was "Russian disinformation." 

The FBI has had possession of Hunter's laptop since December 2019. 

Leading up to the 2020 election, Twitter and Facebook censored the Biden laptop story because the FBI warned them of a potential hack-and-leak operation targeting Hunter Biden. 

The FBI knew that Hunter's laptop was real the entire time. 

In October 2022, @MarcoPolo501c3 published a 640-page Report on the Biden Laptop that meticulously documents 459 crimes involving the Biden family and their associates. 

The report provides evidence of Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) violations, money laundering, and tax fraud found on Hunter's laptop. 

It also exposes how federal law enforcement agencies, influenced by politics, protect the Biden family from prosecution while targeting President Biden's primary election opponent, Donald Trump. 

Shame on all of these people for lying to the American people, rigging our elections, and destroying the integrity of our nation.

They're guilty of everything they accuse the Right of, and then some.

The "election interference" call was definitely coming from inside the Dems' house. 

If the country had an honest, objective media instead of regime propagandists they'd be asking all of those ex intel officials for comment based on the latest news.

And yet the media is baffled as to why trust in their profession is at an all time low. What a mystery!

