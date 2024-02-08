Hot Take: Dean Phillips Should Be Ashamed of Exploiting Joe Biden's Stutter

New York Times Reports That Republicans Both Pounced and Seized on Biden Report
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on February 08, 2024
Gif meme

It's been an interesting week. President Joe Biden recalled recent conversations he had with two European leaders who have both been dead for years. He froze up trying to remember the name of Hamas and was bailed out by a reporter. And now we have the special counsel's report of Biden's mishandling of classified documents, for which he won't recommend charges, because a jury would just see Biden as "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory" who couldn't remember when he was vice president or the year his son died. A Bloomberg correspondent explained that maybe Biden was skipping out on the traditional Super Bowl interview because he couldn't handle it.

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, Democratic presidential candidate Dean Phillips shamed the Democratic Party for pretending that everything is OK with Biden.

"But shame on all of you pretending everything is ok. You are leading us - and him - into a disaster, and you damn well know it."

That didn't go over well with one Biden supporter who claimed Biden was a role model for overcoming his stutter to become president.

He doesn't stutter and he certainly isn't a role model for kids. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about him talking with dead people, and even she didn't use the stuttering excuse.

