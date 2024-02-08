Hot Take: Dean Phillips Should Be Ashamed of Exploiting Joe Biden's Stutter

It's been an interesting week. President Joe Biden recalled recent conversations he had with two European leaders who have both been dead for years. He froze up trying to remember the name of Hamas and was bailed out by a reporter. And now we have the special counsel's report of Biden's mishandling of classified documents, for which he won't recommend charges, because a jury would just see Biden as "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory" who couldn't remember when he was vice president or the year his son died. A Bloomberg correspondent explained that maybe Biden was skipping out on the traditional Super Bowl interview because he couldn't handle it.

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, Democratic presidential candidate Dean Phillips shamed the Democratic Party for pretending that everything is OK with Biden.

I’m attacked for being honest and saying the quiet part out loud - the part DC insiders only do in private.



I admire our President. I voted for him and campaigned for him. He has visited my home and been gracious to my family and our country.



But shame on all of you pretending… pic.twitter.com/OdaKvW7vbc — Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) February 6, 2024

"But shame on all of you pretending everything is ok. You are leading us - and him - into a disaster, and you damn well know it."

That didn't go over well with one Biden supporter who claimed Biden was a role model for overcoming his stutter to become president.

Shame on you for dropping partial clips & clips of a man who has overcome stuttering to such a degree he could become president and be a role model for kids throughout the country. Fox does crap like this to fool their viewers If you can’t win without lying, you need to quit. — Luella Schmidt (@luellajschmidt) February 7, 2024

It’s just a stutter when you claim to talk to dead people. https://t.co/oq2N5BFXGf — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 7, 2024

This. Is. Not. Stuttering. If you can only win by denying, you need to quit. — lisabee (@lisabee165) February 7, 2024

How is thinking he met with a dead man, got the country wrong and the meeting group wrong a stutter? — ConcernedCitizen (@PaulRevereHeros) February 7, 2024

Please show us the clips of him stuttering before he started suffering from Alzheimer's. — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) February 8, 2024

Please indicate sarcasm via the use of tags or fonts in the future. If you don’t, people might think you’re being serious. Best to avoid that confusion. — Roof Redneck (@HillbillyPlato) February 8, 2024

Your devotion is admirable. His dishonesty is doing damage to our country that will be felt for decades. History will not be kind to him. — Scar Head (@fouryearhunter) February 8, 2024

He doesn't stutter and he certainly isn't a role model for kids. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about him talking with dead people, and even she didn't use the stuttering excuse.

