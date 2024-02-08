South African EFF Party Leader Calls for Genocide of Whites; Could Be Nation's...
The CDC is BIG Mad at Their Own Scientists for Proving Masks (Even...
SCOTUS Showdown, Disney Cuts Captain Jack, Tucker Triggers Hillary
Here Are More Pics of Classified Docs Biden Had at Home, All With...
Who Could Have Seen This Coming? California McDonald’s, Chipotle Restaurants to Raise Pric...
KJP Tries to Explain Why Biden Says He's Met With People Who Are...
BOOM! A Twitter 'Karen' Lashed Out at Riley Gaines and Her Reply Was...
Journalist Schools Dems With Truth About U.S. Elections
Jamaal Bowman Praised a Convicted Cop Murderer and an Anti-Semite When He Was...
The Hawaiian Supreme Court Apparently Believes the 'Spirit of Aloha' Supersedes Individual...
Sunny Hostin Just Found Out Her Ancestors Owned Slaves and I Can't Help...
Dude, Don't STROKE Out Over It! Jeffrey Toobin Calling Clarence Thomas a Disgrace...
OUCH! Sen. John Kennedy Is Having NONE of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's 'Bidenomics'...
Jennifer Van Laar OWNS Talking Heads Trying to Take Credit for Ronna McDaniels...

He Sees Dead People Part Two: Guess Which Foreign Leader Biden Claims to Have Met With Now

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 08, 2024
RON PHILLIPS

Just a couple of days ago, Biden slipped up and told a crowd in Vegas he met with Francois Mitterrand, the late French president (he died in 1996). 

And now he's done it again.

Advertisement

This time another dead head of state, the late German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, who died in 2017.

More from Politico Europe:

It’s happened again!

U.S. President Joe Biden got confused at a recent campaign event, mixing up former German Chancellors Angela Merkel and Helmut Kohl, the latter of whom died in 2017. It was Biden’s second such mix-up in less than a week.

Speaking at a fundraiser in New York on Wednesday, the Democrat leader recalled a 2021 conversation with G7 leaders when the slip-up happened. In that conversation, leaders were discussing the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, which had happened a few months prior, when the German leader addressed Biden.

This is bad.

Recommended

BOOM! A Twitter 'Karen' Lashed Out at Riley Gaines and Her Reply Was Perfect
justmindy
Advertisement

And everyone sees it.

Embarrassing, on an international scale.

'Embellishment', actually.

Not yet, but he had a climate meeting with Napoleon.

Remember how the Left screamed about the 25th Amendment during Trump's presidency? Good times.

A lot of dead people.

And there's a good chance he'll win in this condition.

Yikes.

Advertisement

Anyone who has had a loved one with dementia recognizes this.

Yes, it is.

Lots of flashbacks.

Well played.

Heaven help us all.

A silver lining, we suppose.

Yeah, what else can you say at this point?

Advertisement

We should turn this into a game of bingo. See which dead world leader he speaks with next.

These debates will not happen. Bet on that.

Brutal, but absolutely accurate.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ANGELA MERKEL BIDEN GAFFE GAFFES GERMANY BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BOOM! A Twitter 'Karen' Lashed Out at Riley Gaines and Her Reply Was Perfect
justmindy
OUCH! Sen. John Kennedy Is Having NONE of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's 'Bidenomics' BS
Doug P.
The CDC is BIG Mad at Their Own Scientists for Proving Masks (Even N95) Don't Work
justmindy
Here Are More Pics of Classified Docs Biden Had at Home, All With No Criminal Charges Recommended
Doug P.
KJP Tries to Explain Why Biden Says He's Met With People Who Are Dead and Makes It WAY Worse
Doug P.
Who Could Have Seen This Coming? California McDonald’s, Chipotle Restaurants to Raise Prices AGAIN
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BOOM! A Twitter 'Karen' Lashed Out at Riley Gaines and Her Reply Was Perfect justmindy
Advertisement