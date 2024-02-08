He Sees Dead People Part Two: Guess Which Foreign Leader Biden Claims to Have Met With Now

Just a couple of days ago, Biden slipped up and told a crowd in Vegas he met with Francois Mitterrand, the late French president (he died in 1996).

And now he's done it again.

Advertisement

We're having a bit of déjà vu...



Joe Biden has mixed up former German Chancellors Angela Merkel and Helmut Kohl, the latter of whom died in 2017.



It was the US president's second such mix-up in less than a week.



🔗 https://t.co/UwvA1FHKIR https://t.co/RJdcjQ9hv8 pic.twitter.com/pdsL35JjWs — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) February 8, 2024

This time another dead head of state, the late German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, who died in 2017.

More from Politico Europe:

It’s happened again! U.S. President Joe Biden got confused at a recent campaign event, mixing up former German Chancellors Angela Merkel and Helmut Kohl, the latter of whom died in 2017. It was Biden’s second such mix-up in less than a week. Speaking at a fundraiser in New York on Wednesday, the Democrat leader recalled a 2021 conversation with G7 leaders when the slip-up happened. In that conversation, leaders were discussing the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, which had happened a few months prior, when the German leader addressed Biden.

This is bad.

Another slip at Biden’s fundraisers tonight- via pool



“… at the 2nd and 3rd events today POTUS seemed to say that Helmut Kohl (who died in 2017) was there with him at his first foreign trip as President talking about Jan 6th…Angela Merkel was the German chancellor in 2021.” — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) February 8, 2024

And everyone sees it.

Embarrassing, on an international scale.

Slip or stutter? — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) February 8, 2024

'Embellishment', actually.

Has he seen De Gaulle lately? — Ninah 🇺🇸 (@ChrisNinaHunt) February 8, 2024

Not yet, but he had a climate meeting with Napoleon.

Is it finally time for the 25th Amendment to make an appearance? https://t.co/1nJxPGLbwy — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 8, 2024

Remember how the Left screamed about the 25th Amendment during Trump's presidency? Good times.

Our president sure does talk to a lot of dead people tho https://t.co/dpvzvN9tmU — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) February 8, 2024

A lot of dead people.

Still blows my mind that Biden isn’t just the President in this condition - he’s asking for 4 more years in this condition.



And Democrats are letting it happen. https://t.co/Dp1nY4yfoG — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 8, 2024

And there's a good chance he'll win in this condition.

Yikes.

My grandfather did the same as his dementia progressed. He legit thought he was now living 20 years in the past. https://t.co/G0DtZkumFn — Rufus T. Firefly (sworn enemy of Rakell) (@hoggomcswineass) February 8, 2024

Advertisement

Anyone who has had a loved one with dementia recognizes this.

Dude 100% has dementia.

The fact that his family and handlers haven't let him retire with dignity is pure evil. https://t.co/RsUsonNcVe — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) February 8, 2024

Yes, it is.

Citing long-gone leaders Mitterrand and Kohl, the president seems to be having flashbacks these days. https://t.co/8dLpkCwf8a — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 8, 2024

Lots of flashbacks.

Biden's next gaffe will be "Is Rusty still in the Navy?" https://t.co/3WhLhljpkz pic.twitter.com/3KSLpiEUgq — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 8, 2024

Well played.

The stability of the planet is reliant on this man being President for 5 more years. https://t.co/GUhVRx6mUG — The Only Gary Johnson Stan (@colorblindk1d) February 8, 2024

Heaven help us all.

Look on the plus side he’s up to world leaders who died in the past decade https://t.co/XF0EiTVQRA — ben 🌐🏗️🏡 (@hayesy316) February 8, 2024

A silver lining, we suppose.

Yeah, what else can you say at this point?

Biden continues to speak to dead people. On Sunday, it was François Mitterrand, a French president who died in 1996. Yesterday it was Helmut Kohl, a German chancellor who died in 2017. https://t.co/BNXOOd5iIy — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) February 8, 2024

Advertisement

We should turn this into a game of bingo. See which dead world leader he speaks with next.

There are three Presidential debates scheduled for September between Biden and Trump. They're each 90 minutes long.



And Biden is out here talking about President Mitterand of France and Chancellor Helmut Kohl as if he's back in his youth.



Not a good sign. https://t.co/Iga75ShdOP — John McGuirk (@john_mcguirk) February 8, 2024

These debates will not happen. Bet on that.

Biden is positively Reaganesque the problem is it's Reagan in 2003. https://t.co/lulEN1LcLQ — Foster (@foster_type) February 8, 2024

Brutal, but absolutely accurate.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!