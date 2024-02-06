He Sees Dead People: Ahead of State Primary, Biden Tells Vegas Crowd He Spoke to WHO

At a speech in Las Vegas this week, President Biden told the crowd he recently met with Francois Mitterand, the former French president.
One problem. Mitterand died almost 30 years ago.
Biden tells crowd he recently met with Mitterand, former French president who died in 1996 https://t.co/j79yPRLv9D— Fox News (@FoxNews) February 6, 2024
Yikes.
More from FoxNews:
President Biden told a crowd in Las Vegas on Sunday that he recently met with Francois Mitterrand, the French president who has been dead for nearly 30 years.
The comments came while Biden was warning of the dangers of a potential second Trump presidency, as he aimed to shore up enthusiasm ahead of Tuesday’s Democratic primary in Nevada.
Biden will obviously win the primary, but can we talk about how he's not well? Like, at all?
Mitterrand, Macron. Do the French all look alike to Joey B., even if one of them died close to 30 years ago?— Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) February 6, 2024
Their names begin with 'M', too.
Cut the President some slack.
Next: he wrote the constitution— Mariana (@texas_walnut) February 6, 2024
Wouldn't surprise us if he said that.
Biden's so in touch with the past, he's holding seances in the Oval Office now. Wonder if FDR's got any tips on his New Deal.— Nabi Nara (@NabiNaraNet) February 6, 2024
Nancy Reagan would like a word, too,
Yep he also got arrested trying to meet Nelson Mandela. 😆— marcellajay (@DonKeyusmc) February 6, 2024
All his little 'embellishments', we guess.
Does this mean Joe had one of those near death experiences and ran into Mitterand? Hope he gave him some good advice.— Deborah Putnam (@DebPutnam9) February 6, 2024
Or he's living out a scene from 'Ghostbusters'. Remember how that fictional mayor chatted with the long-dead former Mayor LaGuardia?
https://t.co/1jEcXSzr1B pic.twitter.com/xTfW3ULVmy— sorrowen💀💀🏴☠️🏴☠️ (@sorrowen) February 6, 2024
Someone else got the reference, too.
He's fine https://t.co/DX8m4DslH1— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 6, 2024
Totally fine.
Full of vim and vigor and fit for another four years in office.
This guy will definitely abide by his promise to secure the border though.— Sunny (@sunnyright) February 6, 2024
He and his longtime ally Emperor Maximilian I of Mexico. https://t.co/8huPsKevOW
Excellent reference.
I kinda envy Joe Biden. He’s reliving the 90s when he wasn’t president and the rest of us are stuck in 2024 with him as POTUS. https://t.co/LP4x3qm3WO— ❣️Valentine Jess💌 (@LadyJessMacBeth) February 6, 2024
Totally not fair, is it?
https://t.co/vwpfNcMeeM pic.twitter.com/kYBQiEUdNi— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 6, 2024
Totally fine. We're doing great.
He sees dead people? https://t.co/wl8UytBR5W— Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) February 6, 2024
Like 'The Sixth Sense'? Neat.
This is fine...— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 6, 2024
Biden: "I sat down and I said, ‘America’s back. And Mitterrand from Germany – I mean from France – looked at me and said…(long pause, closes eyes)...you know... what, why, well, how long are you back for?" https://t.co/phm3Nk0PRl
It's so bad and so obvious.
“I thought you were dead!”— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 6, 2024
“I was!” https://t.co/DW0sf0QfhV
Must've come as a surprise to Mitterrand, huh?
This is absolutely embarrassing. How the hell can the Democrat party push this empty husk? https://t.co/43lkYujiq6— They Call Me Ralph (@NewRandomGeek) February 6, 2024
Because he's an empty husk they can use.
https://t.co/oJH54ACrLR pic.twitter.com/x2FX7bsYCa— John A. Daly (@JohnDalyBooks) February 6, 2024
We laughed out loud at this one.
It’s a total mystery why Joe’s handlers won’t let him do a Super Bowl halftime interview. https://t.co/WDuuuKUc7A— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 6, 2024
Total mystery.
Funny how fast Democrats could recall the 25th Amendment under Trump but it's crickets with situations like this... https://t.co/1BcQS0CYqh— Charles T. Moran (@CharlesTMoran) February 6, 2024
All the crickets.
What a totally normal and not at all concerning thing for an elderly person to do https://t.co/6Z12940y7q— Scott Brewer ☦️ (@MagisterScottus) February 6, 2024
Totally normal. Don't be concerned. He's fine.
LOL. Can’t wait to hear how liberals spin this one… 😂🫠 https://t.co/H3qjSeaSyZ— Always Right (@Right_NeverLeft) February 6, 2024
It's his 'stutter' that makes him see dead French presidents.
Or something.
And he could win reelection in November. Let that sink in. Scary thought.
***
