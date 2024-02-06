Zero Students Pass Math Proficiency Test at 53 Illinois Public Schools
He Sees Dead People: Ahead of State Primary, Biden Tells Vegas Crowd He Spoke to WHO

Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on February 06, 2024
RON PHILLIPS

At a speech in Las Vegas this week, President Biden told the crowd he recently met with Francois Mitterand, the former French president.

One problem. Mitterand died almost 30 years ago.

Yikes.

More from FoxNews:

President Biden told a crowd in Las Vegas on Sunday that he recently met with Francois Mitterrand, the French president who has been dead for nearly 30 years. 

The comments came while Biden was warning of the dangers of a potential second Trump presidency, as he aimed to shore up enthusiasm ahead of Tuesday’s Democratic primary in Nevada.

Biden will obviously win the primary, but can we talk about how he's not well? Like, at all?

Their names begin with 'M', too.

Cut the President some slack.

Wouldn't surprise us if he said that.

Nancy Reagan would like a word, too,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

