Matt Walsh Obtained This Video From an FAA Meeting, and Enjoy Your Next...
'Maybe He Can't Handle It': Reporter ALMOST Gets It When Discussing Biden Skipping...
NBC News Does Its Third Hit Piece This Year on Chaya Raichik of...
AP's Spin on Senate Blocking 'Bipartisan Border Package' Sounds Like Chuck Schumer Wrote...
Free Willy: Orcas Trapped in Drift Ice Near Japan Escape
Trump Challenges Biden to a Debate, Biden Gives Weak Response
Bill de Blasio Is Marching to 'Retire Big Oil'... Well, Virtually Marching to...
'All True'! Team Biden WON'T Like This Pro-Trump Ad Starring Cop-Attacking, Bird-Flipping...
'Political Journalist' Brian Krassenstein Gets Called Out for Gaslighting by Eagle-Eyed Tw...
Adam Schiff Takes a 'Russian Disinformation' Jab at Tucker Carlson, Accidently KOs Himself
Tucker Travel Ban, Biden's Broken Brain, Republican Border Betrayal
Mollie Hemingway Tells Congress What's Wrong With America's Elections in 4 Straight Fire...
Three Celebrities Stun Audiences With Pro-Israel Messages
KJP Says Layoffs Are Happening Now Because Biden Saved an Economy That Was...

The Babylon Bee Mocks Biden's Mitterrand Gaffe As Only They Can

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 07, 2024
AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File

Oh, never change, Babylon Bee.

They're an endless source of entertainment.

And now they're mocking Biden (low-hanging fruit, we know) after he said he recently met with French president Francois Mitterrand (spoiler alert: Mitterrand died in 1996).

Advertisement

We are laughing out loud.

They write:

Members of the media were stunned and impressed yesterday after President Joe Biden touted the productive climate change meeting he had this past week with French leader Napoleon Bonaparte.

Biden made the surprising revelation to emphasize how seriously he takes the climate crisis and the great lengths to which he will go to rally other world leaders to the cause, explaining he spent several hours discussing the issue with Bonaparte in the Oval Office.

"Listen up, folks," the president said. "Climate change is an imminent threat. I just met with… I met… I sat down with the… I met with Napoleon… on the… I talked to Napoleon there. He agreed that it's a serious problem. We agree that it's in the best interests of both our countries to address climate change head-on. He was there with Josephine. She's a nice broad. She smelled like ice cream."

Seriously. Tears of laughter. Especially at the Josephine line.

Recommended

Matt Walsh Obtained This Video From an FAA Meeting, and Enjoy Your Next Flight! (YIKES)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Yeah, he was. An absolutely brilliant political and military leader.

Oh, ouch.

'Historical flair'. Hahahahaha.

This is brilliant.

Honestly, Twitter/X users are the best.

They never disappoint.

This would have also been funny.

Napoleon is funnier.

Advertisement

Heh.

Honestly, SNL could've made this into an amazing skit.

But they won't. Because Democrats.

Another excellent reference.

It really was. But when everything is so patently absurd, mockery is the only recourse.

Never.

The best satire is a hair's breadth away from reality.

Yeah, when the reality of Biden's declining mental state hits you, it's scary.

So let's laugh instead.

Advertisement

Chuckle, guffaw, giggle snort. All of it.

Yep.

We are so grateful for them. They do may us smile in the midst of this insanity.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN CLIMATE CHANGE FRANCE FUNNY PARODY BABYLON BEE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Matt Walsh Obtained This Video From an FAA Meeting, and Enjoy Your Next Flight! (YIKES)
Doug P.
NBC News Does Its Third Hit Piece This Year on Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok
Brett T.
'Maybe He Can't Handle It': Reporter ALMOST Gets It When Discussing Biden Skipping Super Bowl Interview
Amy Curtis
'Political Journalist' Brian Krassenstein Gets Called Out for Gaslighting by Eagle-Eyed Twitter User
Coucy
'All True'! Team Biden WON'T Like This Pro-Trump Ad Starring Cop-Attacking, Bird-Flipping Illegal
Doug P.
AP's Spin on Senate Blocking 'Bipartisan Border Package' Sounds Like Chuck Schumer Wrote It
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Matt Walsh Obtained This Video From an FAA Meeting, and Enjoy Your Next Flight! (YIKES) Doug P.
Advertisement