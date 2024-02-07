The Babylon Bee Mocks Biden's Mitterrand Gaffe As Only They Can

Oh, never change, Babylon Bee.

They're an endless source of entertainment.

And now they're mocking Biden (low-hanging fruit, we know) after he said he recently met with French president Francois Mitterrand (spoiler alert: Mitterrand died in 1996).

Biden Touts Productive Climate Change Meeting With French Leader Napoleon Bonaparte https://t.co/nO7INuKYtu pic.twitter.com/uTQ435IrYs — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 6, 2024

We are laughing out loud.

They write:

Members of the media were stunned and impressed yesterday after President Joe Biden touted the productive climate change meeting he had this past week with French leader Napoleon Bonaparte. Biden made the surprising revelation to emphasize how seriously he takes the climate crisis and the great lengths to which he will go to rally other world leaders to the cause, explaining he spent several hours discussing the issue with Bonaparte in the Oval Office. "Listen up, folks," the president said. "Climate change is an imminent threat. I just met with… I met… I sat down with the… I met with Napoleon… on the… I talked to Napoleon there. He agreed that it's a serious problem. We agree that it's in the best interests of both our countries to address climate change head-on. He was there with Josephine. She's a nice broad. She smelled like ice cream."

Seriously. Tears of laughter. Especially at the Josephine line.

Napoleon was awesome tbh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2024

Yeah, he was. An absolutely brilliant political and military leader.

LOL well if Napoleon was still alive they would be about the same age :P — Fishy Dave (@dave76567) February 6, 2024

Oh, ouch.

"Biden ecstatic after 'productive' climate change talk with French leader Napoleon Bonaparte. Rumor has it they discussed using guillotines to chop down emissions. Because nothing says 'green revolution' like a little bit of historical flair. 🌿💀 #ClimateCutsNapoleonStyle — HaHaHouseDebate (@ComedyCommens) February 6, 2024

'Historical flair'. Hahahahaha.

This is brilliant.

Honestly, Twitter/X users are the best.

They never disappoint.

Well durn - I would have guessed Marie Antoinette, because Joe knows she serves cake and ice cream. https://t.co/S9VjAcjJyd — Tom T. ن‎ 🇺🇸 (@VRWCTexan) February 7, 2024

This would have also been funny.

Napoleon is funnier.

I was there. “Productive” is definitely a word in the English dictionary https://t.co/ZcfKL2lo5x — Napoleon Bonaparte Appreciator (@NapoleonBonabot) February 6, 2024

Heh.

Can't stop laughing. The Bee is picking up all the free money on the table left by SNL and latenight talk shows. https://t.co/mILA3HbOtd — Lou Aguilar (@SandbaggerDC) February 7, 2024

Honestly, SNL could've made this into an amazing skit.

But they won't. Because Democrats.

It was a slip of the tongue.

Everybody knows he meant Charles Martel.... https://t.co/c05uGQV6UE — Tom Chellew☘️🇮🇪 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🔨🥩🏋☀️💰 (@thomas_chellew) February 6, 2024

Another excellent reference.

Oh my... The internet is on a roll today LMFAO 🤣😂 https://t.co/UzByy0xScC — T.C. Downey (@TCDowney616) February 6, 2024

It really was. But when everything is so patently absurd, mockery is the only recourse.

The Bee never fails... https://t.co/CX4emXRy5D — Philip Calrissian (@Trading_Sunset) February 6, 2024

Never.

Very little satire detected. https://t.co/sPREQekmL6 — Calvin Lindström 🇸🇪🇺🇸✝️ (@PCLindstrom) February 7, 2024

The best satire is a hair's breadth away from reality.

This had us on the floor laughing...and then we cried https://t.co/o0x3vFeQSd — Chicago GOP (@ChicagoGOP) February 7, 2024

Yeah, when the reality of Biden's declining mental state hits you, it's scary.

So let's laugh instead.

Chuckle, guffaw, giggle snort. All of it.

That's fine. When Biden starts believing he's Napoleon then we have reason to be worried. https://t.co/CqSY928cOe — Jeff Delaney (@jeffscottdel) February 6, 2024

Yep.

This is so great. Thank you @TheBabylonBee for bringing a smile to my face on a daily basis even as our country spirals out of control. https://t.co/nsCkASMX6M — Robert LaBella (@RobertLInVA) February 6, 2024

We are so grateful for them. They do may us smile in the midst of this insanity.

***

